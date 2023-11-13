Police seeking three suspects in connection with fatal shooting of dog in Jamaica Plain

Police released images of the three suspects , as well as a car used in the shooting, which occurred Oct. 19 at 4:17 p.m. in the area of 279 Centre St.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog last month in Jamaica Plain, officials said Monday.

Police did not identify the breed of the dog or say whether it was the intended target of the gunfire.

“Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

