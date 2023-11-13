Aunt accused of burning 4-year-old with hot water; mother also charged

The child’s mother, Guilene Gerome, 38, was not home when the child was burned but never sought medical help for her daughter although she was covered with blisters, prosecutors said.

Franzceska Gerome, 44, was ordered held without bail after being arraigned in Taunton District Court on three charges, including assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, prosecutors said. The girl told investigators her aunt had poured water on her and her injuries were consistent with exposure to extremely hot water, prosecutors said.

The aunt of a 4-year-old Seekonk girl allegedly doused her with scalding hot water last month, causing burns across most of her body, prosecutors said Monday.

Advertisement

Guilene Gerome was charged with causing reckless endangerment of a child and ordered held on $25,000 bail. The sisters, who are natives of Haiti, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Oct. 10, Franzceska Gerome called 911 to report her niece was hurt, 17 hours after she was burned at her home on Oak Hill Avenue in Seekonk, Bristol Assistant District Attorney Matthew Lopes said in court.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When emergency responders arrived, they rushed the child to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with second-degree burns across her body that put her life at risk and would have been extremely painful, Lopes said. The child has since undergone multiple skin grafts, Lopes said.

Lopes said Franzceska Gerome is a licensed practical nurse.

“Her role as a nurse is also an aggravating factor here,’' Lopes said in court. “It would have been clear and obvious to anybody who observed these injuries that this child was in need of immediate assistance.”

Franzceska Gerome was taking care of the girl when she was injured on Oct. 9, Lopes said. When the child’s mother got home about two hours later, her sister assured her that the girl did not need medical help “because the child wasn’t in any pain,” Lopes said.

Advertisement

In fact, she was covered with blisters, and at one point, her mother allegedly saw skin fall from her body, according to court records.

Franzceska Gerome told investigators the child was injured when she fell a fire pit for three seconds, wearing only shorts. But Lopes said investigators found no burned clothing in the home and medical personnel found no trace of ash or embers when they examined the girl.

Prosecutors did not discuss circumstances of how water was thrown on her.

Both women were ordered to have no contact with the girl. The state Department of Children and Families is investigating the home, where Franzceska Gerome lived with her husband and their two small children as well as Guilene Gerome and her daughter.

The case is scheduled to return to court Dec. 12.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.