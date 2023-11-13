Bayberry Beer Hall in Providence is for sale

On Sunday, after rumors traveled around the industry, the Dennens confirmed the news on Instagram.

Natalie and Tom Dennen left their corporate jobs and opened Bayberry Beer Hall on the West Side of Providence in 2017 as first-time restaurant owners, decking the modern hall with communal tables and a list of New England craft brews on draft.

PROVIDENCE — After nearly seven years in business, the owners behind Bayberry Beer Hall are putting their restaurant on the market.

“The world isn’t the same now and neither are we,” the Dennens posted on Instagram. “We know the Beer Hall and our team have so much more potential and opportunity to grow — in fact we even started to go down a path to expand our current Beer Hall operations a few months ago. However, the further along we got in that process the more we realized are hearts just weren’t in it.”

The Dennens said it could be “mental fatigue” from the last few years coming out of the pandemic.

“But what we keep coming back to is in order for the business to evolve and grow we need to step aside and seek out new ownership for the Beer Hall,” they wrote on social media.

In 2021, the couple opened Bayberry Garden, a restaurant in the Jewelry District that highlighted local ingredients and seafood. Bayberry Garden is not for sale, the couple said.

The Dennens did not include an asking price for the business on social media. Interested buyers should email hello@bayberrybeerhall.com.

Several other popular restaurants in Providence have also recently been put up for sale.

Earlier this fall, PVDonuts owners Lori and Paul Kettelle announced they were selling their donut shop for an undisclosed amount. In June, the owners of The Riffraff Bookstore and Bar posted their shop on the market for $250,000. It was sold in early October to, Ottavia De Luca and Lucas Mann, longtime neighbors and regulars of the bookstore and bar.

Last summer, Sal Marzilli, the owner of Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen on Federal Hill, put his late father’s beloved restaurant on the market for $2.35 million. Roma, a restaurant and market also on Federal Hill, was put up for sale for an undisclosed amount last year.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.