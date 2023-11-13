Monica Tibbits-Nutt named Massachusetts secretary of transportation

Monica Tibbits-Nutt is the next Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation, Governor Maura Healey announced Monday.

Tibbits-Nutt, formerly the undersecretary, has been serving as acting secretary of transportation since mid-September when her predecessor, Gina Fiandaca, resigned from the post abruptly after fewer than eight months on the job.

Tibbits-Nutt’s appointment to the state’s top transportation post comes as the MBTA embarks on an ambitious 14-month plan to repair its track infrastructure and rid the system of frustrating slow zones.