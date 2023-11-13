What the northern lights look like from the Mount Washington Observatory

The northern lights were visible from the Mount Washington Observatory Sunday night.
The aurora borealis (also known as northern lights) could be seen from the summit as of 8:30 p.m. and peaked around 10:15 p.m., according to social media posts from the observatory.
The observatory shared photos of the colorful dark sky on Facebook and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Numerous pillars were easily visible by the naked eye before fading about an hour later,” the observatory wrote.
Considered to be “one of nature’s greatest spectacles,” the northern lights are the result of electrons colliding with the upper parts of the Earth’s atmosphere, according to the observatory’s website.
