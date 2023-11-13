Dave Stenhouse’s remarkable 1962 baseball season

As Mike pointed out, his father was a standout at Westerly High School and the University of Rhode Island before playing professionally for 13 seasons – including three years in the majors with the Washington Senators. He was also a veteran and an Army reservist, successful businessman, and a former coach at Rhode Island College and Brown University.

Rhode Island lost one of its greatest athletic legends over the weekend when former Major League pitcher and longtime college and youth coach Dave Stenhouse died at the age of 90.

To understand what an amazing career Stenhouse had in baseball, you have to check out his Baseball Reference page.

Stenhouse reached the big leagues in 1962 as a 28-year-old rookie, and immediately set the American League on fire. His first start came on May 6 that season in the front end of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium against the defending World Series champions (the Yanks won it all again a few months later).

Facing down the likes of Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, and Yogi Berra, Stenhouse pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits – including a homer from Mantle – to earn his first career victory, 4-2. He even got Maris to bounce into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the first inning.

The win was no fluke.

Even though the Senators finished last in the American League, Stenhouse followed up his victory over the Yankees with back-to-back complete game wins against Baltimore and Chicago. He pitched nine complete games in his first season, including two 10-inning games. He actually went 10 innings in one other game – against those damn Yankees – but he was relieved in the top of the 11th inning.

By comparison, this season Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins and Jordan Lyles of the Kansas City Royals were tied for the Major League lead in complete games – at three apiece.

Sounds like an All-Star, right?

He was.

There were two All-Star games each year between 1959 and 1962, and Stenhouse became the first rookie to start an All-Star game when he pitched the second game for the American League at Wrigley Field in Chicago in 1962. He gave up one run across two innings, and got to pitch to Roberto Clemente and Willie Mays.

If you love baseball, you can watch the 1962 All-Star game below.





In the end, Stenhouse went 11-12 in 1962 (for a team that lost 100 games), posting a 3.65 ERA across 197 innings pitched. His last game in the majors was Oct. 4, 1964, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out one.

In his three big-league seasons, despite having a losing record on a lousy team, he posted an ERA of 4.14 with a WHIP of 1.379.

After his playing career ended, Stenhouse went on to an incredible coaching career and helped found the Rhode Island Baseball Institute in Warwick.

