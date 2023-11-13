Reader essays: ‘In a world filled with woe, I found solitude, beauty, grace, and peace.’

My daughter, 24, was graduating with a master’s degree last September in Geneva. As soon as I landed, she asked me to braid her hair for the ceremony. I put my hand to my mouth – I had not done her hair in maybe 10 years. It means two hours of her sitting between my knees while I carefully moisturize, comb, part, and plait braids through her thick hair. Our ritual began with gathering up the items we needed, recreating a sacred space we shared for that most intimate task between a mother and her baby girl. I loved and missed her deeply, and now she sat between my feet, with her elbows on my knees, her fingers unconsciously stroking my shins as she shared her challenges in our space. I gently kneaded rows of braids down toward the nape of her neck. My heart soared as my baby girl smiled and patted the finished product.

This month’s theme of “Fast-Told Tales” -- 200-word essays by Fast Forward readers -- was Sacred Spaces, and we received some quite evocative, passionate, and even romantic compositions. All contained a common thread: Calm, peace, tranquility. To find such contentment, even if for a short period of time, is a gift. Thanks for sharing those moments.

I pondered the insecurities she had faced in graduate school that braids at the ceremony would enable her to conquer. She is undeniably beautiful, smart and strong. In this conflicted moment, the sacred space brought comfort and love, and strength.

– Adelaide Steedley

The stains on the concrete floor tell a story. So do the tools hanging from the pegboard and the cabinet holding dusty cans of paint and stain. It was here that I took apart a classic British sports car with oil dripping in my face and onto the floor. When I look at the stains now, I can hear myself cussing my way through the seven years of its restoration.

On the pegboard hang the saws, planes, squares, and chisels I used for countless projects: my son’s Pinewood Derby race car for Cub Scouts; the plywood “gravestones” I made for our Halloween lawn display. The shelving that turned a messy closet into a pantry to my wife’s delight.

In the metal cabinet are my paints and stains, each with a story to tell. The Early American stain I used on the plank flooring in the dining room. The can of Butchers Wax I used to make drawers and windows slide more easily.

The workbench is old and worn, with dried paint drips and oil from small engines dotting its surface. And a long-faded testimonial written with a black felt pen: “We ❤️ Dad.”

My sanctuary, my sacred place, my garage.

– James Gaffey of Groton, N.H.

I was alone. We were together. The weather was crap, but it was a beautiful day. I was grateful and I was disappointed.

Near the campground in Acadia National Park, Maine is a patch of woods leading to the Otter Cliffs. A steady drizzle dashed plans to hike or even climb on the rocks for morning coffee. So I wandered into that little patch of woods.

I have been to wild places, but this little patch was a world away. Fog condensed on pine needles and dropped heavy onto the undergrowth, my dog, and on me. The lichens and mosses did not crush under our weight but yielded and sprang back, plumped up, happy for the fog. They blanketed the rocks. Mushrooms drew the affection of hungry slugs.

How marvelous to see us all there, so different and so much alike. Earth, air, and water nesting such diversity, ancient and recent, representing all the Phyla of life yet with similar DNA. Things living on rock, on the dead of the forest detritus, on each other, yet all so balanced and vibrant.

I was alone. We were together. An atheist in the fog – in church.

– Edward Daniels of Eastham

Inside edge, outside edge, repeat, repeat.

When thawed, the mosquitoes mass, the crickets chorus, the squirrels traipse through the brush pond-side. When frozen, subtle breezes rustle past my scarf and hat on the local frozen pond.Inside edge, outside edge, repeat, repeat.

The skating isn’t elegant – the beauty seen with Olympic dizzying displays – but more a shuffle, a sluggish attempt at solitude amidst foggy breaths and sighs. It became routine in afternoons, after work, alone, when nature normally naps for three months and sunsets edge horizons earlier than preferred. Gone are the mosquitoes, the crickets, the squirrels. Gone, too, are deadlines, stresses, and demands – if only for a half hour.

Inside edge, outside edge, repeat, repeat.

The only noise is the crisped flaking of ice, the carving of a loop that wanders aimlessly from side to side, turning only to meander another frozen route again. It’s not lonesome or boring or static, nor a labor to shuffle in my sighs. The birches sway, the breezes graze, the sun blushes its goodbye. And tomorrow begins anew.

Inside edge, outside edge. Repeat, repeat, repeat.

– Patrick Cuff of Medford

My sacred place is my first game of the year at Fenway. It tells me that everything has been renewed, that the world once again is full of promise (at least for the next few hours), and that spring is finally here.

– Bruce Richardson of Chestnut Hill

The term “sauntering” is discussed in Thoreau’s essay, “Walking.” He explained that the verb “saunter” had two possible derivations. One was people going to the Holy Land or la Sainte Terre were said to be “Sainte Terrer” which became “saunterers” or " one who saunters.” Another possible derivation is “sans terre” or people “without land” who could find home anywhere – an apt description of pilgrims.

Those who saunter on the Camino de Santiago travel various distances on different routes. The reasons why we saunter are as varied as each individual who undertakes this journey. One can read the guidebooks and watch the videos, but until one pulls on their hiking shoes and starts walking, you can’t really understand the magic. The magic really is inside you.

My reasons for the sauntering were in thanksgiving for a blessed life, a recovery from a life-threatening illness, and to pray for more than 50 friends who asked me to pray for them along “The Way.”

Although the Camino can be crowded, I found many moments of solitude, beauty, grace, and peace. In a world filled with woe, I could not ask for more.

– Peter H. Gilligan of Chapel Hill, N.C.

I think it’s the combination of the deer and the land that’s it for me. A walking trail, through the woods, past ponds and waterfalls, through cow pastures sublime and pastoral. Morning sunrises of infinite variance and hue, sometimes misty, sometimes saturated. I touch creation and creator here, every morning to begin the day. The deer and cows look on, the birds sing, and sometimes the heron visits. This special slice of nature is my physical and mental therapy, and yes, is my church. I try to take its blessings with me as I venture forth into the world. I’m so very fortunate to have this sacred space.

– Anne Bristow

My home is my sacred place. Probably the majority of submissions will say the same thing. For me, though, home is where I can still be with my wife of 44 years, Faye, who succumbed to cancer in December 2020.

We literally shared everything in our lives, and now that she’s gone… For so long now, my home (condo) is all I have left of our life together. All the furniture, art, pictures, kitchen items, music, etc. we collected over so many years remind me of her constantly. It’s a blessing to remember her that way, but also tends to keep me from becoming who I have to be to reclaim my own life and move forward, writing new chapters. But the memories live on in my heart, my soul … and my home.

I’ve been dating recently and have found someone I’m beginning to develop feelings for. She’s widowed, too, and we actually have the same birthday. We’re taking ballroom dancing lessons and enjoying each other’s company. She visits me and I visit her, so we’re each writing a new chapter in our lives … while honoring the deep love we both once knew that will always be with us.

– Bill Bradley of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

You’ve heard of “a loaf of bread, a jug of wine, and thou,” right? Well, I’m a “fishing rod, a worm, and nobody” kind of person. I love to fish but I really love to fish alone. Sky above, water beneath, fish lurking somewhere … and me between all of them. I have a bucket list of fish I want to catch (and I’ve made a good start on it), but for the most part, it’s the joy of being out, being by myself and just never knowing what the day might bring. No calls, no texts, no communication. I can start before dawn and return in the late afternoon and however the day has turned out, catch-wise, it’s always a success.

– Mary Helen Sprecher of Columbia, Md.

I thought this would be so easy. It’s my garden, of course! Inspecting new life that appeared overnight, pruning spent efforts, tending, dreaming, reinventing, but wait … what about the ocean so close by? Letting the breeze take my hair, inhaling life and death in one breath, syncing my rhythms to the waves, the big boulder I sit on, dangling my feet just above the water, and all those gorgeous rocks, freshly deposited at my feet, begging to go home to my garden. My home also vies for this honor with its centuries-old, wooden beams. Putting thoughts of wars and loss away for the silky feel of flour on my hands, the savory aromas and the creativity of what I can make with what I have, and the satisfaction of providing sustenance. Travel photos on the walls, constant reminders of adventures from faraway places, and my old, yellow cat, Tom, always ready to share purrs and warm cuddles. The act of being a good listener for friends, exercising creativity to help with good causes and self-care on my old exercise mat to the rhythm of favorite music.

I finally realize: Purpose is my sanctuary.

– Andrea Daniels of Eastham

Sanctuary. It is both a place and a yearning. A place of refuge and safety. A sacred space. Sanctuary is sought both by those fleeing oppression and those in search of peace, silence, and solace. I am one of the latter.

My sacred space is in Northern New Mexico. “Sanctuary” is right there in its name: Santuario de Chimayo. I was born nearby, just after WWII. My family predates statehood. I have since lived in NYC, LA, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland. I’m an old atheist, but it is to Santuario I return when my soul needs healing.

I went home last month to sit in silence. I’m a full-time caregiver to a beloved wife in the grip of late-stage Parkinson’s. You can’t imagine what it’s like. I was ragged, in need of sanctuary … and a respite from hallucinations.

Reverence, like courtesy, is a virtue in danger of extinction. We are too self-involved to be reverent. We need quiet spaces in which to practice being small. Forests do nicely. So do lonely beaches. I needed silence in which to regain my equilibrium. The 200-year old Santuario is a place silent and sacred enough, even for an old atheist like me.

– Jack Haynes of Portland, Ore.

Smashing through mounds of recently fallen oak leaves, we leave the cozy canopy of the woods, and the sky opens up. I am not alone. My Alabama, mostly Labrador rescue, Harlow, leads the way, her tail swinging like a happy pendulum. Our pace quickens as we strut south through the vast pastureland where sheep and cattle graze. We are surrounded by a Great pond, filled with brackish water, where wild oysters and blue crabs live. This pond is where my grandparents summered in a rustic cabin, and where, as kids, my brother and I wildly romped.

Once again, for our walk, nobody is here. We have the whole earth to ourselves.

Almost a mile in, we arrive at the opening through the tall grass and bushes at the pond’s edge. Harlow wades in up to her chest, her tail swings, and she dips her mouth in for one salty gulp. Her plunge is done. No swimming for her. As I said, she is not a full Lab. She does a vigorous shake to expose her shiny black coat, and leads the way out, heading north. We are both smiling.

– Tina Miller of West Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard

The fish pond came with the house my husband and I bought in 2021. He thought having a pond was great, but I could take it or leave it. Fish kind of creeped me out and the notion of having to take care of yet one more thing was unnerving. We already had two dogs and a cat, and my husband’s Parkinson’s was getting worse every day.

During the chaos of getting settled in our new home, I found that the few moments I could spend staring at the goldfish were surprisingly restorative. The fish are calm. They open their mouths and expect to be fed. They don’t worry that you might forget or that you won’t give them enough. They don’t crave, they accept. They are the most Zen-compliant beings I’ve ever encountered. I peered into the pond several times a day and I always came away feeling more settled.

A year after we moved in, my husband passed away. Tending the pond reassures me that life goes on and being in the moment is enough. It helped me start rebuilding the rest of my life. The fish pond is my homily: my reflection, instruction, exhortation, and consolation.

– Lisa Peterson of Biloxi, Miss.

I have hiked Knuckup Hill for more than 50 years, from the top of which one can enjoy a wonderful view stretching to the New Hampshire border on a clear day. This Wrentham hummock is strewn with giant boulders deposited during the last Ice Age, some of which our two sons named after dinosaurs during our many trips to the summit.

Tucked away on the south side of Knuckup, there is a small cedar grove working diligently to bury its feet in the sparse soil atop the granite outcroppings. On a sunny day, you can lounge on a bed of moss that grows near the stone surfaces, which soak up and radiate solar warmth. The forest fragrances are both soothing and inspiring.

It is here that I am persuaded to dream and write, while the birds and wildlife scurry about, tending to their many chores, oblivious to the painful and worrisome travail of mankind.

– G. Gregory Tooker of Wrentham

Two years ago, we went from washed-up high tech workers to wash-ashore residents on Cape Cod. Like so many, COVID changed our lives forever.

In the pandemic’s early days, my husband and I lost jobs. No income + skyrocketing costs = bad news. So we sold our home of 36 years and quickly bought the first fixer-upper that we could tolerate. It was a whirlwind romance!

Now the honeymoon is over. It’s time for some old Cape magic.

Years ago, on my family’s annual summer trip to Cape Cod, our station wagon passed and ignored a sign on Route 6A for this jam kitchen place called Green Briar. Now the Green Briar Nature Center and Jam Kitchen is a neighbor. One sunny day this summer I heeded the sign and turned onto a narrow, shady country road to the woodland where the animal characters of naturalist and children’s writer Thornton Burgess had many adventures.

I plopped down under an ancient maple. The sky was riotously blue populated with requisite perfect clouds. A hushed hum vibrated the air as bees and dragonflies bothered wildflowers. A turtle slid off a log into the pond. The world was gone. I was home.

– DB Harrison of Sandwich

My sacred place has morphed through the years. When I was a homeowner with an acre of land, half of it in woods, it might have been the big rock where the trail through the woods to the top of the property begins. I would go there sometimes and just sit. Or sometimes I would take a folding chair and place it further up along the path, where I was in the woods but could see the lawn below, and my house.

Last year I moved into an apartment in the independent living portion of a life care community. I took my stone statue of the Buddha, the one from my old garden, and put it on my tiny balcony, thinking that would be my meditation space. But life is different here – my whole apartment has become a kind of refuge from the generally welcome but sometimes overwhelming presence of lots of other people in the public spaces of the community. I am as likely to find spiritual sustenance in reading a book or essay in a comfy chair, practicing my guitar, or editing photographs, surrounded by a welcome silence, as I am in formal meditation.

– Peg Espinola of South Setauket, N.Y.

My most sacred space exists inside my brain: My imagination.

It started out as a real place – the creek trail at Placerita Canyon, where, pregnant in 1978, I hiked and communed with nature and divinity. The glaring California sunshine gets soft under the trees creekside. I invent a cave in the rocks behind the waterfall. The cascading water is a portal; walking through it cleanses me in preparation for the sacredness inside.

As I enter, I am greeted by a wise woman dressed in white. In the dim cave, in comfy seats, an assortment of loving guides – people, animals, plants, and spirits – wait to comfort or enlighten me. The peace is absolute. Whatever is troubling me, whatever desire is unmet, whatever unrest I bring, the answer is there. With deep love and gentleness, the appropriate guide shows me another way of seeing my dilemma or walks me through confusion and heightened emotions. Sometimes I simply rest in a guide’s arms, basking in peace and love as I regain strength to go back out there.

– Carol Brach of Bellingham, Wash.

My favorite sacred place is the Jesuits’ Gonzaga Retreat House at Eastern Point in Gloucester, Mass. Overlooking the sometimes tranquil but otherwise raging North Atlantic, this holy space offers retreatants acres of rocky precipices, forested land, and a nearby deserted cove to ponder their lives and things eschatological; it also allows me to pose Kris Kristofferson’s musical question, “Why me, Lord, what have I ever done to deserve even one of the pleasures I’ve known . . .?”

In the autumn of my life now, I was first welcomed here as a BC High senior in November of 1961, but I really didn’t appreciate the overriding silence until I started going there as part of the St. Ignatius parish retreat maybe a decade ago. For 40 hours the silence prevails – even though we know our fellow parishioners – from after supper on Friday evening to lunch at noontime on Sunday; of course, one is free to “break the silence” by participating in in common prayer services. And to me, the highlight is when our former pastor arrives to humorously and prayerfully inspire us as he had done for years at our parish straddling the Brighton-Newton line.

– Joe Galeota of Boston

Weeding is peace. My large vegetable garden is where I contemplate and find strength. Fortified by a tall perimeter fence, the garden originated from my love of food and my need for my own playpen, a quiet space while my three children played outside the fence. I planted, pruned, and weeded while keeping an eye on the kids. They were allowed inside with the understanding that the garden was a place of peace. No conflict was allowed. They were welcome to help, but I did not expect them to work. The beans, corn, squash, and more sprouted – or not – thrived – or not – and always yielded plenty of food. Germinating, watering and weeding have provided me with vegetables, humility, and wonder.

– Mary Hollinshead of Rehoboth

The place I go when I need to get away is a tiny beach on the New Hampshire coast. It’s generally quiet there. I love to sit in the sun, listen to the waves crash, and read a book. Usually my thoughts wander away from my book, and I think about how my family had such happy times at the beach when my children were young. My husband also likes to sit quietly at the beach, which makes it even better.

– Sharon Pecci of Haverhill

I used to walk to an abandoned rock quarry about a mile from my house. I’d sit near the pond and contemplate the long row of random numbers painted on the rock wall across the water. My husband says those numbers were there more than 60 years ago when he was a kid. No one knows who painted them or what they mean.

Through the years, I pondered the numbers accompanied by three different dogs: Buster, Woody, and Domino. All gone over the Rainbow Bridge. I first visited the quarry with Buster, who led me home as the crow flies when I got lost. I pondered the numbers with Woody in March, 1988, newly pregnant with our son Travis but not aware yet. When he was a little boy, we hiked to the quarry together and Travis scooped up frogs from the pond with his bare hands while Domino waded and I watched.

Twenty years ago, someone bought the rock quarry and the land around it. I haven’t been there since. I miss the quiet, the pond, and the little boy my son once was. I miss the numbers. I still wonder who wrote them and why.

– Marylou Ambrose of Tafton, Penn.

My sacred space is not a physical location but a mental haven, where I find solace, self-discovery, and renewal. It’s the realm of words and imagination, where literature and writing transport me to different worlds, times, and perspectives. In the pages of a book or on a blank document, I discover my sanctuary. Within the realms of literature and writing, I find a refuge for my thoughts and emotions. Whether engrossed in a novel, exploring an essay, or weaving my narratives, this space offers an escape from daily chaos. It’s where I connect with authors, past and present, who share their wisdom and experiences, guiding me through life’s challenges and enriching my understanding of the world. Writing, in particular, allows me to process thoughts, express feelings, and articulate ideas. In this sacred space, I confront fears, embrace dreams, and give voice to my stories. My sacred space transcends physical walls and boundaries, a boundless expanse of literary exploration and creative expression. Here, I find my authentic self and connect with the wisdom of humanity. This is why my sacred space is one of words and imagination.

– Paul Tennis of Pepperell

Check list done, canopy and airbrakes locked, wing up, tow rope slack out. The tow plane departs the runway on its way to where I release. I’m free! Just the clouds, the birds and looking at the beautiful earth below. Where to now? If the conditions are good, I’m off on a short cross-country, 50-100km out, then return – all without an engine.

Watching the clouds, deciding which are best for thermals, where under the cloud the lift is, eyes continuously outside scanning for traffic, listening to radio chatter, checking instruments to decide where other glider pilots are. If close enough, I’ll join up and fly a bit with them. If not, that’s okay too, solitude under the clouds, in the clear, well above the ground truly enjoying the scenery.

After a couple of hours and wondering at the pure joy of flying a sailplane, it is time to head back to the airport. Gear down, checklist done, scanning for traffic, and listening on the radio. In the pattern, conscientiously thinking safety, speed to fly, time to turn to final approach. Over the grid, flare, smooth touch down, roll to a stop by my trailer. Another beautiful flight.

– Fred Looft of Leicester

In my bedroom, right next to my bed, I have created a small altar with some of my most sacred objects: pictures of those who have been my spiritual teachers, whether formally or informally; small statues of two Hindu gods with whom I feel a strong personal connection; a picture of the Matrimandir – the temple to the Divine Mother at the center of the spiritual community of Auroville in south India; a small candle and an incense holder. Oh, and also my malas – prayer beads for counting repetitions of the mantra I use during my morning Practice.

I find it extremely helpful to have this resource any time I need re-centering or calming down, in addition to having it be the focus of my morning meditation. Also, it is somewhere I can place as an offering anything like a letter, a gift, any kind of bill or anything that makes me feel conflicted, to help me rise above or to embrace difficult emotions that may be associated with that object. I may leave it for an hour, or a day or two, until the emotional charge has been resolved. Sometimes simply lighting a candle is enough.

– William Moss (Karun Das) of Montague

Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Mass., is the oldest performance space in the US designed for dance, and my sacred space. Though I never was a dancer, the Pillow is a magical combination of nature and art. Just stepping out of the car becalms me (an antique but apt word).

It’s partly the setting. The views of the Berkshire hills are breathtaking, no matter which way you look. Although there’s plenty of open space, there’s plenty of forest, too. I always expect to spot Tinkerbell (or at least the odd forest faerie) behind the next tree. The outdoor performance space is the infinity pool of dance floors – jutting out into thin air with the hills in the distance. Even the main stage has a back wall that fully opens to a different forested vista – a perfect backdrop for some stunning dance performances.

And it’s partly the friendly ghosts that coexist peacefully there – generations of indigenous peoples, 18th century settlers who saw the switchbacks in the road leading to the area as rungs of a Biblical ladder and the stone boulders as “pillows,” and the spirits of 90 years of dance icons who taught and performed in this magical place.

– Alison Sneider of Lenox

People might scoff and say you cannot call a state sacred, but I disagree. I grew up in the Midwest and never saw the ocean until my teenage years. My vacations were not spent at the beach, but in Kenosha with my grandparents. It wasn’t until my 20s that I encountered Maine.

In 1995, my boyfriend (now my husband) surprised me by driving us to Maine for the weekend. A Massachusetts native, he grew up summering there and wanted to share it with me. One trip to the Nubble Lighthouse, and I was hooked. The colors, the ocean, the people. It became my favorite place.

Every trip east to visit family ends with Maine. The serenity that I feel there is unparalleled to any other place. Breathing in the pine-scented air, hearing the gulls, watching the sunrise, smelling the sea roses, these fill me up the way nothing else does. It truly is my sacred space. I understand why Maine’s motto is “The Way Life Should Be.”

On Oct. 26, we awoke in Ogunquit to frantic texts from loved ones asking if we were safe. While we slept, Lewiston was torn apart by violence. My heart aches for Maine.

– Jennifer Dolan of Louisville, Ky.

My sacred place to escape the craziness of the world around me and daily stress is to be near the ocean or a running stream. President John Kennedy once said, “We are drawn to the sea because that is where we came from, and in time that is where we shall return.”

I come from a family of seafarers, lifesavers, fishermen, and Lighthouse Keepers. The salt air and the sea run through my veins. When I need to relax and escape life, that is where I go. The calming effect of the crashing waves, the colors of the rainbow, and reflections of a setting sun or a full moon. It is my place to converse with the creations of Mother Earth, watch graceful gulls or playful seals, and perhaps encounter whales, the monsters of the sea.

The sea is where I feel most at home!

– Robert Metell of East Boston

My sacred space is along the shore of Lake Michigan. The waves crash upon the shores, the sun glints off the water. Trees rise high, home for birds, squirrels and other wildlife. Gulls soar across the open water, plucking unlucky fish out of their homes. On a rare day, a bald eagle or two can be spotted.

If you listen closely and quietly, you can feel the souls of those who lie in her icy depths. You can feel their desire to have returned home, yet also their love of being on the water.

It is easy to pray here. It is easy to feel peace here. To breathe, releasing the burdens of the real world. To feel one with nature. And to feel God’s presence all around.

– Amy Rivera of Milwaukee, Wis.

My sacred space is more of a moment in time in which I would recall regularly.

February 2017. I was visiting Kentucky. Old Friends Farm in Georgetown featured retired thoroughbreds who are now enjoying rolls in the mud while receiving bits of carrot from their fans. During the tour, we met graded stakes winners and claimers.

At that time, I was dealing with my husband’s dementia and my years-long depression and spiritual upheaval.

The tour guide brought the group to the star of the farm, 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm. Noble yet mellow. I stepped forward to feed him. He ate the carrot from my hand and then he kissed me on my forehead. That was when things shifted from mundane to mystical.

From that kiss, a flood of divine love and joy came over me. It was a message telling me that life was too short to remain miserable. I spent the next several days pondering.

Ultimately, I moved to Kentucky and I found a healthy spiritual environment and sought mental wellness. When I had my moments of despair, I remember Silver Charm’s kiss and that reminds me that God is closer than I think.

– Carol Rutz of Shepherdsville, Ky.

When I was a kid in the 1960s, about twice a month we would head up into the San Gabriel Mountains to be the hosts for Harwood Lodge, a three-story, stone and timber, 100-plus-year-old Sierra Club Lodge, up the road from Baldy Village and deep in the trees. Once there, we kids had only two rules: We could run around anywhere on the mountain as long as we could see at least a corner of the lodge, and we had to come when the whistle sounded. Such freedom! Even when the weather precluded outdoor activities, there were games, books, and puzzles. In the evenings there might be dancing, singing, or playing music. It was magical and still where I go in my head when I think of childhood.

– Saski Augustine of Sunnersta, Sweden

I must be the only person on this planet who finds their sacred space at the office. And willingly shares that space.

To be precise, just down the corridor from my office, which as a mostly remote worker I now visit infrequently, exists a transcendent, enveloping space of peace, a small silent cocoon, a retreat from some decidedly un-sacred work moments and any other of life’s lunacies. The compact interfaith chapel, despite the prominence of the 23rd psalm engraved on the wall behind the altar, is a haven sought out by all persuasions.

In the great equalizer that is the hospital, this lapsed Catholic may encounter fellow travelers in deep nonsectarian meditation, or Muslims at prayer at the back, or a patient’s relative in deep supplication, or hospital employees at all levels of its multilayered strata seeking a moment of tranquility and escape. We are the whole world on a tiny scale, each quietly respecting the other.

I think of the chapel as a place where the dream of America is alive, a place where all visitors are freely, comfortably, able to worship or reflect or just sit quietly together without judgement or fear. Our own little practicum in democracy.

– Pat Conway of Rochester, N.Y.

I spend time walking along the Touchet River in Columbia County, Washington state, to experience both sacred space and sacred time. I have a water meditation I practice silently when walking. This is a simple process and also powerful for my 75-year-old body, mind, and spirit. The river flows alongside a mountain and the mountain provides much-needed shade during the hot/sunny summer months. This walking is a sacred space experience for me because it is also a block away from my husband’s rest home. There is the old saying that your cup needs to be half full in order for you to be able to be present and be generous with others. Metaphorically, I walk by the Touchet River so I will be quietly nourished and my cup will be half full.

– Dee McMurrey

My Sacred Space is without longitude and latitude. My Sacred Space is time.

I spend most if not all of my waking days with colleagues, my family, my pets, with others. This time is spent for the most part quite happily.

It is rare that I have time with just me. This time is my sacred space.I don’t even need to pray, meditate, or leave my chair if I prefer not to. It’s a time when my mind is free to wander. Sometimes it will wander over the times I’ve spent or will spend with others; other times, it goes beyond to other places, other times – future and past. Sometimes I ponder, other times I just reflect. Still other times I am a blank (these times usually mean I’ve been on overload and my mind needs to be empty).

These occasions do not happen often, and they’re impossible to plan. I take them when they present themselves and am exceedingly grateful for them. If you asked, I wouldn’t be able to tell you how long I’d been in my sacred space.

I emerge like a butterfly from a chrysalis, ready to fly off again. Until the next time.

– Elena Zadoroznia Larsen of Vermont

Some places hold a special home in my heart. Just being in them brings out gratitude, awe and wonderment.

We held our “Moving Through Grief, Trauma and Loss Workshops” at the Notre Dame Spiritual Center in Alfred, Maine. For more than 22 years, I had the extreme privilege and honor of working with participants struggling to move through experiences of grief, loss, and trauma.

But those are just words. Words pale and are insufficient to describe what was in that room in Eugene Hall.

Death, suicide, overdoses, accidents, cancer, divorce. Extreme violence, physical abuse, rape, incest, cults, clergy sexual abuse. How to describe the emotions they expressed in those four days? I can’t do justice to their work with words.

When we arrived at Eugene Hall on the day before the workshop, I would walk into that empty room and memories would take over and time would stop.

– Paul K. Matteson of Pownal, Maine

“Made or declared holy.” What is sacred centered in a place, a hallowed spot in the space-time continuum? Google Earth shows the ocean trenches and raised relief mountain ranges, omniscient live view drills down to 10 acres outside Pittsburgh, closer in to see the settlers’ gravestones akimbo, closer still to see the windows of the restored pioneer church. Then two real feet on the ground with hands cupping the window to hide the reflected sky, to peer through to the rows of wooden pews facing the massive tree stump holding the pulpit.

By the pulpit is the font, simple on a carved stand, dry now but filled up with every memory of every baptism whose water caressed a baby’s head. Time has passed and rippled but the space is intact and still. The difference between space and memory, and maybe the difference between holy and human. Sacred because it was consecrated and used by parishioners building in communion a rural retreat from the steel mills in Duquesne.

A tiny wooden sanctuary anchors arranged cabins made from US Army castoff building parts, a picnic pavilion, and a swimming pool dug out of former farmland. Reclaimed for sacrament; declared holy.

– Skye Fackre Gibson of Boston

My sacred place is in my small living room and serves as a refuge only in the early morning hours, when no one else is awake. The silence is of primary importance, as is the natural light that floods the room, inviting the day forward in the most pleasing way. This is “alone time” that I truly love.

Sitting in a bright-red antique chair that has molded to my body, I prioritize my morning meditation. In the “metta,” or loving-kindness practice, I direct goodwill to myself, a loved one, a challenging person, and/or all beings. My tailored phrases include: “May I experience deep joy” and “May all sentient beings delight in the natural world,” among others.

Once the meditation is done, something substantial has been accomplished. I turn to gazing outdoors at the birds or the lush landscape, watching for the sweet 8-year-old child headed to her bus stop. I note whether she is skipping ahead of herself with eagerness or hanging back reluctantly; she is so dear to me. I pick up my journal, a book, or a puzzle, and nod in gratitude for allowing myself, in this sacred space, a “soft start” to what will be a very good day.

– Rita Ghilani of Ashland

Music has forever been my place, my sacred space. When the fingers hit the keyboard, I drift into my own personal meditation, my singular Zen. Sometimes it’s a gentle touch, a soft release resolving into a cherished feeling of peace. At other times, it’s a pounding! It’s mad frustration or it’s joyful exhilaration. The world slips away. The calm overtakes me, and the beauty surrounds me.

In moments of collaboration, when other instruments join in and voices unite, there is essential joy and sweet harmony. It’s all so simple, yet it’s so beautiful.Music. My passion. My personal space. My sacred place.

Music is life.

– Marianne Howell of Nashua, N.H.

Sixty-five years ago, my 2nd-grade class took a field trip to the public library. We left clutching our first library cards, and ever since that day some library, somewhere, has been my sacred space – as the dictionary instructs, a space I regard with respect and reverence.

The libraries of my past and present have been both peaceful spots of quiet and relaxation, where the stresses of daily life fade away, and exciting places of stimulation and discovery, where the whole world awaits exploration. All are locked in my memory – the old stone building where my teenage self barreled through every book on the science fiction shelf in order and dropped nickels into an awesome new invention, the copier; the busy college center where I soaked up knowledge at my favorite carrel and earned $1.60 an hour at the check-out desk stamping due dates (and deleting friends’ fines – ssh); the children’s rooms of suburban libraries where I tried to nurture in my kids, with uneven success, the love of reading that has carried me my whole life.

Sit home and download a novel onto my e-reader? No thanks. I’m going to the library.

– Jane Wiznitzer of Stamford, Conn.

I wake at 4:30 a.m., take a cold-water plunge in the Lamprey River, and then meet with 60+ teenagers at a high school to enthrall them with the joys of French and Spanish. I write bathroom passes, remind my cherubs to take out their cahiers or cuadernos, insist they have Chromebooks charged, encourage them to quiet down and engage in the study of language.

By 2:30 p.m., I am toast.

My sacred spot is the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Rochester, New Hampshire. I head there on my way home; put on a podcast, and wander through the aisles. I do not talk, save for a “Hi” to the welcoming clerk. I disappear in the racks, perusing the bags, the dresses, the coats, the scarves.

I find the locale soothing, comforting, and not once have been asked, “Can I help you?” I crave being left alone, delighted that no one asks me for a thing. I meander and touch and, on occasion, find some treasure, a beautiful trench coat I’ll give my daughter, a fishing shirt for my husband. I hunt in silence, in peace.

I decompress just as many of the donors decompose.

– Susan Dromey Heeter of Newmarket, N.H.

I’ve spent most of my adult life looking for a place that could be my sanctuary. I found it in 2010: Briarwood Beach, Wareham. The beginning of the experience was a challenge. Purchase home – job loss – regroup – relocate – renovate – reap benefits – a roller coaster, 10-year adventure. It’s a short stroll to the sandy spot by the Weweantic River where you can park your chair, but make sure you keep moving with the tide. Most days there’s no one there but the birds looking for a meal. The gentle lapping waves and warm sun bring peace. What began as a part-time experience is now permanent. We’ve added two couples, long-time friends who also craved the serenity and spectacular sunsets of our neighborhood. The house has changed, but the feeling remains. Simple peace every day.

– Joanne Robertson

Wind in the sail, water gurgling past the hull, hand on the tiller, alone on the water in a small sailboat feeling the forces of nature – or is it the hand of God – moving us along. Wind in the sail, water churning past the hull, hand firmly on the tiller with muscles tensed as the gale drives the small sailboat forward, soaked with spray, feeling the forces of nature – or is it the hand of God – driving us furiously forward.

On a large schooner, standing wheel watch alone, feeling the forces of wind and water transmitted through spokes of the wheel, watching the compass in the dimly lit binnacle, keeping us on course moving onward through the night toward our destination, feeling the warm steady breeze, the gentle force of nature – or is it the hand of God – helping us on our way.

These are my sacred spaces, wide open places in which to find both solitude and renewal, places like no other in which to feel close to the spiritual world, to feel a gentle softness much of the time and the full fury of a possibly angry spirit testing strength and resolve. All are sacred to me!

– Walter G. Ensign Jr. of Ashland, Ore.

My rowboat is 7 1/2 feet long. I was lucky to inherit her. She needed a home and I welcomed her. I’d learned to row as a kid and rowing, like bike riding, is a skill never forgotten.

At that time my husband was falling apart with Parkinson’s and dementia. As his caregiver, I lived a constrained life. Getting out on the water seemed like a fine idea. I’d bring in a friend to keep my husband company when I rowed. And once on the water, all constraints fell away.

My husband died four years ago, and still I row in the broad, busy harbor. I like to row alone. It’s never silent, but the sounds have meaning: the cries of the ospreys and gulls, the occasional boat horn, the thrum of a lobster boat engine.

Boats, buoys, moorings are constants in the harbor, but the water, the sky, the clouds, are miracles of light. There are seals to sing to or flotillas of ducks bobbing on the waves. Sometimes I visit a beach and look for treasure. Other times I just row for hours. And watch. And listen. My rowboat is the entry to my sacred space.

– Lynn Hower Allen of Rockland, Maine

On most Sunday afternoons, after errands are completed and social gatherings are finished, my husband Jim and I sit on the bed with a bunch of pillows and our two dogs, pull out our books, and read. It is the best time of my week, and the constant answer to the question that one podcast host always asks her guests, “What is saving your life right now?” It doesn’t matter that we read differently – he devours formulaic mysteries on his iPad and I tend to enjoy literary fiction in “real book” form. What matters is the quiet togetherness. Sometimes we hold hands while we read. Sometimes we laugh at something silly the dogs are doing. Sometimes we read until we fall asleep. If we’ve been cranky with each other during the week, being here fixes everything. If, as I believe, the highest spiritual practice in any faith is love, this time and space is our sacred space and we always come away better from having been there together.

– Sharon Lewis of Williston, S.C.

My sacred space is my home yoga studio and practice. My practice happens via Zoom once a week. My yogi lives in one state and the rest of us live in different states, so it is perfect for us. I also appreciate that I do not have to leave my home to have a yoga practice. It is so peaceful to sit on my mat in my own home. I can moan and groan to my heart’s content in my own private yoga space. I have my own candle and essential oils and I do not need to worry about offending anyone with the scents. This is the one hour a week where I can be alone and at peace. This practice grounds me and helps me cope. I am very lucky to have this sacred hour as part of my life, and I offer my unending gratitude to my yogi. 🙏

– Nancy Stenberg of Easthampton

When I was little, my family would take the week before Labor Day to spend at Camp High Sierra, near Mammoth Lakes in California. Mostly, our dad would go fishing (we would, too, but not every day, like he would). We would take an all-day horse trek up to Grass Lake from McGee Pack Station. The trek would be led by Bill Bryan, a former rodeo rider and after a few years, our friend.

Along the way, there was (is still?) an area where the trees bent toward each other, forming what Bill and I called “the Cathedral.” It was a peaceful pathway and very quiet. Only the hoof-falls and birds could be heard. That was, and will always be, my sacred space.

– Janice Cagan-Teuber

My sacred place has stood the test of time, from childhood into adulthood. I now share it with my own family, and they have grown to similarly cherish the remoteness as a needed respite from a too-connected, “always-on” life we struggle to manage.

This particular haven of solace is nestled on the Maine coast, 30 minutes from the hectic thoroughfare that carries visitors into mid-coast Maine, to Boothbay, Acadia, and beyond. No signage adorns the familiar turn from the blurring traffic of Main Street to the calming pace of vacationers as we leisurely navigate toward an idyllic seaside fishing village. A quaint cottage containing a kitchen, a sitting room, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms offer me perspective in troubled times. The easy meander over a stone path to the churning and rejuvenating sea brings me strength, focus, and gratitude, all sorely needed after the tribulations we all experience from time to time. A short stroll beyond, the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum welcomes weary travelers keen to learn of local history or bask in the late-day sun.

This nirvana on the coast of Maine is my sacred place, and the medicinal qualities I have enjoyed here are more powerful than any other therapy I’ve yet found.

– Thomas Moore of Shrewsbury

My sacred space is a 34-foot sailboat I have sailed with my husband and son for more than 30 years. Our ship is sacred to me because it connects me with a more beneficial life rhythm. At home, there is always something else to do or an email to answer. I need to move fast to keep up and often become frazzled. But on the boat I am responsible for only a limited area below deck, mainly the salon and galley, plus internet is not constant. So I am able to slow down – to breathe, relax, dream, and just appreciate being.

I love to stare at the waves when underway, be they sparkling in sun or green-gray under clouds. I savor the “golden hour” when the almost setting sun gilds the landscape in glorious light. I like to sit on deck then with a glass of wine and contemplate the peace of the harbor. I also enjoy leaning against the deck shrouds after dark to study stars – so many points of brightness way, way above the mast. After that, to climb below, crawl into my bed in the bow’s v-berth, and be gently rocked to sleep.

– Jean Trescott Lambert of West Newbury

