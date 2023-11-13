Marty Stuart enjoying a Byrds-eye view from his new ‘Altitude’

Songs like “The Sun Is Quietly Sleeping” fall in that category of the unusual — awash in strings and vibes, the song has a sound unlike anything Stuart has ever done. But equally striking are the recurring echoes of psychedelic country-rock pioneers the Byrds.

Marty Stuart and his long-running band the Fabulous Superlatives released their first album in six years this May. “Altitude” is another superlative serving of their tradition-derived-but-hardly-bound country music, whether high-test (“Tomahawk”) or low and slow (the title track), and it finds them once again a well-oiled machine firing on all cylinders. But the album brings a few change-ups with it as well.

Stuart is currently touring in support of the new album, and makes a stop at the Wilbur Theatre on Sunday. When reached by phone on his bus as he made his way to a show in Kentucky, Stuart points to a tour he and his band did in 2018 as a prime inspiration for the new album. The tour was the reprise of the seminal “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album by Byrds principals Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, with Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives serving as backing band (the tour included a Boston show). “The shows we did with those guys, I didn’t want them to quit, with the sounds and the feeling in the room every night. I think that followed me to a blank page and it became some of the songs on ‘Altitude.’ ”

The result can be heard in the instrumental theme “Lost Byrd Space Train,” which ties the album together via three iterations or “scenes” that come at the start, midpoint, and end of the record. It shows up in the 12-string sound and the harmonizing on songs like “Sitting Alone.” And it shows up in the prominent sound of Stuart’s Telecaster guitar, a guitar that once belonged to Byrds member Clarence White.

From left: The Byrds' Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn perform the album "Sweetheart of the Rodeo" with help from Marty Stuart (right) and the Fabulous Superlatives at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in 2018. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

In addition to its Byrdsian flights, “Altitude” lives up to its title in the recurrence of themes of gazing up, of looking higher. The title track comes across as a metaphor for heaven, a place where you’re “living large like a king, breathing exquisite air;” in “The Sun Is Quietly Sleeping,” Stuart urges the listener to “come with me, if you will, to a room up in the clouds”; and he and the Superlatives employ their marvelous gospel harmonizing to sing of when “The Angels Came Down.”

“I think that’s the way I try to live, when I find myself getting really earthbound or absolutely consumed by what the news is telling me, getting too bogged down in the matters of the world, I have to look up,” Stuart remarks with a laugh. “That’s the only other way I know to look, is up. And there tends to be a whole lot of space up there that’s clean and clear.” “Altitude” ended up being the title of the record because, he thinks, it speaks to everything else on it.

Since Stuart broke with the pursuit of success as defined by the mainstream country world at the turn of the century, he has intentionally made albums as opposed to collections of songs. His concept album, “The Pilgrim,” came first; the gospelized Staples soul of “Soul’s Chapel,” the self-evident double album “Saturday Night/Sunday Morning,” and the psychedelic desert twang of “Way Out West” followed. “Altitude” continues the trend, Stuart believes, by “taking that whole cosmic country music thing to a new and fresh place.”

He calls them “journey records.” “I like records that are not worried about one little single here or there, that start somewhere and go somewhere and then you wind up somewhere. I’m an albums guy. Johnny Cash’s ‘At Folsom Prison’ is still my favorite country record. I love Marty Robbins’s ‘Gunfighter Ballads.’ I love those kinds of records that take me on a journey.”

“It all starts with a song or a title or a sound,” he continues, emphasizing each “a.” One thing leads to another “and the next thing you know it’s becoming a little bit more cohesive than it would have been if it’s just a collection of singles.”

That process has taught him to be patient. “It’s better to wait however long it takes to put a good one out than just to keep churning something out.”

“Altitude” was recorded in the middle of the pandemic, and Stuart sat on it until this year. In the meantime, he’s completed one project and worked on another as well. During the pandemic, he started posting what he calls “Songs I Sing in the Dark”; he has several songs banked (Waylon Jennings’s “This Time” and Tammy Wynette’s “‘Til I Get It Right” among them) and intends to continue to work on the project when he can.

He’s also finished an instrumental record with the smile-inducing title “Space Junk.” Why an instrumental record? Because, he says, the Fabulous Superlatives are an instrumental band — which leads him, not for the first time during our conversation, to sing their praises.

“There’s no end to their strength, seemingly. If I want to do Stanley Brothers-style songs or didgeridoo songs, they’ll say ‘OK, let’s do that.’ I’m spoiled rotten to have that level of musicianship around me.”

That comment leads to a question that begs to be asked: So, the next album from Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives will be a didgeridoo record?

“Why not?” he replies. “It twangs.”

MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

At the Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $35-$50. 800-745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com

