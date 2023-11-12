Outgained and seemingly outclassed again, the Steelers just keep doing enough

Even when the Steelers are outgained — which is always, at least in 2023. Even when they’re out played — which is frequently. Even when the only place they regularly look like a team in playoff contention is the standings — which is essentially the story of the first half of a season that is somehow both chaotic and utterly predictable at the same time.

It’s going to get tight. It’s going to get late. And Pittsburgh is going to somehow find a way.

Najee Harris stopped paying attention to the circumstances long ago. Maybe because they almost never change for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maybe that’s why Harris more or less shrugged after a 23-19 win over Green Bay on Sunday that had all the hallmarks of so many victories that have come before. A little offense. A couple of timely turnovers, and just enough of everything else to survive.

“I’m just so used to [close games], I don’t even realize it,” Harris said after running for 82 yards and a touchdown. “That’s just how we are.”

The Steelers (6-3) have ripped off nine straight wins in one-score games dating to last season. All six of their wins so far in 2023 have come by 8 points or fewer.

“It just shows in those pressure moments, we come up making the big plays,” outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said.

The patched together Steelers secondary provided two of them late. Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson tipped Jordan Love’s pass into the hands of safety Keanu Neal in the end zone with 3:20 to go to end one threat. Safety Damontae Kazee later stepped in front of Love’s last-second heave at the goal line on the final play as the Steelers head into a pivotal two-game road trip to AFC North rivals Cleveland and Cincinnati with momentum.

Love completed 21 of 40 for 289 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay, but the Packers (3-6) were unable to back up last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams despite outgaining the Steelers by 75 yards.

Then again, that doesn’t mean much when playing Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been outgained in every game this season, but they simply don’t beat themselves. Pittsburgh didn’t turn the ball over for the third time in four games and let the team on the other side of the field make the costly mistakes when it mattered.

They did, however, suffer a loss. Veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander’s season is likely over with what coach Mike Tomlin called a “serious” left leg injury sustained in the first quarter. Alexander, who had thrived after signing a one-year deal in July, was dropping into coverage when he fell to the ground.

Now, Pittsburgh will have to move on with former Patriot Elandon Roberts as the only experienced inside linebacker on the roster.

“He’s a quality, veteran player,” Tomlin said of Roberts. “He’s a good communicator. He takes the run game personally. Those are the reasons why we acquired him in free agency and he’s consistently provided that.”

McCaffrey’s scoring run over

Christian McCaffrey was standing on the sideline with several other starters, seemingly done for the day until the San Francisco 49ers started driving late. Suddenly, they had a chance to score again — and a chance to get McCaffrey in the end zone again.

McCaffrey finished with 142 total yards in San Francisco’s 34-3 drubbing of Jacksonville, but his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown, including the playoffs, ended at 17. He was tied with Lenny Moore for the NFL record, and the Niners tried to get him the mark by giving him the ball or targeting him on five consecutive plays in a 31-point blowout.

The Jaguars kept McCaffrey from scoring four times inside the 10-yard line. The last one was a pass to the front corner of the end zone on a fourth-and-5 from the 5.

“Eighteen games in a row is a big record,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. “If we had a chance to do it, I was going to try to do it for him. It’s a little nerve-racking. Last thing I want to do is get him hurt. . . . We got close. Wish we could have done it for him.”

Shanahan even explained the situation to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at midfield after the game, and said he never second-guessed his call.

“I try to make it on what I think is right for the team,” Shanahan said. “Sometimes it’s right, sometimes it’s wrong.”

McCaffrey carried 16 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 47 yards. But he didn’t score like teammates George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Kyle Juszczyk.

“Yeah, I [stink],” McCaffrey quipped. “Everyone else on the team scored except for me. No, that means a lot to me for them to keep me in at the end of the game there and try to get me that record. But, hey, I’ll take a huge win.”

Carr forced out, future in doubt

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been one of the NFL’s most durable QBs in his 10 years. After being forced out of Sunday’s game at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury and a concussion that came from a jarring hit by two Vikings defenders, Carr’s status going forward is uncertain.

With the bye week upcoming, NFC South leader New Orleans hopes he can make another quick recovery and not have to miss the next game.

Carr completed a 15-yard pass to Chris Olave after sliding forward in the pocket midway through the third quarter as the rush closed in during the Saints’ 27-19 loss. He was hit by Danielle Hunter around the shoulder and brought down low by Jaquelin Roy as he fell to the turf. The offensive linemen who came to check on Carr quickly motioned to the sideline for the medical staff.

Carr walked off the field without assistance, but he was eventually taken away on a cart for further examination. Jameis Winston came in and completed the drive for the Saints’ first touchdown of the game. Winston provided a spark with two touchdown passes, but he also threw two late interceptions as the Saints tried to tie it.

“We’re not in a competition there,” coach Dennis Allen said. “I thought Jameis did some good things. But Derek Carr is a tough quarterback.”

Carr, in his first year with New Orleans, started 15 or more games in each of his nine seasons with the Raiders. He’s dealt with various injuries but only missed three games in his career due to injury.

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” Allen said.

Forbes booted

Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the first quarter.

Forbes hit Lockett as he attempted to catch a throw from Geno Smith on a crossing route. Lockett was down on the field momentarily and quickly attended to by a trainer. Lockett walked off the field for further examination and was cleared to return to the game.

Referee Alex Kemp initially announced just a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty against Forbes, then added that the cornerback had been disqualified.