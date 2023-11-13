Police in East Longmeadow issue advisory after man was chased by two coyotes while walking his dog

“It was reported earlier tonight that a citizen was walking his dog and was chased by two coyotes back to his residence,” police wrote on Facebook.

A pair of coyotes chased a man who was walking his dog Saturday in East Longmeadow and police have urged residents walking near Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School to use caution.

A spokesperson for MassWildlife said coyotes are generally afraid of humans but are not scared of pets and owners should stay near non-leashed pets outside to prevent a coyote from attacking them.

To scare off a coyoye, people should move toward the animal while waving their arms and making loud noises. Residents should also remove food sources from yards, MassWildlife said.

