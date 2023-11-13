Disbarred lawyer in New Hampshire pleads guilty to stealing from clients, is sentenced to state prison

A former New Hampshire attorney has been sentenced to state prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $360,000 from his clients, the state attorney general’s office said Monday.

David C. Dunn, 64, of Durham, was sentenced in the Hillsborough County-Northern District Superior Court to five to 10 years in prison for four class A felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, but he could be out in as little as one year, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

While working as a licensed attorney in Manchester, Dunn stole $359,711 from multiple clients’ financial accounts between March 16, 2016, and June 9, 2021, prosecutors said in a statement.