With Patriots 2-8 after loss to the Colts, will Robert Kraft look to fire Bill Belichick?

But after Sunday’s loss, a 10-6 stinker in Germany that dropped the Patriots to 2-8, all eyes will be on Kraft this week to see what he does with his future Hall-of-Fame coach.

Perhaps the move is to make no move at all, and let Bill Belichick finish out the regular season, his 24th with the Patriots.

Surely, someone’s head should roll after the Patriots return home from Europe and settle into their bye week. They can’t keep trotting out the same team each week and expecting different results — not if they’re truly playing for wins and not for the No. 1 draft pick, that is.

Advertisement

It could be the starting quarterback who loses his job. Mac Jones was benched at the two-minute warning, with Belichick deciding that a cold Bailey Zappe gave the Patriots a better chance to pull off a last-minute drive.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

It could be the offensive coordinator, who is overseeing the worst offense in the NFL. Bill O’Brien finally exploded on Jones on the sideline, a sign O’Brien might be feeling the heat as well.

But it very well could be Belichick, whose job status has been one of the biggest talking points across the NFL the past two weeks.

Kraft made it clear in a pregame interview with NFL Network he’s not pleased with the direction of the team.

“It’s really disappointing,” Kraft said. “I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn’t what we were expecting to happen this year.”

Last Sunday I wrote that based on my conversations with league sources, I don’t think it’s 100 percent that Belichick gets to finish out the season, especially if the Patriots suffered embarrassing losses to the Commanders and Colts.

Advertisement

Well, here we are. The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and are 2-8 for just the second time in Kraft’s 30 years — the other coming in 2000, Belichick’s first season.

Sunday’s loss felt like a trip in the time machine to the dark, pre-Kraft days of the early 1990s. The Patriots scored only 6 points, and Deutsche Bank Park reeked of cigarettes. The only thing missing was Rod Rust, rest in peace.

“I think we’re all disappointed in the season,” Belichick said. “But we’ll keep going here. Seven games to go. Be ready to go next week against the Giants.”

Belichick’s voice cracked when he said the word “Giants.” Perhaps he just had a dry mouth. Or perhaps he is worried about his key card not working Monday morning.

NFL Network reported before the game that Kraft is “not inclined” to fire Belichick during the season, but let’s see if he changes his mind on the eight-hour flight home from Germany. NFL Network also confirmed my reporting that Belichick’s contract only runs through 2024, which does not provide him any real job security.

If Kraft were going to make a move, now is the time to do it. The Patriots have a bye this week, and this could be a good opportunity to see what linebackers coach Jerod Mayo can do as the interim coach. That is, if Mayo even wants the job. The Patriots are racking up injuries and don’t have a capable quarterback, and taking the job on an interim basis could be a disaster for Mayo. Going 1-6 won’t help him get the full-time gig.

Advertisement

Kraft perhaps wants to show Belichick enough respect to let him finish out the season. And perhaps he doesn’t want to fire Belichick because he wants to try to trade him after the season.

But Belichick is giving Kraft every reason to move on. If Belichick were a Patriots player, Belichick would have fired him already. Remember the Patriots’ famous mantra, “Get rid of a player a year too early instead of a year too late?”

Not only are the Patriots 2-8 and averaging just 14.1 points per game, it’s the lowest in Kraft’s tenure and the fifth-lowest in the Patriots’ 64 seasons. The owner may feel inclined to blame Belichick for ruining Jones with three offensive coordinators in three seasons, particularly with last year’s choice of Matt Patricia.

Kraft also surely is peeved over his team’s performance in Germany. In a rare address to the team after Friday’s practice, Kraft told the players that a good game could leave an impression for decades with the German fans. Kraft compared the game between the 2-7 Patriots and the 4-5 Colts to a Super Bowl.

“I had fans come up on the street to me who had watched Matthew Slater’s dad, Jackie, play here 33 years ago. They remembered plays he had made,” Kraft said on NFL Network. “So, I used that as an example to speak to the team after practice and say, except for the Super Bowl, I don’t know that there are any other games that create the memories that these international games do.”

Advertisement

The Patriots are losing ground to the Chiefs as Germany’s most popular team, and Sunday’s stinker won’t help. There’s money to be made in Germany, but that only happens if the team has star players and wins. The Patriots have neither.

And Belichick continues to push all the wrong buttons. Coming out to Germany late in the week didn’t help, as a sluggish Patriots offense didn’t score a touchdown for the first time in five games. Calling that bizarre punt block in the second quarter didn’t work out, as the Colts got the punt off, and it rolled out to 69 yards since the Patriots didn’t have anyone back to field it.

Belichick didn’t try a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, drawing criticism from the usually sunny NFL Network announcers. And he waited way too long to pull Jones for Zappe, who hit three passes and made a first down before throwing the game-sealing interception.

Belichick said he’s not letting the speculation about his job affect him.

“Well, I just do the best I can every day,” he said.

Unfortunately for Belichick, his best isn’t cutting it for the Patriots. And now Kraft has a transatlantic flight home to consider if this week is the time to make a move and fire Belichick.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.