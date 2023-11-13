Mass. Senate advances plan to build Revolution stadium in Everett

The Legislature will take up a measure this week that could finally enable the Kraft Group to build a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution along the Mystic River in Everett.

The provision is included in a supplemental budget measure that Senate leaders filed on Monday. The House has already passed its version of the budget without the stadium language, but approved similar legislation last year. Lawmakers hope to resolve any differences in the supplemental budget bills this week, as they wrap up formal sessions for the year.

This legislation is considered crucial for the soccer stadium development to proceed: It removes 43 acres — currently home to a shuttered power plant overlooking the Mystic River — from a Designated Port Area, a state designation that limits what can be built on certain waterfront parcels to marine industrial uses. The property is on Boston’s doorstep, just across the Mystic from Charlestown, and across Route 99 from the Encore Boston Harbor casino.