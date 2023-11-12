Year-end No. 1 will belong to Novak Djokovic for eighth time after opening win at ATP Finals

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals to be sure of keeping the top spot and he did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in Turin, Italy, in a match spanning more than three hours Sunday.

It was clearly a moment to cherish for the 24-time Grand Slam champion after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

Novak Djokovic patted his chest, crouched down, placed his right hand on the court and looked inward.

“It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match,” Djokovic said. “That was added pressure, and attention. It means a lot. You could see there was a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match and get that monkey off my back.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago. Carlos Alcaraz took the honors last year.

But Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four major titles and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Djokovic has won 19 straight matches since that loss to Alcaraz.

After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold the No. 1 ranking for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark. If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Federer and capture a record seventh title at the tour finals.

“A big goal is achieved; everything else now is a bonus,” Djokovic said.

Canada claims Billy Jean King Cup

Canada gave another display of its depth in world tennis by winning the Billie Jean King Cup, a year after its men’s team won the Davis Cup.

Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic won their singles matches as Canada beat Italy, 2-0, in Seville, Spain, to claim its first-ever Billie Jean King Cup.

Stakusic, ranked 258th in the world, put Canada ahead by defeating No. 43 Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 for the biggest win of her career, then Fernandez sealed the victory by beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 at La Cartuja Stadium.

“I’m extremely happy, ecstatic,” Fernandez said. “I can finally say, ‘We’re world champions,’ and we deserve it.”

The 20th-ranked Fernandez, runner-up in the 2021 U.S. Open, was perfect for Canada in Seville with four singles victories and one in doubles, while the 18-year-old Stakusic entered the tournament without a win over a top 100 opponent but earned three of them while representing her nation.

“It’s definitely not what I imagined would happen coming here,” Stakusic said. “It’s been an incredible week and I’m super happy I got to spend it with these women.”

The 12-team BJK Cup Finals offered a record total of $9.6 million in prize money, including $2.4 million to the champions, the same as the men’s Davis Cup.