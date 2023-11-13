World’s first ‘Friends’ coffeehouse opens in Boston Tuesday

“Our mission was to reimagine Central Perk as it would look and serve as a gathering spot for friends today, not to recreate the actual set,” said Glen Coben, founder and principal designer of Glen & Company, in a press release.

Just don’t expect an exact replica of the cafe where Rachel worked and Phoebe sang “Smelly Cat.”

For a while now, we’ve seen the construction . But on Monday, opening day was announced: Central Perk Coffeehouse open its doors on Newbury Street tomorrow, Nov. 14. It will be open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For example, that big comfy couch the gang always seemed to score won’t look the same, though it’s still orange.

There’s no menu posted on the website yet, but according to a release, the fare — with “culinary guidance” from James Beard award-winning “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio — will include Joey’s Meatball Sandwich, The Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich, Grandma’s Chicken Salad, Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake, and other nods to the show.

The pastry case at Central Perk. Handout

Coffee roasts will include the Joey-inspired “How You Doin’?” medium roast and “Moo Point” decaf, the Ross-inspired “Pivot” medium dark roast, the Ross-and-Rachel inspired “We Were On a Coffee Break” dark roast, the Janice-inspired “Oh My Gawd!” cold brew, and “Gunther Espresso.”

On Boston’s opening day, coffees will be served with a Chandler Bing “Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment” sleeve, in honor of actor Matthew Perry, who died late last month.

What else can you expect? According to the press release, Boston’s Central Perk aims to “blend nostalgia with contemporary flair” including “a bespoke piece by artist Burton Morris” and the Orange Room — a semi-private area with replica orange couch and super-Instagrammable neon sign: “The One With…”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com.

Outside Central Perk, which opens on Newbury Street Tuesday. Handout





