Service resumes on section of Green Line in Boston; MBTA crews repair cracked rail

“Around 2 PM, a cracked rail condition was discovered on the eastbound Green Line track between Arlington and Boylston,” Battison said in a statement. “Track crews are on scene now making repairs to the rail, which are anticipated to be complete within the next 20 or so minutes. The cause is under investigation, though cold weather can sometimes be a contributing factor. Green Line service is being held in both directions as a result with riders instead asked to use the Orange Line through the downtown area.”

Lisa Battison, a T spokesperson, said the issue was reported around 2 p.m.

A “cracked rail” halted service on a section of the Green Line in Boston for about an hour Monday afternoon, according to the MBTA.

She confirmed in a follow-up statement at 3:20 p.m. that “repairs have been completed, a test train has successfully operated through the area, and service has now resumed.”

The T also confirmed the resumption of service in a posting on X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Green Line Update: Regular service has resumed after Track Department completed repairs between Arlington and Boylston,” the T said on X at 3:19 p.m. “Expect residual delays of approximately 10 minutes.”

The T on Thursday announced a sweeping plan to incrementally shut down portions of four subway lines over the next 14 months for repairs to eliminate the speed restrictions that have become a mind-numbing hallmark of Greater Boston commutes.

By shutting down portions of the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines for several days each through 2024, T General Manager Phillip Eng said, the agency is aiming to bring trains to full speed again throughout the entire system.

“People will start to feel a much more consistent, smoother, reliable trip, giving people time back in their day,” Eng said at a meeting of the MBTA board’s safety subcommittee. “What we are proposing today and what we’re going to deliver on is a new way of doing business.”

