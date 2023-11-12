Offensive lines have guided Scituate, Stoneham to football season turnarounds

Stoneham started 0-4 before winning four straight, including upsets of Burlington and Wakefield, to make the playoffs. The Spartans (6-4), seeded 15th in Division 6, have kept their turnaround going with narrow wins over No. 2 Abington (22-14) and No. 10 Bellingham (26-20) to set up a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Salem (Friday, 6 p.m. at Manning Field in Lynn).

Both Scituate and Stoneham are back in the state semifinals after slow starts because their relatively inexperienced offensive lines have come together under experienced coaches.

Come November, teams have to be on the same page to advance in the MIAA football playoffs.

Advertisement

Two years removed from a D4 Super Bowl title, Scituate started 2-3 with losses to elite teams (Milton, Foxborough, Hanover). Slated as a No. 7 seed, the Sailors (7-3) emerged from tough battles with No. 10 Wayland (47-36) and No. 2 Holliston (27-24) to meet No. 6 Grafton in the D4 semifinals (Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield High).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As a double-wing program, Stoneham has counted on experienced line play for postseason success that includes a 2018 Super Bowl and a 2022 state finals appearance. The Spartans only returned two linemen — center Bobby Ingemi-Jones and right tackle Mason Morris — after falling to St. Mary’s in the D6 Super Bowl last December.

Offensive line coach Chris Yancey has worked with sophomores Jake Clough, Brian Langill, and Thomas Wood to get that unit up to speed, while tight ends Sam Sereda and Wyatt Romanowski have been setting the edge.

“We have rules that we follow,” explained Stoneham head coach Bob Almeida, a former lineman at Boston University who brought in Yancey when he took over the program 12 seasons ago. “If the kids are really comfortable with their assignments, we can generally block any defense. At the beginning of the season there were a lot of busts, a lot of mental mistakes, but right now we’re pretty solid.”

Advertisement

On Friday night, the Spartans lost leading rusher and linebacker Sean Kielty to an injury during their first series at Bellingham. Dylan Posey, Matt Tran, and Kevin Gilmartin picked up the slack, with Gilmartin (11 carries, 126 yards) providing a huge 59-yard touchdown run on a fake punt in the second quarter.

Defensive coordinator Mike Barry — who coached North Andover’s defense to a D2 Super Bowl win over King Philip in 2018 — has steered Stoneham’s defense to success. The Spartans were able to force a turnover on downs after Posey’s touchdown and Tran’s 2-point conversion gave them a 26-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously this is a running offense,” said Almeida. “The only thing that bothers us is the mud, because we’re running sideways a bit before we get downhill, as opposed to the I-formation or other formations. On turf, the cold, the rain, it doesn’t bother us. So, November weather is good for us.”

Scituate’s offensive line has undergone a shuffle this season around right guard Colton Downing, the lone senior on the unit and the only player who hasn’t shifted positions.

Junior Chris Caparella moved from center to right tackle when sophomore Shea Tinkham returned from injury in Week 5. Charlie Murphy moved from right to left tackle, and junior Sean Coyne has filled in admirably at left guard after starter Will Ames went down.

Advertisement

Improved blocking has opened up Scituate’s multiple offense, with senior Alex Burrill (158 carries, 827 yards, 9 TDs) and junior Will Robinson (91 carries, 604 yards, 8 TDs) handling the ground work and senior Jackson Belsan (2,051 passing yards, 25 TDs, 4 INTs) leading the air attack.

Scituate head coach Herb Devine called the Sailors quartet of Sam Allard, Joey Burke, Charlie Hartwell, and Lawson Foley the best receivers he’s coached, and tight end Roman Glowac has also been key for an offense that averages 35 points per game.

“Right now, our offense has been clicking,” said Devine. “For us, if we can score points and play an up-tempo style, it puts pressure on teams. With our skill guys, we’re pretty confident we can throw or run, and being balanced has been the key to our success the last few years.”

Devine has also received a boost from his assistants, including fellow Whitman-Hanson graduates Keith Sweeney (’90) and Mike Aveni (’84). When Devine and Sweeney helped Whitman-Hanson to a Super Bowl win over Holliston as seniors, Kevin Regan was their offensive line coach. Now over three decades later, Regan is on Devine’s staff coaching up the Sailors’ young line.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Devine said. “From the way we started the year, the way we were playing early on, to be in this spot, we’ve done a good job. We’ve moved guys around and kids are really playing their best football at the right time”

Extra points

▪ Braintree junior running back James Curry continued his incredible season with 288 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 43-7 win over New Bedford in non-playoff action. The three-sport standout missed most of his sophomore campaign with a dislocated elbow, and has played this year with a brace while setting program records with 1,521 yards and 21 total touchdowns. Curry will undergo surgery this December … Apponequet junior Brody Joly added three touchdowns in a 46-24 win over Nauset to break the program record of 22 scores in a season.

Advertisement

▪ Abington gave 50-year-coach Jim Kelliher a win in his final home game by topping Pembroke, 30-26, behind two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions from junior quarterback Michael Reilly.

▪ St. John’s Prep overcame a slow start with 38 unanswered points in the second half to dispatch BC High, 56-34, and extend its winning streak to 17 games while earning a D1 state semifinal berth … Carver senior Tyler Lennox reached 80 total touchdowns with over 6,000 passing yards in his career during a 49-27 victory over KIPP Academy to reach the D8 semifinals … Tewksbury forced a fumble on its 1-yard line to preserve a 28-21 win over Burlington in a D4 quarterfinal matchup … Albert Pujols snared four interceptions to lead Salem’s 55-0 win over Cardinal Spellman in the D6 quarterfinals.

▪ Matchups for the NEPSAC Bowl games were announced Sunday:

Leon Modeste Bowl: Choate at Phillips Exeter (TBA)

Drew Gamere Bowl: Avon Old Farms at Cheshire (TBA)

John Papas Bowl: BB&N at Tabor, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Kevin MacDonald Bowl: St. Paul’s at Lawrence Academy (TBA)

Bob Souza Bowl: Rivers at Pingree (TBA)

John Mackay Bowl: Canterbury at Worcester Academy (TBA)

Joe Lang Bowl: Dexter Southfield at Hamden Hall (TBA)

Danny Smith Bowl: Deerfield at Belmont Hill (TBA)