Man shot in Salem; police seeking assailant

A man was shot in Salem on Monday morning, and police are seeking the assailant, according to authorities.

Salem police said in a statement that officers received a call at 7:51 a.m. for shots fired at 23 Horton Street.

“One male party was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the statement said. “This does not appear to be a random act and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.”