Towing company agrees to pay $6,000 following alleged violations of Servicemembers Civil Relief Act

The company “neither admits nor denies” the allegations in the complaint, according to a consent order filed Monday.

The agreement between the US Attorney’s office and Todisco Towing settles a claim that the company violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which provides housing and financial protections for military members in service, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement .

A towing company with addresses in Boston and Salem has agreed to pay $6,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to obtain a court order before enforcing a lien on an Air Force staff sergeant’s vehicle while he was deployed overseas, federal prosecutors said Monday.

According to prosecutors, the towing company allegedly “impounded the Staff Sergeant’s vehicle, refused to allow him to pay the towing and storage fee by phone, and ultimately sold the vehicle and its contents, which included costly military tactical gear and several irreplaceable items of sentimental value, including a family photograph album and a sweatshirt belonging to a friend who is now deceased.”

“While he was serving our country overseas and protecting our national security, this servicemember had his car and items of deep personal significance sold off by Todisco despite his efforts to pay the outstanding fees,” Levy said. “This is shameful treatment of people serving our nation as part of the armed forces.”

Carmen Ortiz, a lawyer for Todisco Towing, said company employees had no idea the car they towed from a college parking lot belonged to a member of the military and would not have sold the car for $250 had they known.

When the company towed the car in 2021, the 1999 Ford Escort had been abandoned in a college parking lot and its registration had expired two years earlier, Ortiz said.

“They would never have disposed of a car if they knew it had belonged to an individual on the military or law enforcement,” said Ortiz, a former US Attorney for Massachusetts. “They regret that they unintentionally violated that statute ... They have a lot of respect for people who serve in our military and who serve in our law enforcement agencies.”

Ortiz said her clients did not find any military tactical gear as prosecutors asserted and had no record it was contacted by anyone interested in the car, which amassed $3,400 dollars in storage and towing fees during the 93 days Todisco stored it.

“They sold it to a salvage company for $250,” Ortiz said. “If somebody called and said they wanted to pay those [$3,400] fees, they wouldn’t have done that.”

Todisco Towing must pay the staff sergeant $5,000 in damages and a $1,000 civil penalty to the government as part of the agreement, which must be approved by the US District Court, prosecutors said.

The towing company has since implemented new trainings and policies to “prevent future SCRA violations,” prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.