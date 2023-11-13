North End nursing facility agrees to pay potentially more than $100,000 following alleged ADA violations

Those who are receiving treatment for opioid use disorder are “generally considered disabled under federal civil rights laws,” prosecutors said.

The agreement between the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, the US attorney’s office, and the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights resolves claims that the facility violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement .

A skilled nursing facility in Boston’s North End could wind up paying more than $100,000 to resolve allegations that it denied admission to people receiving medication treatment for opioid use disorder, under an agreement announced by federal prosecutors on Monday.

“It is against the law to deny an individual placement in a facility because they are undergoing treatment for an opioid use disorder,” the director of the Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, Melanie Fontes Rainer, said in the statement. “This kind of action is not only illegal but leads to further stigma and is contra to efforts to support recovery which is critical.”

The facility “denies these allegations” and the agreement itself is “not an admission of liability,” according to court documents. Officials at the facility could not be reached for comment Monday night.

A review found several instances between December 2020 and April 2022 when the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center allegedly did not admit patients because they were taking Suboxone or methadone, medications that are federally approved to treat their condition, officials said.

As part of the agreement, the facility is set to pay a $111,614 civil penalty to the United States — but all but $10,000 of the fine will be forgiven if it complies with the terms of the agreement for two years, prosecutors said. The agreement also requires the center to revise its admission policy, adopt a non-discrimination policy, and provide training to its admissions staff, the statement said.

“Patients suffering from opioid use disorder are too often faced with the agonizing decision between accessing life-saving medication to treat their addiction, or accessing other critical health care,” Levy said in the statement. “Patients’ health and rehabilitation are negatively impacted when nursing facilities deny admissions simply because someone is engaged in recovery. We thank North End Rehabilitation for its cooperation and its commitment in working with us to ensure access to addiction treatment for those who may also need long term care.”

