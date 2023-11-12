For the Patriots, the setting and environment were new, but the end result was the same

Despite a festive few days in Frankfurt, the team embracing the novelty of playing in Germany, and droves of passionate Patriots fans on this continent who turned out to see their team, the Patriots failed to find the end zone and a way to win. The milieu was different. The brand of football was not. It looked all too familiar for the flat-lining Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park as they suffered a dispiriting 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Gillette Stadium or Germany, Foxborough or Frankfurt, a patch of NFL grass or one belonging to a Bundesliga soccer club, it doesn’t change who the Patriots are or how they play.

FRANKFURT — The only thing foreign about this Patriots loss was its setting.

German football devotees witnessed the same feckless football operation we’ve seen on our side of the Atlantic. The Patriots couldn’t meet the moment. Now, they return home for the bye week in a 2-8 abyss with a reignited quarterback controversy. We’re beyond worst-case scenarios.

Coach Bill Belichick got so desperate — and exasperated with Mac Jones — that he dusted off Bailey Zappe in Deutschland for the final drive after Jones threw a killer red-zone interception. The Colts sealed the victory when Zappe threw a pick on a called fake-spike play. It was the perfect ending to New England’s international display of offensive futility. They didn’t fool anyone. At this point, they’re only fooling themselves.

“Obviously it was a disappointing game,” said Belichick. “Similar theme that we’ve had to other games this year, just too many missed opportunities in all three phases of the game. Just got to play better situational football and do a better job taking advantage of the opportunities that we have. We just didn’t do a good enough job today.”

It’s good the good people of Germany got to experience the majesty of Patrick Mahomes the previous Sunday in the NFL Frankfurt Games. This was a far cry from that with points at a premium and one offensive touchdown.

Indianapolis entered as the only team to score 20 or more points in all their games. The Patriots snapped that streak. Small consolation considering their offense was 0-4 in the red zone and has now gone 17 straight possessions without a touchdown.

“It’s tough for a lot of us. You expect on those drives to go down and put points on the board,” said JuJu Smith-Schuster. “Field goals are good, but they’re not good enough.”

With seven games left, this team has more players playing out the string than a symphony orchestra. It faces haunting questions about the men in place at quarterback and head coach.

It feels as if neither Belichick nor Mac Jones is long for Fort Foxborough. For one to preserve his job for next season, they must sink the other in the eyes of ownership like a German U-Boat. That’s the type of stuff that happens in dysfunctional franchises, not the model franchise of the 21st century.

Jones’s answer about whether he thinks Belichick still has faith in him as the starter spoke volumes, as did Mac’s reddened eyes and forlorn demeanor.

“Um, I mean, at the end of the day, I’ve got to play better. To make people believe, you’ve got to be better. I’m not sure. I don’t know.”

This performance represented a massive letdown for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who loves promoting and proselytizing the Patriots brand.

The backdrop for this game was Kraft attaching import. He told a crowd of fans at the Patriots Haus here Saturday that he had addressed the team and told them that “getting a victory was critical.” Then RKK went on NFL Network Sunday and declared the season “really disappointing.”

Kraft said, “I had hoped that things would be a lot better …This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

If Kraft was trying to motivate Belichick or the players, it didn’t work. Motivation isn’t the team’s problem. Talent level and execution are. No directive can fix that.

Case in point, the plastic beer steins at the stadium proved sturdier than the Patriots offensive line, once again without starting left tackle Trent Brown. Jones was sacked five times, all in the first half.

The Patriots looked shambolic. On their fourth possession, Jones and Ezekiel Elliott awkwardly collided on a mangled handoff, a play that stood as symbolic of the team’s state.

Hoping to catch the Colts in a particular punt protection, they ran a scheme that failed to put back a punt returner on a punt costing themselves nearly 20 yards in field position with Demario Douglas hanging around in no man’s land, not close enough to rush the punter, not far enough back to field the punt.

In the halcyon days of the Hoodie when the Patriots outmaneuvered and outsmarted an opponent they would say it was something they practiced during the week. Notice you don’t hear that anymore when they have schematic calamities.

There are a lot of things the Patriots used to do that they don’t post-Tom Brady.

Not to rub sauerkraut in the wound, but when Brady came to Germany last year for the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game here, he pulled out a victory while throwing two touchdown passes.

Still, the Patriots wasted another winnable game.

On a chilly day, New England dialed up its running game in the second half, rushing 22 times for 112 of their 167 yards (on 36 carries). They breached the Indy 20 on their first three second-half drive but netted only 3 points, a 24-yard field goal that pulled them within 7-6 with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Those were Pyrrhic points considering they concluded a 15-play, 89-yard drive that sucked up 8:04. Plus, the Colts responded with a 51-yard field goal set up by an Isaiah McKenzie 42-yard return on the ensuing kickoff.

The fait accompli for Jones, who had been barked at earlier on the sideline by Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, in Foxborough came on second and 12 from the Indy 15 with 4:16 left. Jones threw an ineffable interception right into the arms of Julian Blackmon.

Jones walked to the Patriots sideline with slumped shoulders and whipped off his helmet. Teammates consoled him. He never went back in; Belichick handed the reins to Bailey Zappe for the Patriots’ last-gasp drive, which ended exactly as Jones’s final one.

“I just thought it was time for a change,” said Belichick.

The Patriots changed countries and quarterbacks. But in the end, it all looks irrevocably the same.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.