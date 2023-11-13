Crime alert issued for six Mass. communities after jewelry thefts; couple targeting older residents

Lowell police posted an advisory Monday on the alert to X, the popular social media platform formerly Twitter.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office has issued a crime alert for six communities where a man and a woman have brazenly stolen jewelry from older residents, authorities said.

“Please be aware that individuals have been robbing unsuspecting victims, often the elderly, of their jewelry,” the advisory said. “These individuals, a man and a woman, are known to travel in a team and call victims over to their vehicle to speak to them in a friendly and engaging manner.”

Advertisement

But then the vibe markedly shifts.

“They are known to offer and place fake jewelry on victims,” the advisory said. “While placing the fake jewelry, they will attempt to steal the jewelry belonging to and worn by the victims, sometimes in a violent nature, and then drive way.”

The public should steer clear of this couple, their charm offensive notwithstanding, officials said.

“Do not approach them or their vehicle and do not engage in conversation with them, even if they seem friendly,” the advisory said. “If you are walking alone in these communities, especially if you are elderly, try to keep your jewelry hidden.”

Anyone who spots the couple should contact law enforcement.

“If you are approached by someone suspicious or believe you see the suspects in the area, please call your local police department,” the advisory said.

No arrests have been made. The advisory did not include a physical description of the suspects or their vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many victims have lost their jewelry.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.