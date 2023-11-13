Kenny Chesney announces second Gillette Stadium show

“No Shoes Nation” now has two chances to catch Kenny Chesney in the Bay State next summer.
The country rocker has announced a second show for his upcoming trip to Foxborough as part of the 2024 “Sun Goes Down” tour. Chesney will perform at Gillette Stadium Aug. 23 and 24, with tickets to both concerts going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.
Chesney last played Foxborough in 2022, and closing out his tours at Gillette has turned into a tradition for the musician. Chesney’s upcoming shows will be his 22nd and 23rd concerts at the stadium, the most by any artist at the venue.
Joining Chesney for both 2024 shows will be Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.
