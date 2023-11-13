Patrick Dempsey steps up to bat at softball fundraiser for Lewiston victims

Patrick Dempsey warms up his arm with First Responders teammates before the Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament at the Randall Field Complex in Lewiston, Maine on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star took part in the Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, taking swings and running the bases in support of victims and their families. Former Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee also participated in the tournament.

Patrick Dempsey returned to Lewiston, Maine, over the weekend, offering support to his hometown community in the wake of last month’s mass shooting , which killed 18 people.

Earlier in the week, Dempsey met with first responders and other community members in Lewiston. The actor’s trip included visits to health care organizations Central Maine Healthcare and Community Concepts, as well as Tree Street Youth, a nonprofit focused on educating young people.

Dempsey shared photos from his meetings in an Instagram post, praising the medics, mental health professionals, and other local organizations for their dedication “to healing and bringing together my hometown community of Lewiston.”

“The road to recovery is long,” Dempsey wrote on Instagram, “but I am thankful for all helping those affected by this recent tragedy.”

The actor previously spoke out about the tragedy in a message shared on Instagram Oct. 26. Dempsey wrote that he was “shocked” and “deeply saddened” by the shooting in his hometown.

“Maine’s great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act,” Dempsey said. “My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.