Mass. Senate advances plan to build Revolution stadium in Everett

The Legislature will take up a measure this week that could finally enable the Kraft Group to build a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution along the Mystic River in Everett.
The provision is included in a supplemental budget measure that Senate leaders filed on Monday. The House has already passed its version of the budget without the stadium language, but approved similar legislation last year. Lawmakers hope to resolve any differences in the supplemental budget bills this week, as they wrap up formal sessions for the year.
This legislation is considered crucial for the soccer stadium development to proceed: It removes 43 acres — currently home to a shuttered power plant overlooking the Mystic River — from a Designated Port Area, a state designation that limits what can be built on certain waterfront parcels to marine industrial uses. The property is on Boston’s doorstep, just across the Mystic from Charlestown, and across Route 99 from the Encore Boston Harbor casino.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s administration has been pushing to get the site removed from the DPA to help fulfill the mayor’s vision of converting the “Lower Broadway” area, once home to many industrial sites, into a vibrant dining and entertainment district anchored by the Encore. Casino owner Wynn Resorts acquired the power plant site from its former owner, Constellation Energy, earlier this year for $25 million.
The new legislation has been revised from one that came up at the State House last summer, in part to reflect concerns raised by environmental groups. For example, it now includes a provision that would put the land back in the DPA if a soccer stadium and waterfront park can’t be permitted and built. The bill also requires state environmental officials to perform a complete review and update of all of the state’s existing DPAs.
The Revs currently share Gillette Stadium in Foxborough with the New England Patriots, but the Kraft Group has long sought a site in Greater Boston that would put the Revs in a purpose-built soccer stadium closer to the core of the region.
