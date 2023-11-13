Man shot in Salem; police seeking assailant

A man was shot in Salem on Monday morning, and police are seeking the assailant, according to authorities.
Salem police said in a statement that officers received a call at 7:51 a.m. for shots fired at 23 Horton Street.
“One male party was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” the statement said. “This does not appear to be a random act and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.”
Police urged the public to avoid the active crime scene.
“The investigation, which is in the initial stages, is ongoing,” police said. “Police are actively working the scene – please remain clear of the area.”
Advertisement
The victim’s name and age weren’t released.
“If you witnessed this incident or have any information on the parties involved, you are requested to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 745-9700, Salem Police Dispatch at (978) 744-1212, or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627 – you do not need to give your name,” the statement said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.