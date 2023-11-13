scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Kenny Chesney announces second Gillette Stadium show

The country star will play back-to-back shows in Foxborough next August

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated November 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville earlier this month.Terry Wyatt/Getty

“No Shoes Nation” now has two chances to catch Kenny Chesney in the Bay State next summer.

The country rocker has announced a second show for his upcoming trip to Foxborough as part of the 2024 “Sun Goes Down” tour. Chesney will perform at Gillette Stadium Aug. 23 and 24, with tickets to both concerts going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Chesney last played Foxborough in 2022, and closing out his tours at Gillette has turned into a tradition for the musician. Chesney’s upcoming shows will be his 22nd and 23rd concerts at the stadium, the most by any artist at the venue.

Advertisement

Joining Chesney for both 2024 shows will be Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today