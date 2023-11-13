State Police cruiser struck on I-93 in Wilmington; trooper injured

A State Police cruiser was hit by an SUV on Interstate 93 in Wilmington while a trooper was working a detail near a work zone on Monday night, officials said.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment, according to Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesperson for the State Police.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, Doherty said.