Cedric Maxwell sees why the Raptors were irked by Joe Mazzulla’s challenge late in a blowout, but he liked the decision

“He tells me, ‘Max, go in and get Olajuwon before he gets hurt,’” Maxwell said. “Before he gets hurt? I’m in my 11th year. What the hell you mean before he gets hurt? He could have just said, ‘Go in and get Dream out.’ But he said go in and get Olajuwon before he gets hurt. Wait a minute, so you don’t give a [expletive] about me getting hurt? I thought it was one of the most disrespectful things ever.”

Cedric Maxwell averaged 12 minutes per game for the Rockets in 1987-88, his 11th and final NBA season, and he understood his reduced role. In one game, Houston and star center Hakeem Olajuwon were finishing off a blowout when coach Bill Fitch turned to Maxwell, who had spent the entire game on the bench and was ice cold.

Advertisement

Maxwell was laughing Sunday afternoon as he recalled the interaction. But he had brought it up as an example of why he understood Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision to challenge a call late in Boston’s 117-94 romp over the Raptors on Saturday night, a move that irked Toronto’s players and coaches.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

He said it was Mazzulla’s way of showing his players that he values them equally, an important gesture during a long and grueling season.

“I don’t think it was about the challenge or the time of the challenge,” Maxwell said. “It’s just that he was conveying to his players that he believed in them. It didn’t make any difference about the timing of it … It sends a message to the rest of his team, like, ‘I’m going to back you regardless.’ I love that response.”

But Maxwell, the Celtics’ longtime radio analyst, stressed that he was viewing the situation through the lens of a broadcaster. He acknowledged that if he had been wearing a Raptors uniform, his feelings would have been quite different.

Advertisement

“As a player, would I have been [ticked] off?” he said. “Hell, yeah, I would have been [ticked] off.”

The play in question occurred with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter and the Celtics holding a 27-point lead. Starters for both teams had already checked out, and many fans had already shuffled to the TD Garden exits.

The referees ruled that a ball had caromed out of bounds off Celtics forward Oshae Brissett, who seemed disappointed but did not really protest. But guard Payton Pritchard, who had a clean view of the deflection, walked directly to Mazzulla and made his case. So Mazzulla challenged the play.

As the officials huddled near a television monitor and communicated with the NBA’s replay center, Raptors players and coaches stepped toward midcourt and expressed their displeasure with the Celtics.

Mazzulla said afterward that he was unsure if it was “disrespectful or cheap” to challenge a call in that situation, but he stood by his decision.

“It was a clear opportunity for me to empower the players, let them know that I’m coaching you, and those minutes to me are just as important as the start of the game,” he said. “That’s what I told my players. I’ll always put them first.”

Maxwell said he thought Mazzulla’s explanation was “absolutely brilliant,” and that just because some coaches go through the motions at the end of a blowout does not mean that should be a requirement.

Advertisement

Maxwell also pointed out that teams facing impossible deficits in the final minute often extend the game with unnecessary fouls and timeouts, and those moves are generally not frowned upon.

Mazzulla did not challenge the call to run up the score or embarrass the Raptors. In fact, Boston took an intentional shot-clock violation on its final possession, a common custom in the league. At the same time, however, Maxwell understood Toronto’s frustration.

“I very seldom get on both sides of it,” he said. “But as a former player I would have been [ticked] off. As an analyst, [Mazzulla] was conveying to his players, ‘This is what happened, and I’m going to back you up.’

“Sometimes, coaches get to the end of the game and are like, ‘All right, let’s just finish this thing out.’”

Maxwell did acknowledge that from a personal standpoint, he actually sided with Toronto in this situation. It was the second game of a back-to-back set, after all, and it was getting late.

“I was [ticked] off as a broadcaster this time, because, damn why is he holding the game up?” Maxwell said, chuckling.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.