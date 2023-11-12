Oilers fire Jay Woodcroft after poor start to season, name Kris Knoblauch as interim coach

Kris Knoblauch, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s junior hockey coach, was named Woodcroft’s replacement, and Hall of Famer Paul Coffey joins his staff as an assistant, with Dave Manson also dismissed. Knoblauch becomes the organization’s 10th coach in 15 seasons and the fifth since McDavid joined the team in 2015.

Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team’s road trip, which wrapped up with a win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft’s job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week.

Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after a team that was supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender lost 10 of its first 13 games.

Knoblauch, 45, was in his fifth season coaching the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers). He coached McDavid with the Erie Otters for three seasons from 2012-15 and led them to an Ontario Hockey League championship and trip to the Memorial Cup in 2017.

The Oilers had lost focus under Woodcroft, himself a midseason replacement in February 2022 when Dave Tippett was fired. Despite having the reigning MVP in McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they were losing because of a combination of league-worst goaltending, porous defending, and a lack of accountability.

McDavid — whose 153 points last season were the most of any player since 1995-96 — was held off the scoresheet against the the past two games. He did miss time last month with an undisclosed upper-body injury but still has 10 points in 10 games, while Draisaitl leads the team with 15.

Still, only six teams have averaged fewer goals than the Oilers’ 2.69.

This was seen as the season for the Oilers to get over the hump in the playoffs and win the franchise’s first championship since 1990. Instead, the brutal start has significantly hampered their chances of making it.