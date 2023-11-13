Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton pauses elective surgeries

Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton has had to reschedule an undisclosed number of surgeries since Nov. 6 due to a problem with the equipment that sterilizes certain medical instruments and devices on site.

The hospital said it was pausing elective procedures that use the affected instruments, but it was proceeding with procedures that use equipment and devices that are sterilized off-site.

The hospital, which is part of the Mass General Brigham health system, said that it was coordinating with local officials and other nearby health care facilities to ensure emergency procedures could continue.