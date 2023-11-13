Precipitation will likely come to Boston later this week, but it won’t be cold enough to snow

Temperatures Monday morning started quite cold, with the first widespread teens showing up west of Route 495 — and even Boston went below 30 degrees for the first time this season.

November can be a stormy month, but not this week. Until we get to later Friday, things continue to be basically dry.

Norwood had a low temperature Monday morning of 19 degrees. NOAA

After an increase in cloudiness tonight, sunshine will return Tuesday. Temperatures will get well into the 40s and continue a similar pattern on Wednesday. We will reach the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be approaching 60 degrees. Tropical Tidbits

Friday’s potential rainfall comes from a cold front and some tropical moisture riding up from the south. The map below shows a scenario where low pressure comes close enough to provide potential downpours Friday night into Saturday morning. It’s too early to determine whether or not this will materialize or perhaps pass out to sea.

Advertisement

Saturday morning has the potential for heavy rain as low pressure moves up the coastline. The exact track will determine how much if any rain there will be. Tropical Tidbits

I am confident that whatever precipitation occurs will be rain, as temperatures will just be too warm for anything else. This is not unusual as we are still in the early throes of the snow season, and many years make it through the entire month of November without any measurable snowfall.

Cooler air arrives behind the system with a return to sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will stay at seasonable levels, around 50 degrees in the afternoon. It will be brisk with sunshine. Sunday is my current pick of the two weekend days.

As of now, looking around the Northern Hemisphere at snowfall, it’s fairly typical for this point in the season. Snowfall can be a good indicator of how the weather patterns may unfold for us in December through March. Snow cover and where it is deepest and most prevalent are variables that can influence the jet stream. This will end up being a factor as more predictions for the winter unfold in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Much of Canada and Alaska now have their winter snow cover. The southern reach of this will expand in the coming weeks and usually peaks in February or early March. NOAA



