Will a change of scenery change the Patriots’ fortunes? Follow along with live updates.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EST. We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along below.

Guten Tag! The Patriots are in Frankfurt, Germany, to face the Colts in Week 10 of the NFL season.

How to watch the Patriots today

For much of the US, the Patriots-Colts game will only be available on NFL Network — which, of course, requires a cable or streaming package or an NFL+ subscription.

If you are in the Boston area, you can tune into Ch. 5 WCVB, the ABC affiliate, to watch.

Click here to refresh | Submit a mailbag question

About the stadium in Frankfurt — 8:55 a.m.

The Patriots will play at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, which is more popularly known by locals as the Waldstadion, German for “forest stadium” because of its location in the city’s forest district. It’s primarily home to Eintracht Frankfurt, which currently sits seventh in the Bundesliga, Germany’s top soccer division, but was also once the home stadium of NFL Europe’s Frankfurt Galaxy from 1991-2007.

Deutsche Bank Park features a unique retractable roof design. Rather than the canopy retracting out into the external structure of the stadium, it instead contracts into the scoreboard in the center of the stadium. — Touri

Kraft on NFL Network — 8:45 a.m.

By Matt Pepin

Patriots owner Robert Kraft touched on a number of subjects in a wide-ranging interview on NFL Network prior to the Patriots-Colts game in Germany.

He said he expects the NFL to continue to increase its footprint internationally, with “more games in more countries,” but the league placing a team in Europe might not happen “right away.”

Kraft also said having his team play in Germany was important because of the German sports culture and its appreciation of American football.

But most importantly, he was asked about the state of the Patriots, who are 2-7 entering Sunday.

“It’s really disappointing. I had hoped things would be a lot better [this season],” Kraft said. “… This isn’t what we were expecting to happen.”

My, how this rivalry has changed — 8:35 a.m.

Column by Christopher L. Gasper

Oh, how the mighty have fallen into lesser circumstances. Once the premier show in the NFL, the Patriots-Colts rivalry is relegated to football second fiddle in Frankfurt. It’s the follow-up to the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game played last Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium, part of the NFL spreading the gridiron gospel internationally.

The 18-12 overture of Manning vs. Brady this is not. The game features Colts backup Gardner Minshew vs. Mac Jones, a pair of QBs who boast more turnovers than TD passes this season. The Teutonic precision with which Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played the position is a distant memory. However, this sojourn to Germany represents a welcome change of scenery and routine for the Patriots and a winnable game.

Read more here.

The NFL’s goal? Remove the ‘American’ part of American football — 8:25 a.m.

FRANKFURT — It’s 11 a.m. on Saturday, and American football is in the air.

It’s not just the smell of bratwurst wafting through the city like a glorious Lambeau tailgate. Fans are whizzing footballs next to a sculpture of David and Goliath. A marching band rolls through Zeil Plaza. Fans congregate for photos around the 32 oversized NFL helmets placed throughout the square.

Marcel Daems and his two friends drove four hours from Cologne and spent $850 Euro each for hotel and tickets to Sunday’s Patriots-Colts game at Deutsche Bank Park. The friends are wearing Matthew Judon and Tom Brady jerseys, while Daems carries a replica Lombardi Trophy and wears a hoodie reading, “Mac [expletive] Jones.” They are thrilled to watch their favorite team, but not thrilled with the Patriots’ 2-7 record.

Daems and his buddies are right in the NFL’s wheelhouse — passionate, knowledgeable, and international. They are the product of a two-decade effort by the NFL to remove the “American” part of American football.

Read the rest from Ben Volin.

What Robert Kraft told Pats fans — 8:15 a.m.

By Emma Healy

Sunday marks the first time the Patriots will play in Germany, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from amassing a dedicated group of fans in the region.

On Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed some of the team’s fans at Patriots Haus in Frankfurt in preparation for Sunday’s game.

Kraft told the crowd he spoke to the team after Saturday morning’s practice. He recalled a conversation he had with some fans who approached him earlier in the week. He said the fans had fond memories of former Los Angeles Ram Jackie Slater, father of current Patriot Matthew Slater, playing in a 1990 American Bowl game in Berlin.

“They remember plays of him, so I told [the team] every play tomorrow was so significant,” Kraft said. “They worked very hard, and getting a victory tomorrow was critical, and they gave me a big cheer, so let’s hope that translates to the field.”

Read more here.

Patriots inactives: No Ja’Whaun Bentley, but Kayshon Boutte is available — 8:10 a.m.

By Christopher Price

The Patriots just announced their inactives. Here’s the list, and here’s what the moves mean for the rest of the roster:

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring) will miss his first game of the season. Calvin Munson, who was elevated from the practice squad over the weekend, won’t necessarily fill Bentley’s shoes, his arrival on the game-day roster gives the Patriots another layer of depth. Jahlani Tavai will likely see an added layer of responsibility with Bentley on the sidelines.

No Trent Brown (personal/ankle) at left tackle means more of veteran backup Conor McDermott, who was elevated off the practice squad again over the weekend. Vederian Lowe, who has been on and off the injury report the last couple of weeks, could also serve as a backup at the position if needed.

DeVante Parker (concussion) tried to give it a go this week, but is also down again. From this viewpoint, it feels like a good a week as any to give rookie Kayshon Boutte a shot at being active on game day for the first time since the opener. If not, Jalen Reagor, who saw significant playing time last week against Washington, could see another spike in playing time with Parker out.

J.C. Jackson (personal) was left at home, leaving the door open for Shaun Wade (who Bill Belichick continues to praise) to get some playing time against the Colts. At the very least, it seems like most of the rest of the cornerback room is healthy, which means Jack Jones, Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones should be good to go, despite the fact that Bryant (chest) and Jack Jones (knee) were on the injury report this week.

Two other healthy scratches: newcomer Alex Austin (who was added earlier this month) will sit against the Colts. And defensive lineman Sam Roberts is also officially out for today’s contest.

And Will Grier is the emergency quarterback.

When it comes to notable actives, Boutte is probably the biggest, as the rookie hasn’t been the field since the end of the opener, and appeared ticketed for a (mostly) redshirt year, a la James White. While there’s no guarantee he’ll see the field, it’s an encouraging sign that Bill Belichick is taking a look at all options to try and jumpstart the offense.

Matthew Slater nears the end — 8:05 a.m.

Matthew Slater wouldn’t outright say this season will be his last, but he acknowledged Friday he is “very close to the end.”

“I’m honestly just taking it day by day,” Slater said. “At my age, I’m happy I can just get out there and still run down the field without stuff breaking. I’m thankful to still be doing it and just taking it day by day.”

Slater, who is 38, contemplated retirement last season but opted to sign a one-year contract to return for his 16th season.

The NFL fined Slater $14,819 for unnecessary roughness on a punt return during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Slater was not penalized on the play. — Yang

It’s a family affair for Ezekiel Elliott — 8:00 a.m.

Several family members of players made the journey from the United States, but running back Ezekiel Elliott has family from Finland coming to the game.

Among those who will be in attendance are Elliott’s grandfather, Leon Huff, who played pro basketball in Finland. Not all of Elliott’s family has been able to watch him live, so he’s looking forward to Sunday.

“My grandpa, he tries to come see us once a year in the States,” Elliott said. “[The others] haven’t seen me live. I’m sure they’ve seen videos of me on TV, but I’m sure they’re not up when we play. I think it’s going to be a cool experience for them to see me in action.” — Yang

On display in Frankfurt: The lack of star power — 7:50 a.m.

By Nicole Yang

FRANKFURT — As if the absence of talent was not already obvious enough on game days, the promotional materials in Germany made the lack of star power abundantly clear.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, tight end Hunter Henry, and quarterback Mac Jones were the faces of the NFL’s marketing campaign for Sunday’s game, which was a stark contrast to the headlining players for last week’s game in Frankfurt. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill set a high bar, but the Patriots pale in comparison. Stevenson is a talented back, but Jones is staring down an uncertain future as a starter and Henry is entering the last year of his contract.

With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out for the season, the Colts didn’t offer star-studded signage, either. They turned to linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who has voiced concerns about his role, and wide receiver Michael Pittman. Perhaps they were unsure about the status of running back Jonathan Taylor at the time of the planning.

Plenty of fans throughout the city sported Patriots jerseys, though few repped players from this year’s team. Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski were far more common than the likes of Jones, Stevenson, or Henry.

Chad Finn’s prediction — 7:40 a.m.

By Chad Finn

Let’s keep this simple: The Colts have scored at least 20 points in every game this season, including games of 38 and 31, and two of 27. The Patriots have scored 20 points on the nose once (in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles) and surpassed it once (when they scored 29 in their outlier of a win over the Bills in Week 7). The Patriots are 26th in the NFL in points allowed, 27th in yards allowed, and 29th in points scored. They don’t have the firepower to keep up with even the mediocre Colts, and there’s no reason to believe they have the discipline. The best hope for the Patriots, whose main priority should be draft position, is that they lose with dignity and without dysfunction. Colts 32, Patriots 17.

Unconventional Preview: The Patriots simply don’t have enough firepower to keep up — 7:30 a.m.

By Chad Finn

Maybe it went wrong with Mac Jones much sooner than I’d realized.

Consider this assessment after one of his uninspiring performances. It probably sounds pretty familiar, even repetitive:

“Jones . . . was adequate. But skills that are supposed to be his strengths — accuracy, quick processing, seeing the field — have sometimes been inadequacies this season. He missed an open Rhamondre Stevenson on a deep throw on the second possession, and there were other occasions where he didn’t see open secondary receivers.”

Ignoring the specifics of the receiver (Stevenson) that he missed in this instance, that paragraph could have come from at least a half-dozen postmortems this season. But it’s not from this season, or even last. I wrote that in 2021, Jones’s hopeful rookie season, when the Patriots fell to the Colts in Week 15, 27-17. Jones’s performance in the loss, in which the Patriots trailed, 20-0, looks like something of a harbinger of the demoralizing situation they find themselves in now. But who could have known? The Patriots dropped to 9-5 with that defeat. They are 11-19 since.

Maybe getting away to Germany, where the Patriots will face the Colts Sunday (9:30 a.m. EST kickoff), will offer some sort of respite. But it’s unlikely to yield the Patriots’ third victory of the season.

Read the rest of Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview here.

