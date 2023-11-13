State Police cruiser struck on I-93 in Wilmington; trooper injured

A State Police cruiser was hit by an SUV on Interstate 93 in Wilmington while a trooper was working a detail near a work zone on Monday night, officials said.
The trooper suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment, according to Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesperson for the State Police.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, Doherty said.
The Nissan Murano rolled over after the crash and came to a rest in an upright position, he said.
At 9:15 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported on social media that a crash had occurred near a work zone close to Exit 30 on Interstate 93 southbound.
The three left travel lanes were closed after the crash, Doherty said.
Firefighters and emergency medical services were at the scene, and MassDOT assisted with cleanup and lane closures, Doherty said.
The scene was cleared and all lanes reopened shortly before 10 p.m., Doherty said.
Crash near work zone in #Wilmington on I-93-SB, near Exit 30. Two left lanes closed.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 14, 2023
