HS FOOTBALL: TOP 20

Needham the big mover up to 8, while top 7 stays put in Globe's Top 20 gridiron rankings

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 12, 2023, 1 hour ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The results are getting tighter as the field is narrowed down to 16 state football semifinalists across eight divisions.

Needham moves up seven spots to No. 8 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll after taking down Methuen in D1 action, and Marshfield rolled to an impressive win over Bishop Feehan in the D2 quarterfinals to move up three spots to 11. The top seven held onto their spots for another week.

Walpole won a nail-biter over Mansfield, Barnstable edged Peabody, and Milton took down previously unbeaten Dartmouth. Salem demolished Cardinal Spellman, while Carver continued its incredible undefeated season with a D8 quarterfinal win over KIPP Academy. Everett falls a few spots after losing to Central Catholic in non-playoff action.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 football poll

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep10-0-01
2.Catholic Memorial7-2-02
3.Xaverian8-2-03
4.King Philip10-0-04
5.Milford9-1-05
6.Hanover10-0-06
7.Andover9-1-07
8.Needham9-1-015
9.Duxbury8-1-09
10.Foxborough9-1-012
11.Marshfield8-2-014
12.Walpole7-3-016
13.Everett8-2-08
14.Methuen7-3-010
15.Barnstable9-1-0
16.Milton7-3-0
17.Peabody9-1-011
18.Salem8-2-0
19.Shawsheen9-0-020
20.Carver10-0-0
