Plymouth family that had been stuck in Gaza could return to Mass. on Tuesday, relative says

Hazem Shafai, 47, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomna, 10, and Jaser, 2, will “hopefully” arrive home Tuesday afternoon, said Hazem Shafai’s brother, Hani Shafai, in a text message Monday morning.

A Plymouth family that had been stuck in Gaza for weeks amid the war between Hamas and Israel is scheduled to arrive home in Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to a relative.

They had earlier attempted to cross into Egypt from Gaza but were denied passage when a mistake on the Israeli customs list approved travel only for the Shafai parents and not for their children. The mistake affected other families but has since been corrected, said US Representative William R. Keating in an interview earlier this month.

Word of the Shafai family’s impending return to Massachusetts follows the return home on Nov. 6 of a Medway family that had also been trapped in Gaza.

The Shafai family was visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother, who live on a farm in northern Gaza, when Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, Hani Shafai has said.

Less than a week later, Hani Shafai said, his extended family and his brother’s family tried to cross into Egypt, but were turned away several times since Gaza’s borders were closed. The family traveled to the border again Nov. 2, but when they arrived, “they were expected to leave the children behind,” Hani Shafai said previously.

Hani Shafai said his brother’s family had faced difficulty getting clean drinking water and were dehydrated. Many of them contracted the flu and the couple’s youngest child battled a fever and nausea. Hazem Shafai was also running low on his diabetes medication, according to his brother.

The war began Oct. 7 when more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel by Hamas terrorists. In addition, some 240 people in Israel were taken hostage, and 5,400 were injured, officials have said.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza that has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

.Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.