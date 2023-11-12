Offseason focus is clear for Red Sox: Get two top-flight starting pitchers

But with the Sox hoping for contention next season, Bello fits better as a No. 3 starter . Chris Sale could land behind Bello, with Nick Pivetta or Kutter Crawford taking over the No. 5 spot.

Bello, at least for a period, carried what was an injury-riddled and underperforming starting staff this past year. When paired with James Paxton — who also had a stellar first half but declined down the stretch — the two were a true force.

Even before Brayan Bello’s stuff started to fade in the second half of the 2023 season, it was clear the Red Sox needed two top-of-the-line starters heading into next year.

That’s a thin rotation. Very thin. The Sox will need to acquire at least two top-of-the-line starters. But that will force the club to do something it has been opposed to the last several years: spend more than its competitors.

▪ Current state of the rotation

A number of teams are looking for starting pitching, which means the Red Sox will have to dig deeper into their pockets during free agency. Paxton is headed for free agency, leaving Bello, Pivetta, Crawford, Sale, and Tanner Houck. Josh Winckowski, who started just once last season, was asked to build up as a starter, too.

Houck made 21 starts this year, posting a 5.01 ERA, though he lost time to a facial fracture. Still, it’s clear that he’s a reliever. Winckowski, who pitched well in relief, should remain there.

Pivetta, perhaps the Sox pitcher who made the biggest leap in 2023, was demoted to the bullpen in May, which turned out to be the best thing for the righthander. He learned to be aggressive in the zone and trust his stuff. Pivetta moved back to the rotation at the end of the season out of necessity and ended up with a 4.04 ERA, striking out 183 in 142⅔ innings.

Crawford, meanwhile, in his first real season as a starter at the big league level, posted a 4.04 ERA in 31 games (23 starts) in 129⅓ innings. That’s fine for a back-end starter. But that’s it.

▪ Possible acquisitions

SHOHEI OHTANI: OK, so maybe they’d have to get an additional two starters since Ohtani won’t pitch in 2024 and will only DH. But it’s Shohei Ohtani, a true unicorn, and he will return to the hill for the ‘25 season. That would be perfect timing. Sale, though he has a vesting option in ‘25, likely will become a free agent at the end of next season. As will Pivetta.

The Sox said they’re in the business of winning. What better way to show it than having Ohtani at Fenway every night?

BLAKE SNELL: The lefthander probably will take home his second Cy Young Award after a stellar season with the Padres in which he posted a 2.25 ERA, striking out 234 in 180 innings across 32 starts.

Snell averaged 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, and the addition of that would be a plus for the Red Sox. Despite their goal to improve defensively this offseason, they still will send out two or three below-average defenders in Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida. That makes it difficult to make a huge leap on the defensive side of the ball.

Strikeouts, which weren’t a big part of the Sox’ repertoire this season, will eliminate some of those defensive chances.

YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO: Perhaps Nippon Professional Baseball should just move its league to Boston. The Giants reportedly are making a pitch to both Ohtani and Yamamoto. The Sox should be doing that, too.

Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be a hot name on the pitching market. Uncredited/Associated Press

Yamamoto put together a 1.21 ERA in 164 innings this year, striking out 169 for the Orix Buffaloes. There’s a relationship between him and Yoshida, as they played for the same club in Japan. The 25-year-old is one of the hottest names on the pitching market, and his numbers back that up.

SONNY GRAY: When the Yankees traded Gray to the Reds after the 2018 season, longtime New York general manager Brian Cashman noted that he thought Gray struggled to perform because of the pressure that comes with playing in New York.

In five seasons since, he has compiled a 3.22 ERA in 124 starts, including this year’s 2.79 ERA for the Twins in 32 starts. Cashman’s statement might have been an excuse for not having the antidote for a big-league starter’s struggles.

LOGAN GILBERT: Could the Red Sox package someone for Gilbert in a trade with Seattle? They have too many outfielders, and Gilbert is under team control until 2028.

Julio Rodríguez commands center field in Seattle, so Ceddanne Rafaela may not move the needle for the Mariners. What about Jarren Duran, though, and attach a name such as Pivetta? Or Wilyer Abreu? At the minor league level, would the Mariners be intrigued by Nick Yorke?

Casas certainly would draw some interest, but the Red Sox might want to hold on to their 23-year-old first baseman, who became one of the best hitters in the big leagues during the summer months.

▪ Conclusion

It’s been a while since the Red Sox have been able to run out a legitimate No. 1 or 2 starter. They will have to spend, maybe spend the most. Chairman Tom Werner recently said that the team is prepared to open its wallet. This offseason will prove if that’s true.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.