As state hits shelter limit, legislative leaders disagree on mandating temporary beds for those left out

The difference between the two legislative chambers threatens to foil the effort, embraced by advocates on the front-lines of the migrant surge, to require the state to provide a safety net for those families unable to find spots in the shelter system. And it could further delay the Legislature delivering much-needed funding to the strained shelter system, funds that Healey first asked lawmakers for two months ago.

As migrant and homeless families scramble to find shelter, Massachusetts legislative leaders are at odds over whether to mandate that Governor Maura Healey create an overflow shelter for families with no other place to go.

The state Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on $2.8 billion package that includes $250 million for the state’s overwhelmed emergency shelter system. If passed as expected, House and Senate leaders would then have about a day to negotiate a final version before lawmakers are scheduled to end formal sessions for the year and head into a holiday break.

That ticking clock is clashing with a growing crisis. The state’s emergency shelter system on Thursday hit a self-imposed limit of 7,500 families, a change Healey instituted after she said the surge of migrants into Massachusetts left the program with dwindling money and space.

State officials said once the limit was breached, they would begin prioritizing some families over others for shelter, and moving those not placed to a newly created wait list.

In its version of the package passed last week, the House also included $250 million in additional shelter funding, but specified that $50 million must go toward creating a state-funded overflow site for families who land on the state’s waitlist. The House bill also would require that any overflow sites must open within 30 days; should the state fail to do so, the 7,500-family limit would be “revoked” until the sites are up.

Senate leaders, however, erased that language from their version, giving Healey more leeway in deciding how to spend the money. Senators instead require state officials to produce reports every two weeks, including details on how much they’re spending, to keep lawmakers updated on a “fluid” crisis, said state Senator Michael Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chef.

“I am far from an expert on how to best handle this humanitarian crisis. I believe in providing the resources for the professionals, for those who are in charge, to have the ability to be flexible,” the Westport Democrat said. “We know this is not the last time we’re going to have to dip into the well to support this migrant situation in Massachusetts.”

How large of a sticking point the language could be in negotiations is unclear. The mandate to create overflow shelter sites featured prominently in the House’s approach, with Speaker Ron Mariano even suggesting that the Hynes Convention Center in Boston’s Back Bay as a potential option.

Healey administration officials did not immediately provide data Monday on how many families have been pushed to the waitlist. The most recent data available showed there were 7,545 families in the system as of Friday.

Healey has also left open the possibility of limiting how long families could stay in shelters. That’s a prospect that worried families who crowded inside and around the Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan on Monday, forming a line executive director Dr. Geralde Gabeau said included “a lot more [families] than what you used to see.”

They included Nanotte Jean Franco and her two young children, Dalensky, 4, and Fadail, 1.

The small family, who fled two weeks ago from the coastal Haitian town of Léogâne, has been living with a friend for the last two weeks. On Monday, they arrived at the Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan in hopes of getting on a waitlist for a bed in a family shelter.

The two little ones played with items in Jean Franco’s purse as they waited — a bottle of milk, a cell phone, an envelope of immigration documents.

“We are hoping,” Jean Franco, 30, said in Haitian Creole, noting that they aren’t sure how much longer they can stay with friends.

Natacha Williamceau, 31, was also seeking services in Mattapan on Monday. The mother-to-be is due November 28, and has been living in emergency assistance shelters since she arrived from Haiti on Sept. 26.

Currently, she is living at the state-supported shelter site at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Plainville, but feels uncertain about where she will live next or if she will be able to stay in the shelter with a newborn. She is hoping to get a work permit so she can become more independent and provide for her family.

“I want a stable life,” said Williamceau, who worked as a medical technologist near Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince.. “I want to make it better for the baby.”

Aicha Ba was in Mattapan on Monday with her friend, Satoumata Sou. Sou and her 17-month-old baby, Aissatou Barry, arrived in Boston from Guinea last week to stay with Ba. But the woman, who has four children, says she doesn’t have room in her Whitman house to shelter her friend for much longer.

Sou fled Guinea to protect her daughter from genital mutilation, Ba said.

“She is doing anything to protect her baby. I can’t keep her, but I don’t want to kick her out again,” Ba said. “She is going through a lot.”

Gabeau, the executive director at IFSI, said she hopes that with the funding for more shelter space, the state will eventually lift the self-imposed cap and allow more people access to housing. Every day, more than 100 people seek services at her office.

“We cannot sleep at night because we worry those little ones will be out on the street,” she said. “[The supplemental budget] is one step in the right direction. . . . We are hoping the federal government will step up so we can remain a state that welcomes immigrants here with compassion and dignity.”

Healey told reporters Monday that officials placed some families in short-term, overnight units “in a variety of places” over the weekend, though she did not say how many.

State officials last week announced plans to seed the United Way of Massachusetts Bay with $5 million, which it could spread to faith-based groups and other local organizations to stand up overnight sites for families. Healey said the United Way is starting to take applications for the funding.

