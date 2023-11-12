Max Homa captures first title overseas by shading competition in Sun City

Homa secured the win with a final round that included six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. He pulled away at the top after consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. Hojgaard — who played against Homa at the Ryder Cup — had four birdies in a bogey-free final round 68.

Homa finished at 19 under for the tournament, four shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard to add to his six PGA Tour career titles.

Max Homa shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, for the American’s first victory abroad.

Thorbjorn Olesen finished third after a 3-under 69.

Justin Thomas, another American who like Homa was playing on an invitation, finished at 12 under for the tournament in fourth place after a 6-under 66. He also had a 66 on Friday, but shot even-par 72 both Thursday and Saturday to see his title chances diminished.

Rory McIlroy won the European Tour’s Race to Dubai as top player for the fifth time. He didn’t play the tournament, but clinched it when Adrian Meronk didn’t finish high enough that next week’s season finale in Dubai will matter.

Victory ends drought for Villegas

Camilo Villegas ended a long and emotional drought when he came up with key birdies down the stretch Sunday for a 6-under 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his first victory since losing his 22-month-old daughter to cancer in 2020.

Villegas went shot for shot with Alex Noren for five hours in Southampton, Bermuda, until all he had left was a tap-in for par for his first PGA Tour title since 2014.

More than going nine years without winning, Villegas and his wife coped with the death of their daughter, who died of brain cancer in the summer of 2020. Villegas was lost on the course and finished last year at No. 654 in the world.

Now he has a two-year exemption and returns to the Masters and PGA Championship for the first time since 2015.

Villegas finished at 24-under 260 to win by two shots over Noren, who never recovered from two mistakes around the turn and closed with a 68.

Matti Schmid had to make two late birdies for a 67 to finish alone in third.

Vu wins The Annika, closes on No. 1

Lilia Vu seized momentum early with three birdies and closed with a 4-under 66 in Belleair, Fla., to win The Annika for her fourth victory of the year, which allowed the American to regain the No. 1 world ranking and close in on LPGA player of the year.

Vu started the final round at Pelican Golf Club three shots behind Emily Kristine Pedersen, opened with three birdies in six holes and then pulled away with crisp approach shots that set up back-to-back birdies to pull away.

Vu is now 27 points ahead of Celine Boutier for LPGA player of the year going into the season finale next week. Boutier’s only chance is to win next week and have Vu finish eighth or worse.

It was a devastating end for Pedersen, who went from trying to capture her first LPGA Tour title to seeing her season finish abruptly. She didn’t make a birdie in her round of 74 and made double bogey on the last hole that knocked her out of the top 60 to advance to the CME Group Tour Championship.