What comes next? Mistake-filled loss sends Patriots into bye week with questions swirling.

With rumors swirling about coach Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots, the team did little to put anyone’s mind at ease regarding what’s next for the coach, as well as the rest of the franchise. For New England, it was a game that was marked by red-zone miscues from quarterback Mac Jones, the decision to pull Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe (who fired a late interception of his own), and the sort of continued offensive inconsistency we’ve seen from this team all season long.

As a result, the Patriots (2-8) head into the bye week with more questions than answers: Will Belichick be on the sidelines when the Patriots face the Giants in two weeks after the bye? Is there any chance Jones keeps his starting job? And is there anything the Patriots can do to pull out of a nosedive that currently has them looking up at everyone else in the AFC?

• Some awful red-zone decision-making in the second half by Jones ultimately doomed the Patriots. First, with New England driving in Indianapolis territory, the quarterback foolishly flipped the ball into the flat — a pass meant for Stevenson, by the looks of things — on a third-down play. It was a dangerous pass attempt that brought the wrath of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien raining down on the quarterback.

Chad Ryland missed the ensuing field goal attempt, adding a layer of misery to things for New England.

On the next drive, Jones was nearly picked off the end zone by Indy’s Julian Blackmon. (Ryland knocked home a 24-yard field goal to make it 7-6 roughly midway through the third quarter.) On the next red-zone trip, he wasn’t so lucky. After Rhamondre Stevenson and Pop Douglas fundamentally carried the Patriots into the red zone for what would have been a go-ahead score, Blackmon picked off Jones at the 2-yard line.

In a tight game with little margin for error, those errors loomed large for a New England team that desperately needed to execute in those moments if it wanted to come out with a win.

Bailey Zappe entered the game for the Patriots' final drive. Martin Meissner/Associated Press

• It all led to the decision to pull Jones from the game in favor of Bailey Zappe with less than two minutes remaining. We’ll see what the future holds for Jones, but it’s hard to come back from being yanked out of the lineup during a key moment like that.

• For what it’s worth, the offensive energy out of the gate was good for the Patriots, as Jones (who finished 15-for-20 for 170 yards and an interception) led New England on a 13-play drive that included some sturdy running from Stevenson (20 carries, 88 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott (13 carries, 54 yards), and a big third-down catch from Mike Gesicki. But things were mostly sluggish offensively the rest of the day, at least until the end of the contest for multiple reasons, including Jones’s misfires and a lack of protection in the passing game.

• It’s not fair to put it all on the shoulders of the offensive line, as it appeared there were cases of bad timing on the part of the quarterback (holding the ball too long), bad matchups, and a steady Indianapolis pass rush. But Jones was sacked five times — on many of the drives, those sacks derailed any sort of offensive rhythm the Patriots were hoping to find.

• When the New England offense was at its best, it was because of the ground game, with Stevenson and Elliott leading the way. One of the reasons the Indianapolis pass rush was slowed in the second half was because New England got the running game going.

Ezekiel Elliott (center) carried 13 times for 54 yards. Martin Meissner/Associated Press

• Like most of the season, it feels like the Patriots’ defense did almost everything it could to keep this one competitive. As easy as it is to mock the Colts and their quarterback situation, Indianapolis came into the game averaging 26 points per contest. To hold the Colts to 10 points represents going above and beyond. The defense just got very little assistance for much of the day.

• For the second consecutive week, Jack Jones didn’t get the start, as New England went with Shaun Wade and Jonathan Jones on the boundary. With J.C. Jackson staying home and Jack Jones moving up and down the depth chart, it remains a challenge to try and figure out the Patriots’ cornerback situation. For his part, backup Myles Bryant was part of one of the defensive highlights of the afternoon, as he collected a tipped ball from Jahlani Tavai in the second half that accounted for a turnover.

• Tavai is one player who deserves a better fate — he’s certainly not going to remind anyone of Lawrence Taylor, but he’s been a sturdy, dependable presence in the middle. That was particularly the case on Sunday, as New England was playing without Ja’Whaun Bentley. Flanked by a variety of defenders (including Mack Wilson Sr.), he was strong in the middle for the Patriots, making one of the most important defensive plays of the season when he tipped a Minshew pass into the hands of teammate Myles Bryant.

• Special teams star of the day was punter Bryce Baringer, who delivered a 79-yard punt in the first half, and averaged 62.5 yards on his four punts.

