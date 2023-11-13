Denneno’s Pizza to close on New Year’s Eve after nearly 70 years in business

The family said they had been asked many times over the years if they were closing.

“The time has come for us as a family to make the difficult decision to close our family business,” the restaurant said Nov. 8 in a post to Instagram. “We are grateful for your patronage and support for the past 68 years. Times have definitely changed, as well as age, which has led us to this decision to close.”

Denneno’s Pizza in Stoughton will close for good on New Year’s Eve after serving up pies for nearly 70 years, the iconic family-r un business said recently.

“You all know how rumors go,” the posting said. “The fact is our mother wanted us to close when she passed a little over six years ago, however we felt that it was not the time to end our family’s legacy. By informing you in this manner of our decision it allows you to hear it directly from the source itself.”

According to the posting, the business has played an “integral part” in shaping the lives of family members involved in the day-to-day operations.

“We could not have done it without the many amazing employees that we have come to know and have worked with throughout the years,” the statement said. “We have come to consider them family because of their work ethic, loyalty and friendship.”

The family also thanked its “amazing customers” who have patronized the beloved pizza parlor for decades.

“We want to thank you for having had the opportunity to serve you over the many years,” the statement said. “Our last day of operation will be Dec. 31, 2023. In the meantime we wish you all the best in the holiday season and beyond.”

Writing for the Globe in 2017, columnist Beverly Beckham said Carmela Denneno, the late matriarch of the business who died that year, was unfailingly pleasant behind the counter.

“I never called her Carmela,” Beckham wrote. “She was always Mrs. Denneno to me. ‘Hi, Mrs. Denneno?’ ‘How are you, Mrs. Denneno?’ ‘What’s new?’ ‘How are the kids?’ These are the questions you ask people you know, but don’t really know.

“And, really, what do I know about her? She was the longtime matron of Denneno’s Pizza on Pearl Street in Stoughton, a mom-and-pop place that’s been in business since the mid-1940s. I know she made pizza behind its tiny counter for 62 years. I know, also, that there was always a smile in her eyes, that she was always welcoming, and that on the walls of her restaurant, she hung art she’d painted, which made the small space feel like a home.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.