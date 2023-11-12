Amid the misery, a few Patriots deserve better than this 2-8 futility

RB Stevenson: Stevenson was the only consistent offensive presence for the Patriots against the Colts, rushing 88 yards on 20 carries against Indianapolis. You want to root for a member of the Patriots to hit a memorable milestone? Consider the case of Stevenson, who has now rushed for 175 yards in the last two weeks, and has 482 yards on the season. If he can average 74 yards a game the rest of the way, he can become the first running back under Bill Belichick to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

In the midst of the most miserable stretch of football the Patriots have endured since 2000, there have been a handful of players who have had excellent seasons, including during Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Here are five players who deserve much more than a 2-8 record.

WR Demario Douglas: At the start of training camp, we asked a variety of wideouts if there was a No. 1 receiver on this roster. As Thanksgiving approaches, there’s no question it’s Douglas. The rookie has seen his numbers spike dramatically the last month, and he finished Sunday’s game with six catches on nine targets for 84 yards, all career highs. He has 30 catches for 361 yards — the rookie record for a receiver in the Belichick era is Deion Branch (43 catches, 489 yards, two TDs). Like Stevenson chasing 1,000 yards, it remains a distinct possibility.

S Jabrill Peppers: Peppers remains the sturdiest and steadiest defender on the roster. Sunday against the Colts, he finished with five tackles, including one for a loss. The emotional leader of the defense, he would have fit in perfectly with the Patriots from 2001-04.

LB Jahlani Tavai: Tavai has been a sturdy, dependable presence in the middle all season for New England. That was especially the case on Sunday against the Colts, as New England was playing without Ja’Whaun Bentley. Flanked by a variety of defenders, he was strong in the middle against the Colts. He finished second on the team with seven tackles and made the most important defensive play of the day when he tipped a Gardner Minshew pass into the hands of teammate Myles Bryant.

P Bryce Baringer: On Sunday against the Colts, Baringer did more than his share when it came to tilting the field in New England’s favor, averaging 62.5 yards on his four punts, including a 79-yarder. The first-year punter entered the weekend as the league leader in punts dropped inside the 20-yard line, and had another on Sunday.

Defense delivers

The New England defense produced an impressive performance against the Colts, holding Indianapolis well below its scoring average and slowing one of the more underrated running games in the league.

The Colts entered the contest averaging 25.8 points per game, and finished with just 10 points on the day. Indianapolis was also averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game (10th in the league), and ended up with just 70 rushing yards against New England.

Of course, that still enough to secure a win for the Patriots. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. said there’s no concern about any possible division simmering between the offense and defense.

“There’s no division. As a defense, we have high expectations on ourselves,” he said. “If we stopped them a few more times in the first half, they wouldn’t have even scored those points. That’s kind of how we think, in a sense. I think the guys on the back end did a decent job of containing the running back and stopping the run. They only scored 10 points.”

Looking ahead

At 2-8, the Patriots are currently in position for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, trailing only Chicago at 1-8 (who would have the No. 1 pick via a trade with Carolina) and Arizona, who are also at 1-8. One spot behind New England is the New York Giants at 2-7. Depending on how things shake out for the Giants, the Nov. 26 game at MetLife Stadium between New York and New England could go a long way toward determining which team might land the No. 3 pick. … The biggest surprise among the inactives was the decision to activate rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte. The youngster, who was active for the first time since the regular-season opener against the Eagles,had one catch for 11 yards . … As for the inactives, it was the first scratch of the season for Bentley (hamstring), while Trent Brown (personal/ankle) DeVante Parker (concussion), J.C. Jackson (personal), Alex Austin (healthy scratch), and Sam Roberts (healthy scratch) rounded out the group. … It was the Patriots’ third game without a touchdown this season, tying their most such games in a season under Bill Belichick (2020). … It was the first loss for the Patriots in international competition — they had posted wins in London in 2009 and 2012 and a victory in Mexico City in 2017 before Sunday’s loss. … Matthew Slater was asked about the team’s German experience: “We had a pretty fun time until the game started.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.