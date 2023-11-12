Mac Jones on a bad interception and getting benched in loss to Colts: ‘I wasn’t playing very good’

Jones was pulled for the game’s final drive, with Bailey Zappe taking the final snaps of the game before throwing a pick of his own.

“It was a terrible throw,” Jones said. “Practiced it, hit it in practice, just not a good throw. I knew where to go, just didn’t do it right.”

Mac Jones’s time with the Patriots may have hit a new low in Sunday’s loss to the Colts , with New England on the verge of taking the lead in the fourth quarter before Jones threw one of his worst interceptions since taking over in 2021.

“They just told me I was out of the game,” Jones said. “I wasn’t playing very good, so I got taken out of the game before the two-minute drive at the end of the game. That’s kind of what it was.

Advertisement

“I think it’s hard, right. It’s a difficult situation, but at the end of the day I really did want the team to win, I’ll always be that person, I know that we didn’t win so that’s hard for everybody. But I have to play better to not even be in that situation, it’s not ideal for anybody, right, nobody is going to do good in that situation.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

His benching came at the end of a frustrating day for Jones, who could be seen being seemingly yelled at by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in an animated bench discussion. Jones didn’t give too many details on the exchange.

“Yeah, just try to go through my reads and hit the open guy,” Jones said. “I’ve got to do a better job of that, and it’s really hard out there in the NFL, really good defense, but there were a lot of open guys I could’ve hit.”

Jones and O’Brien didn’t seem to be on the same page for the play call that ended the first half, a wide receiver screen to Demario Douglas with two seconds left and a long. way to go.

Advertisement

“No clue,” Jones said of the logic behind the call. “There was two seconds left, and we needed 60 yards, so, I don’t know.”

Jones was also asked whether he believes the coaching staff still has faith in him after another benching.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’ve got to play better,” Jones said. “To make people believe you’ve got to be better, so I’m not sure, I don’t know.”

Does he still believe in himself?

“Yeah I do. I put a lot of work into it, I got a lot of faith in myself, but there’s just things I’ve got to get fixed and learn, keep learning and figure it out.

“Like I said, didn’t play very well. I’ve played well in my career, but just not right now. it’s peaks and valleys, I’m kind of in a valley right now, just got to bounce back.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.