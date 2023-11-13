Two accused in brothel case to appear in federal court in Worcester

Han Lee, the alleged ringleader who is also known as Hana Lee, and Junmyung Lee made initial court appearances Wednesday following their arrests but did not enter pleas. They were ordered held without bail.

Han A. Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, are scheduled for detention hearings before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy at noon, according to a court calendar.

A man and a woman accused of running an exclusive brothel ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to an elite clientele, including elected officials, will appear in federal court in Worcester on Monday.

A third person allegedly involved in the brothel operation, James Lee, was arrested Wednesday in California but has not yet appeared in court.

The three defendants are accused of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that targets interstate prostitution rings, by running a network of brothels out of apartments in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs, since at least the summer of 2020, according to an affidavit filed in US District Court in Boston.

Wealthy and well-connected clients, including politicians, scientists, business executives, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers, were among hundreds of men who bought sex at the brothels, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the names of any suspected customers, citing an ongoing “investigation into their involvement in prostitution.” So far, no charges against the men have been announced.

The trafficked women were predominantly Asian and were moved around the country and “exploited,” federal authorities have said. None of the women have been charged.

Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee were arrested Wednesday by Homeland Security agents who served warrants at their three homes, as well as at four suspected brothels in Massachusetts.

Three of those apartments were in a building at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge near the Alewife MBTA station, and a fourth was at 66 Bond St. in Watertown in a building called Blvd & Bond at Arsenal Yards, according to the affidavit.

The revelation that a sex business was operating in those apartments has shocked neighbors, who said they never noticed anything unusual. A man who lives next to a first-floor apartment James Lee rented in Cambridge said he never saw Lee or the others.

Federal investigators surveilled the property and reviewed security video as part of the investigation and observed other people believed to be involved in the sex ring entering and exiting the unit, authorities said.

The affidavit says the brothels had previously been operated at other locations, including at apartments on New Street and Cambridgepark Drive in Cambridge.

Federal authorities said the ring brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, with hourly rates sometimes ranging from $350 to $600 for an appointment, depending on the length of the session and the acts involved.

Customers seeking to buy sex were required to submit background checks and references as part of a lengthy review process, according to the affidavit. Once a customer was verified, they would receive a text message directing them to an apartment.

One customer interviewed by federal agents said he was directed to a Cambridge apartment and received a text of a “menu” listing sexual services, the names of sex workers, and the hourly rate, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

In addition to Cambridge and Watertown, the trio are also accused of operating brothels in Fairfax and Tysons, Va., outside Washington, D.C.

