Andover schools remain closed Monday as educator strike continues into fourth day

Monday is the second school day impacted by the strike, which began Friday after the Andover Education Association, the union that represents more than 800 Andover educators, overwhelmingly voted Thursday night to take the labor action in protest of the lack of agreement on a new contract with the School Committee after more than nine months of negotiations.

Andover Public Schools remained closed Monday as the educators strike entered its fourth day after negotiators failed to come to an agreement on a new contract in bargaining sessions over the weekend.

While negotiations are scheduled to resume on Monday, both sides blamed the other for failing to come to an agreement.

“The Andover School Committee made no effort to reopen schools as the contract proposal offered to the striking Andover Education Association failed to achieve our goals of raising instructional assistants above poverty wages or address fair raises for teachers,” the union shared in a statement late Sunday night. “The School Committee claimed it was making its ‘last best offer’ and was willing to close schools if the AEA rejected it.”

In a statement late Sunday, the School Committee said it wants teachers and staff back in the classroom with students and urged the union to return to classes Tuesday “to end this disruption to student learning.”

“We cannot responsibly approve a contract that ties the hands of the district and the town for years to come and requires both the district and the town to consider significant budget cuts that will negatively impact teachers, students, families, and other town residents,” said the School Committee in a statement.

One of the union’s top demands is a significant raise and improved benefits for instructional aides in the district, who are paid between $25,000 and $38,000 a year, according to the union, which calls the pay “far below what is considered a living wage for the region.”

The union is also negotiating for across-the-board raises for teachers, protections for educator prep time, longer lunch and recess periods for younger students, expanded paid family and medical leave, and more educator input in curriculum decisions.

Public employees, including teachers, are not legally able to strike in Massachusetts, although educators unions in Brookline, Woburn, Malden, and Haverhill have taken the labor action in recent years. The teachers union in Andover previously went on strike in 2020 over concerns about safe working conditions during the pandemic, which the state’s labor relations board ruled was illegal.

