Brandeis students hold walkout as seven people are arraigned in connection to pro-Palestinian protest

All seven defendants were released on personal recognizance and are due back in court Jan. 8, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

As students held the walkout Monday, three of their classmates and four people unaffiliated with the university were arraigned in Waltham District Court on charges connected with Friday’s protest, including assault on a police officer, trespassing, and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Dozens of Brandeis University students walked out of class Monday in protest against police violence after a pro-Palestinian demonstration last week ended with seven people arrested , including several who were seen being forcefully detained by police officers.

The arrests came after a demonstration Friday afternoon in front of the Shapiro Campus Center, where students and others from outside the university protested the recent decision to ban the Brandeis chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine. The group, which can no longer receive university funds or reserve space on campus, lost recognition from the university after making social media posts that Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz described as celebrating or defending Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

About an hour after the demonstration began, police made multiple orders for the crowd to disperse. Many who remained eventually began marching away, until multiple officers were seen taking one person to the ground and putting him in handcuffs as he cried out. Several others nearby were also taken down and detained before being loaded into a Waltham police van.

On Saturday, Liebowitz issued a letter to the university addressing the protest, writing that the demonstration had “devolved into the invocation of hate.” At times, the crowd had chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase that Brandeis administrators have said “intimidates, frightens and silences cohorts of our community” and goes “beyond our principles of free speech and expression.”

The defendants arraigned Monday were identified as John Napoleone, 21, of Waltham; Samuel Barbarwi, 21, of Houston, Texas; Carlton Williams, 54, of Roxbury; Gleb Partensky, 20, of Allston; Matthew Schriener, 69, of Cambridge; Eli Gerzon, 39, of Arlington; and April Harwood, 18, of Lenox, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Napoleone was charged with failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Barbarwi was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and failure to disperse. Williams was charged with failure to disperse and trespassing. Partensky was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, trespassing, and resisting arrest. Schriender was charged with trespassing. Gerzon was charged with failure to disperse, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Harwood was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse, according to the district attorney’s office.

Williams, Partensky, Schriener, and Gerzon were ordered to stay away from the university.

Attorneys for the defendants could not be reached Monday night.

On Saturday, an Instagram account under the name Brandeis Students Against Police Violence made posts announcing a silent walkout scheduled for Monday at 11:30 a.m. The posts urged attendees be “completely silent” with “no chanting, shouting, etc.” and to not invite anyone unaffiliated with the university.

More than 100 people participated in the demonstration Monday, according to video from NBC 10. Demonstrators were seen sitting on the campus’s Great Lawn in silence and wearing medical masks while holding up white pieces of paper.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

On Sunday, Jeffrey Shoulson, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, sent a letter to faculty with guidelines for how to respond to students during the walkout. The guidance urged professors to “neither encourage nor discourage students from participating” but said faculty “should feel free to act on their conscience, provided they have first checked on the students in their care and have made it clear that they have no expectations for students to join them or not.”

“Like many of you, I am distressed by the latest turn of events on our campus and am committed to working with all of you to find a way back to civil discourse and peacefully passionate means for expressing differing opinions,” he wrote. “We must (re)learn — and model for our students — how to disagree vehemently with one another, how to express our views and to hear others, however much they challenge our own opinions, within an environment that prioritizes learning, debate, and deliberation.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.