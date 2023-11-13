Starbucks workers plan strike Thursday

Unionized Starbucks baristas plan to hold their biggest strike yet this week, accusing the coffee giant of refusing to fairly negotiate at cafes that voted to organize. Thousands of employees at hundreds of sites will mount one-day work stoppages on Thursday, according to the union Starbucks Workers United. The strike is pegged to the company’s Red Cup Day, a popular promotional event when Starbucks gives out holiday-themed reusable cups. The union says Starbucks has illegally refused to negotiate in good faith over issues including staffing and scheduling that are particularly onerous during such promotions. In an email, Starbucks said it’s the union that’s refusing to fairly negotiate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FISHING

Harvesting of horseshoe crabs limited

Interstate fishing regulators are limiting the harvest of a primordial species of invertebrate to try to help rebuild its population and aid a threatened species of bird. Fishermen harvest horseshoe crabs on the East Coast for use as bait and in biomedical products. The animals are declining in some of their range, and they’re critically important as a food source for the red knot, a migratory shorebird listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said it will allow no harvest of female horseshoe crabs that originate in the Delaware Bay during the 2024 fishing season. The Delaware Bay is one of the most important ecosystems for the crabs, which are also harvested in large numbers in New England. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TELEVISION

CBS says scripted shows to return in February

The lights are turning on again in Hollywood. CBS announced Monday that new episodes of scripted series would return in mid-February, making it the first network to layout scheduling plans since a tentative agreement was reached last week to end the longest labor crisis in Hollywood in decades. The network will use its broadcast of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 to launch its new lineup, with a new series “Tracker,” starring “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley, immediately following the conclusion of the game’s trophy celebration. Several returning series, including “Young Sheldon”; “NCIS”; “Ghosts”; the Tom Selleck drama “Blue Bloods”; and “FBI” will premiere later that week. — NEW YORK TIMES

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Looks to be crowded going over the river and through the woods this year

The US Thanksgiving travel period is shaping up to be the busiest since 2019 with 55.4 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, according to a forecast from the American Automobile Association. That makes for the third-highest Thanksgiving travel in records going back to 2000. As many as 49.1 million Americans are expected to drive, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to 2022. Pump prices have fallen to an average of $3.39 a gallon in early November, more than 40 cents below the same time in 2022, AAA data show. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AI

Google suing scammers who targeted Bard

Google is suing five unidentified scammers who tricked people looking for Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot Bard into downloading malware onto their computers. In a lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California, Google claimed the scammers set up social media accounts encouraging people to download a fake version of Bard. When users downloaded the file, it installed malicious software onto their devices, allowing the scammers to access their social media accounts. Google’s lawsuit is the first of its kind from a major tech company, highlighting how new legal issues will arise as the artificial intelligence craze continues to sweep countries around the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME IMPROVEMENT

The boom times may be over for Home Depot, Lowe’s

Elevated mortgage rates and record-high home prices are poised to put an end to the home-improvement spending boom that drove growth at Home Depot and Lowe’s over the pandemic period. Between 2020 and 2022, both companies benefited from locked-down consumers who took on renovations. Historically low borrowing costs also fueled new home purchases. Now, with mortgage rates near their highest level in two decades and a steep drop in home sales, the retailers are on track to report their first simultaneous declines in full-year revenue growth since fiscal 2010. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing makes a splash at international air show

Long-haul carrier Emirates opened the Dubai Air Show on Monday with a $52 billion purchase of Boeing aircraft, showing how aviation has bounced back after the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Israel’s war with Hamas clouds regional security. Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, followed up with an $11 billion order of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the first wide-body aircraft in its fleet. Together, the sales marked a significant win for Virginia-based Boeing on the first day of the air show, as airlines appear poised for even more billion-dollar deals this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOVIES

Latest Marvel movie less than super at the box office

The once-superheroic Marvel Studios is now merely mortal. For 15 years, Marvel delivered one hit movie after another — 32 in all, with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which collected $846 million in May, the most recent. But the boutique studio stumbled badly over the weekend, with “The Marvels,” a sequel costing roughly $300 million to make and market that arrived to $47 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, the lowest ever for a Marvel release. — NEW YORK TIMES

BEVERAGES

No, Coke, Pepsi

PepsiCo is on course to take over as the biggest US beverage company by market value, supplanting rival Coca-Cola, which has held the spot largely uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. That’s according to Wall Street analysts including Kaumil Gajrawala at Jefferies, who has initiated coverage of PepsiCo with a buy rating, calling it the sector’s “most durable business.” He projects the shares will rise more than 20 percent over the next year to $203, for a market value of about $279 billion. That would top the roughly $277 billion market capitalization implied by his $64 target for Coca-Cola, which he rates a hold. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Amazon unit cutting jobs

Amazon’s gaming division is cutting 180 jobs and shutting down two of its business units, including a channel on the company’s own livestreaming site Twitch. The online retail giant is shuttering the Crown Channel, where gaming celebrities provided variety-show entertainment, and Game Growth, which helped creators promote their titles. Instead, the company will focus on distributing games through its Prime subscription service, according to a memo to staff from Christoph Hartmann, Amazon’s vice president of games. — BLOOMBERG NEWS