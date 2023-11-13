Shuttle buses replace Red Line service on part of Ashmont branch

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line train service on part of the Ashmont branch on Monday evening because of “fire department activity” near Ashmont Station, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
At about 6 p.m., the MBTA said on social media that shuttle buses would replace service between Ashmont and the JFK/UMass stop, and riders should expect delays while buses were dispatched.
The MBTA said shortly before 7 p.m. that the “power department is inspecting the affected track area from Fire Department activity near Ashmont.” Just before 8 p.m., the T said the power department was making repairs, according to statements posted on social media.
Shuttle buses continued to replace train service as of 7:30 p.m.
Transit officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday night.
Red Line Ashmont Branch Update: Power Department are making repairs at the affected track area near Ashmont. Shuttle buses continue to replace service between Ashmont and JFK/Umass. https://t.co/uIgLyzRmib— MBTA (@MBTA) November 14, 2023
