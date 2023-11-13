Monica Tibbits-Nutt named Massachusetts secretary of transportation

Monica Tibbits-Nutt is the next Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation, Governor Maura Healey announced Monday.
Tibbits-Nutt, formerly the undersecretary, has been serving as acting secretary of transportation since mid-September when her predecessor, Gina Fiandaca, resigned from the post abruptly after fewer than eight months on the job.
Tibbits-Nutt’s appointment to the state’s top transportation post comes as the MBTA embarks on an ambitious 14-month plan to repair its track infrastructure and rid the system of frustrating slow zones.
Previously, Tibbits-Nutt served on the MassDOT board of directors and as the vice-chair of the Fiscal Management and Control Board, the MBTA’s former oversight body. She also worked as executive director of the 128 Business Council, an organization that offers shuttle services along the Route 128 West corridor.
“Monica Tibbits-Nutt is a proven leader who has done important work at MassDOT over the past year as we’ve worked to make Massachusetts’ transportation system more reliable, safe and accessible,” said Healey in a statement.
