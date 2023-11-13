Ex-cop asking N.H. Supreme Court to keep certain personnel records private

In May 2020, the court issued a pair of decisions regarding the “internal personnel practices” exemption in the state’s right-to-know law. The decisions overruled a 1993 precedent, narrowing the scope of information government agencies can withhold from the public under that exemption.

This week, his case — which pits him against the city, journalists, and the American Civil Liberties Union — is up for oral argument before the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which recently began requiring government agencies to disclose more records about employee misconduct.

Jonathan F. Stone has been fighting for years to prevent records from his time as a police officer in Claremont, N.H., from becoming public.

The following month, Damien Fisher, a reporter who writes for the online outlets InDepthNH and New Hampshire Journal, filed a request for Stone’s records, then Stone sued the city to block their release. The ACLU of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Union Leader got involved thereafter to seek the records as well.

Stone, who left the city’s police force in 2006, now serves as a Republican state representative and a city councilor in Claremont. He referred questions about the case to his attorney, R. Peter Decato, who said the facts at issue in this dispute make it unusual.

One issue, Decato said, is an arbitrator’s award that allowed Stone to resign in exchange for the city listing no findings of any wrongdoing in his personnel file. Some of the information was purged but still shows up in a separate set of city records, he said.

Another issue, Decato said, is that the events relevant to this case culminated in 2006, so he disputed the notion that the court’s decisions in 2020 would necessarily dictate the outcome here. Even if the court decides the 2020 decisions apply fully, there would still need to be a balancing test to weigh the public’s interest in a given record against any asserted privacy interest, he noted.

“I feel very strongly that the public’s interest wanes over time,” he added.

Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the balancing test would clearly favor public disclosure.

“This case is about whether a contract can trump our public records law,” Bissonnette said. “Disclosure of the records here would help the public evaluate how the city supervised, investigated, and addressed Mr. Stone, as well as learn why the city agreed to keep secret the reasons for Mr. Stone’s departure as a police officer. This information should be released.”

Decato is scheduled to argue Stone’s case before the court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with opposing arguments from Bissonnette, Claremont attorney Shawn M. Tanguay, and Union Leader attorney Gregory V. Sullivan.

Tuesday will be a big morning for Stone, who lost his bid for reelection to the city council by just six votes in last week’s municipal contest. He asked for a recount, which is slated for 8 a.m.

