Rising bluegrass star Molly Tuttle is picking her way to the top

The roots-music comet has made Nashville her home after a brief stint in Boston at Berklee College of Music. But she sometimes feels like she’s “standing on the moon” when she’s missing her family back in the Bay Area.

By the time Molly Tuttle was growing up in Palo Alto, the California city was better known as an epicenter of Silicon Valley than the place that gave the world the Grateful Dead. Still, she recorded the band’s song “Standing on the Moon” on her 2020 covers album, “. . . but I’d rather be with you,” the title of which is a line from the song.

Advertisement

Tuttle, 30, has also covered the Dead’s “Dire Wolf” and (with fellow bluegrass youth-movement leader Billy Strings) “To Lay Me Down.” Ironically, however, she wasn’t particularly invested in the band’s music in Palo Alto.

“I definitely got more into Grateful Dead music when I moved to Nashville,” she says on a phone call from her tour bus, ahead of a return to Boston on Friday at the Berklee Performance Center. Now she has shared stages with founding members Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think people who are really into the Dead go, ‘Whoa, Palo Alto — that’s cool,’ ” she says.

But she’s focused on her own forward-thinking version of string-band music. On her latest album, “City of Gold,” co-produced with the dobro legend Jerry Douglas, every song was co-written with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, the high-energy string band discovered by Doc Watson more than 20 years ago. Same goes for the majority of songs on its predecessor, “Crooked Tree” (2022), which helped establish Tuttle’s steep upward trajectory, with special guests including Strings, Margo Price, and Gillian Welch.

“It’s cool that she grew up in California and can write all these original songs that sound like the Stanley Brothers but tell her own story,” says Tuttle of Welch. “That’s something I’ve tried to do as well.”

Advertisement

And the music industry is sitting up and paying attention. Tuttle was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Award, in 2018. More recently, she was nominated in the all-genre best new artist category for the Grammy Awards that took place in February, where she took home the best bluegrass album honor for “Crooked Tree.” On the day we spoke, she’d just learned that she and her band, Golden Highway, have been nominated in that category again.

For the cover of her new album, she posed under blazing sunshine in Joshua Tree National Park in sunglasses and a glittering, gold-flecked suit. Under the creative direction of the stylist known as Mama Hot Dog, the soft-spoken Tuttle allowed herself a tongue-in-cheek nod to her rising stardom.

“I wanted to give it the most attitude,” she says with a laugh. “We were playing with it. It’s a strong vibe.”

The cover of Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway's Grammy-nominated bluegrass album "City of Gold."

Growing up in a musical family, she was a prodigy. By age 11 she was already onstage with her father, Jack. At 13 she recorded an album of duets with her dad, a music educator who would soon create a family band with Molly and her younger brothers, Sullivan and Michael. In 2011, just before she earned Merit scholarships to attend Berklee, they released the album “Introducing the Tuttles.”

Advertisement

While at Berklee, Tuttle made a name for herself on the Boston area’s small but close-knit bluegrass circuit, often playing at the Cantab Lounge’s Bluegrass Tuesdays jam session (which has since moved to Lily P’s Fried Chicken and Oysters).

Her father didn’t push higher education.

“In fact, he thought if I wanted to do music, I should just get started playing shows,” she says. “My mom was the one who said, ‘I really want you to get a college degree,’ which I ended up not getting.”

Tuttle co-wrote the song “Flatland Girl,” from “Crooked Tree,” for her grandmother. Growing up, she often visited the family farm in summertime and for Christmas. By then the farm, once full of livestock and rotating crops, was producing soybeans.

Like that farm, Tuttle has adapted her version of bluegrass to suit the times. Unlike the farm, however, she’s not falling prey to monoculture. Far from it.

In addition to the songs that “sound like the Stanley Brothers,” “City of Gold” features “Goodbye Mary,” a haunting ballad that joins the call for reproductive rights, and “Alice in the Bluegrass,” which uses vocal echo to push its psychedelic theme. There’s also a plea to “legalize it” in Tennessee on “Down Home Dispensary.”

That one could be a stand-in for progress in general.

“There’s a big change a-comin’ to the South and you know,” she sings. “We got a modern way of livin’, but there’s room to grow.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.

Advertisement

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. At Berklee Performance Center, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. $59-$85. celebrityseries.org