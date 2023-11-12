Hanover girls’ soccer needs a shootout to keep Division 3 repeat hopes alive

After playing to a 2-2 tie over 80 minutes and 20 minutes of sudden-death overtime, Hanover won the shootout, 3-1.

The Hawks leaned on the players who helped them to last year’s Division 3 title, as senior keeper Natalie Mutschler opened the penalty-kick shootout with a save. Senior captain Eva Kelliher capped things by burying the game-clincher as Hanover defeated No. 11 Weston, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Hanover needed to go the distance Sunday afternoon to keep its bid to repeat as state champions and unbeaten record intact.

Kelliher picked the top right corner, and Weston goalkeeper Brady Jacobson was able to get a hand on the shot, but not enough to turn it around the post.

“It was definitely very stressful,” Kelliher said. “I knew going into it I had to make the kick, and you have to do it for your teammates. The goalie definitely intimidated me a little bit, but I had to put the ball in the net.”

Kelliher and Sophia Foley scored in the first half for the Hawks (20-0-1), who carried play for much of the opening 40 minutes.

Emma Darling pulled one back for Weston (12-4-5) just before halftime, outjumping Mutschler to a cross to slot the ball home.

Pressing for the equalizer, the Wildcats carried the play for most of the second half. They were rewarded with a penalty with about five minutes remaining that Olivia Rome tucked into the top right corner.

Rome stepped up first for the Wildcats in the shootout, but went to her left, and Mutschler — who signed a national letter of intent to attend Villanova last week — dove to her right and parried the ball wide.

Callie Baldwin converted the Hawks’ opening attempt and they led throughout. Weston sent a pair of penalty kicks over the crossbar, the latter of which allowed Kelliher to walk to the spot knowing she could send her team through to a semifinal against Dover-Sherborn.

Division 1 State

Natick 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Megan Mela didn’t think about her first touch; her reflexes kicked in.

The junior midfielder received a ball in the box from sophomore Nicole Proia and cut immediately to her left foot. Mela blasted a shot into the far-side netting.

Her second-half strike served as the winner for the top-seeded Redhawks (19-1-1) over the No. 8 Patriots in a quarterfinal Sunday in Natick. The Redhawks will face Bay State Conference rival Brookline (16-3-2), the fifth seed, in the semifinals Tuesday at BC High (6:30 p.m.).

For Mela, the composed finish came second nature.

“It was really nice to get a good set-up from a teammate,” said Mela. “The cut is just a reflex for me — if I’m on my left, I’ll cut to my right and if I’m on my right, I’ll cut to my left. It just gives me time to get an angle for a shot.”

Two minutes after Mela’s tally, senior Ashlynn O’Donnell cashed in for insurance. Nicole Proia played a ball into the box that bounced around and was cleared off the touchline, but O’Donnell was in the right place at the right time, as it ricocheted off of her and into the net.

“When we get goals from other sources other than our usuals, Cassidy [Moriarty], the twins [Lydia and Nicole Proia], it just shows that we’re all in,” said Natick coach Dave Wainwright. “Everyone’s on board and it shows that other teams have to pay attention to more than just our headliners.”

Nicole Proia kicked off the scoring, blasting a ball from 25 yards out that found twine. The speedy forward wreaked havoc on the defense, using her keen awareness and advanced skills to create separation and scoring opportunities.

“Nicole has been that person for us quite often,” said Wainwright. “For her to get a hold of one early on was really good for our confidence.”

Senior Charlotte DiRocco scored the lone goal for the Patriots (15-4-2).

Bishop Feehan 2, Acton-Boxborough 1 — As chaos transpired in front of goal on a corner kick, senior forward Ava Graham swung a composed boot to send the ball to the back of the net with 12 minutes left, lifting the second-seeded Shamrocks (19-0-1) over the No. 7 Patriots in the quarterfinals.

Junior Brooke Kennedy scored the equalizer for Feehan, which advances to play third-seeded Hopkinton in a state semifinal at BC High on Tuesday (4:30 p.m.).

“Obviously, they went up in the second half and I thought our team responded tremendously well,” Feehan coach Phil Silva. “It put a little fire in their bellies and I think they were determined not to let the season end tonight.”

Division 4 State

South Hadley 6, West Bridgewater 3 — Senior Lauren Marjanski scored four times and added an assist as the top-seeded Tigers (18-1-2) broke away from a tight game at halftime for the quarterfinal win in South Hadley. Cianna Gurek (goal, assist) and Kate McArdle (2 assists) had two points apiece. West Bridgewater, the eighth seed, was sent home at 14-6-1.

Cam Kerry reported from Natick.