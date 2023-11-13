Maine passed an automotive right-to-repair law. But Massachusetts is still waiting.

But the Alliance for Automotive Innovation , a consortium of the world’s biggest car companies sued to block the law, and it’s been tied up in a federal court in Boston ever since. The carmakers say the law is unnecessary, because they already provide ways for independent mechanics to get the repair data they need. And they were equally dismissive of the new Maine law.

The Massachusetts Data Access Law requires carmakers to provide Massachusetts consumers and independent car repair shops with wireless access to a car’s “telematics” — the software and data stored on the vehicle. This would let independent shops compete on an equal footing with factory-authorized shops, which already have access to the data.

Last week, Maine voters passed a sweeping automotive right-to-repair law, just like Massachusetts voters did three years ago. But the Massachusetts law has been stifled by an auto industry lawsuit, and it’s an open question whether the Maine statute will meet a similar fate.

“Out-of-state auto retailers backed this referendum for one reason: to grab your private vehicle telematics data and get access to your dashboard so they can try to sell you things. That’s not the definition of right-to-repair,” said John Bozzella, president of the carmakers’ alliance, in an emailed statement.

But independent repair shops say that the carmakers are also using telematic data to sell things. The companies can remotely monitor the vital systems of millions of cars, then automatically notify owners that they’re due for a brake job or oil change. The independents say the right-to-repair law levels the playing field by ensuring that small shops can get the same data.

The carmakers also argue that the law’s requirement that a single independent organization must be set up to provide access to the data raises major cybersecurity risks. In addition, no such organization now exists, and the carmakers argue that the law bars them from creating the organization themselves.

The Maine law tries to bypass this last objection by ordering the state’s attorney general to set up such an independent data-access system, with input from carmakers and independent mechanics. “We just took an argument off the plate,” said Tommy Hickey, leader of the Right To Repair Coalition that led the campaign to enact the Maine and Massachusetts laws. Hickey added that in all other important respects, the two laws are essentially identical.

The carmakers haven’t said whether they plan a legal challenge to the new law. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts version remains mired in federal court, with no end in sight.

In addition, two major carmakers, Subaru and Kia, do not provide wireless telematic data services in the cars they sell in Massachusetts, in order to avoid violating the state law. This includes emergency services that can automatically send help when a car is involved in a collision.

Neither Subaru nor Kia immediately responded to a query about whether they planned to stop selling telematic services in Maine.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.