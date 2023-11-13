Three men were sentenced to life in prison. These women chose to love them anyway.

This story was written as part of a collaborative project with the Globe’s Love Letters podcast. Hear more of each couple’s story in the episodes below.
It doesn’t happen often anymore, but even after 26 years, every now and then Sharlene Blake finds herself standing outside her car, waiting for police to finish questioning her husband.
The whole ordeal used to enrage her, but now, she just sighs. At 60, she feels too old for this.
When the officer is finished with his traffic-stop-turned-interrogation, she says, he inevitably approaches her and asks surreptitiously, “Ma’am, do you know who you’re with?”
She responds yes, that’s her husband, 64-year old DeWayne Allen Blake. And yes, she’s well aware that he was convicted of second-degree murder in 1981. She’s the one who picked him up on his first day of parole, 26 years ago.
“It’s very degrading, and he’s used to it... but I’m not, so it does put a lot of stress on our marriage,” she said in an interview at the corner table of a Jamaica Plain café.
As the couple have aged, she says, there have been fewer traffic stops, but random home visits from Blake’s parole officer as a condition of his release mean that the questioning will continue until either a successful appeal to vacate his parole, or his death.
“It’s different if you know that, okay, June 2024, all this is over. But there’s no end date,” she said. Does she regret her choice? She gave a confident no, but conceded, “I ask myself sometimes, ‘What did you do?’”
The Blakes were married in 1991 at the prison chapel at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley, less than a year after being set-up by mutual friends. Their first date, of sorts, was a decade into DeWayne Blake’s prison sentence for serving as a lookout during a fatal shooting when he was 21.
In those early years of marriage, Sharlene Blake accepted the restrictions that come with incarceration: instead of a honeymoon, she was content to walk laps around the prison yard with him. But after serving 16 years in state prison, parole was supposed to mean freedom, she thought. Quickly, she discovered it wasn’t so straightforward; eventually, she learned that while parole meant an increase in freedom for her husband, her own life would take on a whole new set of restrictions, changes she would have to tolerate ‘til death did they part.
“Thirty-two years later, you still gotta get permission” every time the couple wants to travel out of state, she said. “We’re waiting right now for his parole officer to say we can go away for the [holiday] weekend. So if he can’t go, then I can’t go.”
In Massachusetts, where the death penalty has been illegal since 1984, imprisonment remains the most serious form of punishment available to the courts to hold those convicted of violent crimes accountable for their actions. But the arm of the justice system is long, and for both the partners of current inmates, and the families of those released on parole, common struggles underscore how that system touches many more people than just those incarcerated.
The rigidity of a system meant to keep people away from society also means inmates struggle to stay in touch with the positive influences in their lives: parents, children, and romantic partners. And there is a persistent cry for further reform from those who, by chance or by choice, are serving their own kind of life sentence.
“To be up there inside of that place... I get real anxious,” said Venus Friend, 49, of the state prison housing her fiancé of five years, Cornelius Brown. “They’re searching you and taking [your belongings] and doing all this stuff.”
When her health and schedule permit it, Friend takes monthly trips to MCI - Norfolk, a medium security prison where Brown, also 49, is serving his 14th year of a life sentence for first-degree murder for fatally shooting another young man during a fight at a Fourth of July barbecue in Dorchester in 2007. A decade later, Friend agreed to phone Brown once, as a favor to her cousin — a call that was to be the first of many.
The initial trip to the prison, in 2018, was the most nerve-wracking. She’s always hated the Norfolk prison, how it reminds her of her father and the decade he spent incarcerated there. For years, she even had a rule for those friends or relatives who made poor choices and ended up behind bars: “I don’t do no jail time,” she told them. “I’m not sending you no money, and I’m not coming up there. So if you wanna call me, okay, but don’t expect nothing else.”
To this, Brown became her first and only exception. But a visit to the prison involves a thorough background check, multiple security checkpoints, and strict rules governing inmate-visitor interactions that have deterred Brown’s other friends and family from making the trip.
“Nobody goes up there except me, and I didn’t even wanna fill the paperwork out because it was so intrusive,” she said.
Friend was unfamiliar, too, with the dress code, which forbids blue jeans, sweatshirts, and wrap skirts, in addition to glitter cosmetics of any kind. On the first visit, her acrylic nails were a problem, and so the meeting was delayed for 45 minutes while she peeled the sparkly polish off her nails until they were pink and raw.
Inside the visiting room, cameras and correctional officers are a relentless reminder that privacy is forbidden and intimacy discouraged.
“If you hold hands way too long, if you kiss way too long, they’re like, “Oh, stop it, Brown. Don’t do this, don’t do that,’” she said. “Then they pull him over, and if they feel like something is happening [that’s against the rules], they’ll shut it down and send me home.”
Set apart from the cluster of blue plastic chairs — facing each other, as inmate and visitor are not permitted to sit side-by-side — an array of smaller chairs on a rainbow carpet indicate a children’s play area, although playthings are noticeably lacking.
Friend longs for her son, Antoine, to meet her fiancé in person. But Antoine, 20, was diagnosed early in childhood with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and type 2 diabetes, and although he and Brown banter easily over the phone, Friend knows the prison system is poorly suited to accommodate his disability.
It is these seemingly insoluble dilemmas that make Friend, and the hundreds of spouses and intimate partners in her position, wish there was another option, a neutral location for her son to spend time with the closest person he has to a father.
From 1972 to 1988, Massachusetts operated a robust furlough program: a short-term release of inmates back to their families, usually for a day or two, on the condition they return to the prison at the end of the sanctioned visit. That program was halted after the now infamous Willie Horton, an inmate serving a life sentence for murder, fled while on furlough and was convicted a year later of raping a woman in Maryland.
However, reform advocates say that while the program had some notable abuses, inmates in large part followed the rules — a chance Brown and other inmates at Norfolk are hoping to have again, with the support of progressive state legislators who have filed a bill to restore the program.
“I’ve met with the governor multiple times, and my number one ask is to begin furloughs again,” said State Representative Russell Holmes of Boston. “I’m trying my best to get folks [inside] connected to their families again, and if I can remove any barrier to that, I’m going to do it.”
Since frequent visits require the kind of time and resources that don’t often abound in working class families, occasional video chats and regular phone calls are the glue that fills the gaps in communication.
A single call is limited to 20 minutes, at 12 cents a minute, and usually paid for by the spouse or partner on the receiving end of the phone. Though pennies may not seem like much for a minute, the cost adds up.
Earlier this year, Governor Maura Healey pledged to set aside money in the budget to make phone calls free for inmates at all Massachusetts jails and prisons, but implementation of the proposal was delayed until Dec. 1.
In Worcester, where the Blakes have made their home for over a decade, a much quieter battle is unfolding.
DeWayne Blake was diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer in June, and after a successful surgery in July, the couple’s life now revolves primarily around his bi-weekly chemo treatments. Sharlene juggles an ever-growing stack of bills with managing her husband’s recovery plan — and making sure he stays on top of his parole requirements.
On the morning of his surgery, Blake was too weak to blow enough air into the breathalyzer box for it to register a response as part of his twice daily mandatory alcohol testing. Sharlene said the parole officer agreed to remove the box, leaving her instead with a printed reminder of the conditions of his release: supervised drug and alcohol testing at the parole officer’s discretion, thrice-weekly Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and no contact with witnesses or family of the victim.
“It’s very overwhelming, revisiting it month after month. When will enough be enough?” she asked.
In September, she successfully petitioned to eliminate the AA and NA meetings from her husband’s parole requirements, and to replace the breathalyzer with random monthly urine tests. But as Blake devotes most of his time to recovering, even the random check-ins by his parole officer have become almost unbearably fatiguing.
“Every time we get a new P.O., the person always acts like he just got out yesterday, asking him questions like he’s just been released... and wanting to come search the house,” she said. “It’s just nerve-wracking to have to repeat it year after year.”
Sharlene Blake desperately wants to help her husband apply for his parole to be terminated, but with everything else on her plate, collecting all the necessary paperwork feels like too much to carry. She wishes the process was easier, or that the state could provide some kind of help. It feels like it’s always been, even before that first traffic stop: them against the system. And since the couple intend to keep their promise of ‘til-death-do-we-part, Blake hopes that one day, the system will change.
“I’m tired, but I’m married. And I didn’t realize when I got married that this [hardship] was for a lifetime... but I couldn’t walk away now,” she said. “This really is a life sentence. For me, this isn’t going to end until it ends for him.”
‘We Found Love’ Pt.1
Meredith: Dwayne and Sharlene Blake are your quintessential married couple. They’ve raised two kids together. They have a baby granddaughter. They just celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. And they’re still super into each other.
Ivy: Yeah, it’s really sweet. You can actually see the love in their eyes. It almost feels like something out of a sitcom.
Meredith: This is Boston Globe criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott. She recently spent some time with Dwayne and Sharlene at their home in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Sharlene: Hi Ivy,
Ivy: So good to see you.
Sharlene: Thank you for coming.
Ivy: Yeah, it’s really beautiful. When you first walk into their apartment, the thing that you notice is how cozy the house looks— it’s as if someone has really made a life here. The walls are covered in family photos spanning decades. There’s the dating years. The wedding. Children, even grandchildren.
Blake: That's about the time we met there. That was before we was married. Yeah, cause I had the high-top fade. I had the Kid ‘n Play if you know what I'm talking about.
Sharlene: That Kid ‘n Play stuff, it had to go.
Meredith: OK, I want to know more already.
Ivy: I know, they’re the best — like the type to still have date night all these years later, even if it doesn’t always mean roses or a candlelit dinner.
Sharlene: I always tease him about my biggest date is him wanting to go to a Family Dollar. “Let’s go to Family Dollar.” Like, that's a big date. Or Walmart.
Ivy: They balance each other out. Dwayne, who goes by Blake, will sometimes rely on Sharlene to fill in the gaps in his memories.
Blake: Was it ‘91 or something? Yeah. See, that's where I get blurry. She's got to intervene now.
Ivy: But he’s still a lover of tradition, and as a Georgia native, Blake never fails to shower classic Southern affection on Sharlene, who grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Sharlene: The thing about him is he is still a gentleman. He'll still hold the door for me. He gets mad if I go through the door first. He’ll get so mad.
Meredith: For some of you listening, Sharlene and Blake might sound like your parents. Or your aunt and uncle. Or your friends. And in many ways, they are. But the path they took to get to this point is pretty unique. Ivy, can you explain?
Ivy: Sure, so while Sharlene and Blake now live a very traditional life, Sharlene met her now husband for the first time while he was in a Massachusetts state prison.
He was serving a life sentence for second degree murder. From the other side of the wall, Sharlene dated him through prison, got engaged to him in prison, and married him in prison, waiting patiently for the day that he might come home.
Meredith: Ivy first approached me a few months ago with Sharlene and Blake’s story, and the stories of other couples who had built romantic lives despite one partner being incarcerated.
And not for small things, either. These are all men who were sentenced to life in prison for murder. By contrast, the women in these stories have only known life outside of prison. They’ve only known freedom.
Ivy’s going to tell Sharlene and Blake’s story today. It’s the first episode of a three-part series we’re calling “We Found Love,” where Ivy will explore how romantic love and partnership run up against — and sometimes transcend — the justice system.
I’m excited to share this with you.
Meredith: From The Boston Globe and PRX, this is Love Letters.
Ivy: And I’m Ivy Scott.
Telling these stories — three couples, three types of relationships — felt essential as soon as I first heard them.
One day in the summer of 2022, a woman reached out to me to share some of the advocacy work her boyfriend had been doing. He would love to tell me more about it himself, she said, but he was in prison, and wanted to know if I could email him to talk more about criminal justice reform.
I said, sure, curious to hear about this man’s experience. And I’ll confess, I stereotyped them: My best guess was that the pair shared a child together, or at least that they’d met well before he went to jail. But I honestly didn’t think much about it, until, over the phone, the woman mentioned that her boyfriend had been in prison for years before they met — the two had been matched together randomly as part of a prison pen-pal program.
Immediately, I had questions.
How do you date in a prison? Can you really get to know someone under the watchful eye of a correctional officer, or the glare of a security camera? And, perhaps most callously, why on earth would you pick someone trapped behind a wall of barbed wire to fall in love with, when Hinge and Bumble would suggest that there are plenty of perfectly good guys out here?
For months, many of my questions went unanswered, because the couple broke up not long after we met. But then, one morning in March of 2023, I met Sharlene at a prison education event. She shared only a piece of her story, but the flood of questions came rushing back. We swapped business cards, and met for coffee.
There were plenty of things I already knew about prisons, things that could perhaps offer clues as to what kind of love is even possible there. I knew incarceration separated families, that children whose parents were incarcerated are statistically five to six times more likely to end up in prison themselves. I knew prison was sometimes necessary for certain, scary people: serial killers or child molesters. I knew oftentimes it was not so necessary, and I knew that sometimes mistakes were made, or evidence was ignored, and the wrong person ended up in jail. I knew that many of the men I met, who were currently or had once been in prison, were not at all the monsters they were made out to be. But the world’s most eligible bachelors? I wasn’t sure about that, either.
Sharlene and Blake are, in a way, the perfect couple to tell this story, because they’ve been through every high and low, to hell and back and survived. So we begin with their story and work backwards — in the next episodes, you’ll hear from a couple who is engaged, and then a couple who started dating not too long ago. As we go on, the stories will get a little messier, a little closer to the raw uncertainty and unflagging hope that mark the most tumultuous parts of life.
Sharlene and Blake are no strangers to uncertainty themselves, and I believe their story can teach us all something about loving through thick and thin, through the very good times and the very, very bad. So let’s go back to the beginning and see what this couple has to show us about what it takes to find love in a hopeless place.
Like many great love stories, Sharlene and Blake’s begins with a set-up.
Blake: It was her girlfriend, and her girlfriend was coming to see my roomie. I had this other girl coming to visit me. And her girlfriend was like, “I hate to see you brothers always with these white girls. I got a nice Nubian sister you need to meet, you know?” And I thought, I thought she was joking, so I said bring her up. I’d like to meet her.
Ivy: The year is 1991. Sharlene’s best friend approaches her and says: “I have this guy I want you to meet. He’s nice, he likes basketball, too. I think you guys would really hit it off.” Her friend shows Sharlene a photo — one where Blake’s sporting that high-top fade they still joke about. Sharlene looks past the hair — and the fact that he’s in prison — and agrees to go meet him.
But why even entertain the idea? She’s definitely skeptical, but she trusts her friend, even with an idea as crazy as this one. And, for reasons we’ll learn more about later, it feels important to keep an open mind. At the time, Blake is 31; Sharlene is 27.
The visit is different than you might expect: There is no heavy shuffling of shackled ankles as he enters the room, or muffled conversation through a plexiglass divider. This is Shirley, once a minimum-security prison in North Central Massachusetts, and in the ‘90s it looks much more college campus than penitentiary: lots of buildings on a lot of land.
Inmates live in cottages, complete with a kitchen and living room. The property has walking trails, basketball courts, and even fields with horses.
Sharlene ends up coming on a day that Blake and his roommates have a dinner planned.
Sharlene: I walk in and I see him waiting. And so from a distance I felt the attraction because, you know, he was tall. You know, he's dark. And then I, you know, I got closer and I you know, he had a friendly smile. So that was a capture, just his greeting. His eyes are bright looking at me so that the attention of all that was was intriguing like, you know, this guy's really looking to see me.
Ivy: Sharlene makes an impression on him, too.
Blake: I remember when we first met, we were talking and the food was ready and she was like, oh, we'll catch up later, the food is ready. She stopped me. You know, I'm trying to rap to her. You know, She's like, uh-uh. I’ll talk to you in a minute. Gave me the hand. I remember that much.
Sharlene: At the end of the visit, he was like, give me some sugar. And I was like sugar? What are you talking about sugar? And then, you know, that's what really I think captured my attention and, you know, and so I said, well, I'll come back and visit again. He was like, again, you'll come again? And I was like, yeah, I'll come back and see you again.
Ivy: And she does go back, again, and again, and again.
Sharlene: So we'd have breakfast together. We take a walk, we go back and figure out lunch. We take a walk. You know, we'd figure out dinner before I left something quick what are we going to do tomorrow? It's Sunday. And it was a house setting. So there was no bars, there was no guards. And so it's sort of like, I don't know, practice of like how we would interact and figure out meals and figure out family time. And so we just built our own, you know, routine.
Ivy: As this unexpected love story begins to unfold, Sharlene does her best to stay grounded. For his part, Blake tries to be upfront and honest about why he’s in prison.
Blake: I told her, you know, straight up what I was in for. You know, I didn't sugarcoat it or mask it in any form or fashion.
Ivy: So 10 years earlier, in the winter of 1981, a 21-year old Blake is living in Savannah, Georgia, and decides to take a trip up to Boston with a friend who grew up there before moving down south.
One night out in the big city, Blake and his friend are with another guy, when they bump into a man on the bus that the guy recognizes, a man who Blake will later learn is Alton Whittaker, 22 years old. It’s clear there’s some beef.
According to Blake, Whitaker tried to jump the guys the week prior, on a night when Blake had decided to stay in. Now, his friends want revenge, and so they, and Blake, follow Whitaker off the bus.
According to police, what the guys are really after is Whittaker’s cassette player, a motive that Blake finds unconvincing. In either case, words are exchanged. Whittaker pulls out a knife. Blake’s friend pulls out a gun. And before Blake can blink, Whittaker is lying on the pavement, dying of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Blake and his friends run, and Blake spends the next few days wondering if he’ll be implicated in the shooting. And sure enough, on his last night in Boston, as his Greyhound back to Savannah is pulling away from the bus stop, he’s stopped and arrested by Boston Police. His friends are already in custody. Less than a year later, Blake is convicted of second-degree murder — and sentenced to life in prison.
Learning all of this shakes Sharlene, who takes her time processing everything Blake has to tell her. But ultimately, she decides that the Blake she knows, who walks her around the prison grounds and talks with her for hours, who thinks hard about life’s big questions, who reckons honestly with the consequences of his actions — that is a changed man from the 21-year-old who was sentenced a decade ago.
Plus, Sharlene is enamored. The length of Blake’s sentence doesn’t loom nearly as large as her visions of a shared future.
Sharlene: He had told me he had just done, what, 10 years? I was like, Oh my God, you just did 10 years. And he's a strong, articulate, healthy, handsome young man. And I'm like, I was amazed. And I thought that was heroic, that he was surviving that.
Ivy: And besides, she knows she’s far from perfect herself.
Sharlene: I mean, I was young. I don't even think at that point I really realized that this was a life sentence, to be honest with you.
Ivy: But as their relationship grows more serious, she begins to weigh the consequences of what this could mean for their family.
Sharlene: I was like doing all this not really knowing if he was going to actually be released. I mean, my mindset was like, I might just be a prison wife. I had to mentally be prepared for that.
Sharlene: So we just decided you have scars. I have scars. We revealed our scars. And we decided that we're both going to live knowing what each other's scars were.
Ivy: Sharlene and Blake grow closer as these visits continue. She opens up about things that she doesn’t usually share, parts of her story that — as we’ll learn later — she’s worked hard to keep hidden from the world. And then comes the day Sharlene lets Blake meet her 2-year-old daughter, Sharmane.
Ivy: And how long was it that went by before you met her daughter?
Blake: I’d say it took a while. She finally brought her up, you know? I didn't want to pressure that. I figured she'd bring her daughter up when she wanted to bring her up. You know, I had reservations about the child coming up in a prison anyway.
Sharlene: The very first time he laid eyes on her, me and her had just came in the visiting room and waited for him to come through another door from his dorm. And she was by the door. She was playing with the knob. As soon as he came to the door, she was at the knob. First thing he said was, "Get away from that knob!" like jokingly. And he startled her and that's when the first time I remember that they made eye contact was him, fussing at her. He was the first experience I had of a man really being father to my daughter, even in that small setting, even in those small segments of time.
Ivy: What are your favorite things about Sharlene?
Blake: She was easy to talk to. And we just talked, and one thing led to another. And then before I know it, I had emotions. Then when I met her daughter and I know she was a single mother.
Blake: I probably wouldn't have married her if she didn't have a daughter. I don't know. I think that her daughter just needing a father. And me needing a daughter, you know, that just helped me love them all. You know, the package.
Sharlene: You know, it sounds kind of corny, but we were sitting at a table having dinner. And he was at the head of the table. And just the way he was sitting at the head of the table and he held his hands the way my father held my his hands and that was, I don't know, in that moment I saw him as like the head of my table, like as my husband.
Ivy: The three quickly begin to feel like a family. Sharlene and Blake decide they’re more than just boyfriend and girlfriend. They should be husband and wife. But while Sharlene is convinced that Blake is the one for her, her family still has reservations.
Sharlene: It didn't look pretty in the beginning. When you go home, you tell someone you marrying a guy that's got a life sentence, you must be out of your mind. Right? You must be. You gotta be, right?
Sharlene: Everyone knew the situation. Everyone didn't agree with it. But we just bonded and we decided that that's what worked for us. And we just stood together and just decided that this is what it is and this is what we're going to do.
Ivy: Cue the family interrogation. Enter Sharlene’s sister.
Blake: I mean, I wasn't intimidated or scared. When somebody is coming to see you, you know, incarcerated, and she's a schoolteacher. How dare he? You know, my niece might be in danger with this man. Yeah. But it was all good. Yeah. Yeah. It was an experience. You know, you expect that. So you just look at the human side of it and carry on.
Ivy: But ultimately, Sharlene’s family is able to see what she sees in Blake, and so, with their blessing, she goes into serious wedding-planning mode.
Sharlene: I went and grabbed two wedding bands, and I think I bought him some shorts and a white shirt and I had like a pinstripe suit on. So I picked out the outfits and I gathered my girlfriends and we came up with a menu and we cooked pans and pots of southern food like fried chicken wingettes and macaroni cheese, potato salad, collard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread, everything. We just laid it out in big pans and caravaned it up to the prison.
Blake: They came up, I remember, they came up there in a rental car with stuff hanging from it, you know. I couldn't go nowhere in the car of course.
Blake: We had to get married in a church up there, you know.
Sharlene: In the chapel.
Blake: In the chapel. So it was nice.
Sharlene: And what did Sharmane do in the chapel?
Blake: Cried out. I want my mom, you know, my mommy.
Sharlene: When we were exchanging vows she ran up, "Get off my mommy." So she cried. But it was as beautiful as it could be in the situation.
Blake: And we just had the reception and enjoyed our time together. And then at 6:00 you said goodbye and I said goodbye. You got in your car and left and I went upstairs to my bunk beds.
Ivy: For about a year after the wedding, they are a happy family of three. Sharlene and Sharmane visit weekly. They settle into a rhythm, grow their foundation. And then one day, rather unexpectedly, they learn that their trio is becoming a quartet. Sharlene is pregnant.
Blake: I mean things happen but I didn't expect it to happen like while I was still incarcerated. But it happened and I just had to trust God. She took care of her first daughter that she'd take care of him, too.
Ivy: So, you’re probably wondering how this all happened. Well, I was, too.
Sharlene: That was one of the questions they asked him in the parole hearing about how that all happened.
Blake: I was like, really? Are you going to ask me that question? How did it happen?
Sharlene: Tell them what you told them
Blake: The two eggs meet, explaining like that. Swimming toward the uterus. And they said, OK, OK. We got it.
Sharlene: Went to the next question.
Ivy: The Parole Board didn’t get all the details. What Sharlene and Blake really did was sneak off for a little alone time during one of their visits — with the help of a friendly security guard.
Ivy: The first trimester isn’t too bad. But as months pass, people begin asking the inevitable questions. And while Sharlene has a small circle she can open up to — her parents, cousins, and of course, the friend who set her up with Blake in the first place — she’s afraid others will judge her if they know the whole story. It feels easier to cover up the relationship — until the baby bump, anyway.
Sharlene: My friends were like, OK, you're married. And now you're pregnant. We haven't seen the husband yet. Where'd this baby come from? You know what I mean? You know how many stories and lies, outright lies, I had to tell for years? But not only that, I suffered in silence. Because who do you tell that to?
Ivy: But Blake is a steady presence the whole time, just as he’d promised to be.
Sharlene: He took care of me my whole pregnancy. Only thing I didn't do was sleep there.
Ivy: A few days before Valentine’s Day 1993, Sharlene goes into labor. Blake’s sentence prevents him from being there in person. But that doesn’t stop Sharlene from finding a way to share the special moment.
The Sunday after she gives birth to a baby boy they name Denzel she calls into a radio station that broadcasts regularly in the prison. She knows her husband will be listening.
Sharlene: He was born on the 12th. And then I shouted out to Shirley we got a son! Yeah. And he heard it. So that's how he knew.
Ivy: Less than a month after bringing Denzel home, Sharlene is back at the prison, this time with two little ones in tow. Blake holds his son for the first time, and everything feels just right. The pair still sets aside time for “date night,” which basically means walking the prison grounds before dinner, hand in hand.
Blake: I sit on the back and watch over the horizon as they build a new maximum prison. And I was thinking to myself, I’m definitely not coming back here.
Blake: Throughout my whole incarceration, you know, I didn't plan it. I was expecting to, when I get released from here, I was going to go back to Georgia, you know, until I met her.
Ivy: When I first met Sharlene and Blake, I thought their story was a bit of a unicorn. But I realized not too long after that this was my own naiveté. While I wouldn’t quite call it common, lots of women fall in love with guys in prison they didn’t know before. And I’m sure there are more than a few guys who have fallen in love with incarcerated women, too.
Just as with more conventional love stories, those relationships don’t always last. Couples fight, trust is broken, someone cheats, people break up.
But unlike conventional love stories, the fears of what could go wrong can be magnified if there’s any chance that one day, that person could be released from prison and come home. As exciting as it is to dream of a life together on the outside, that life brings a fresh set of uncertainties — prison, quite literally, keeps your relationship safe in a little box.
Sharlene and Blake told me stories of other couples they knew — men who swore they were in it for the long haul and then, a week after being released, skipped town with all their girlfriend’s money. Or women who promised they would die for their partner, only to leave upon realizing he wasn’t exactly the man she thought he’d be. Love’s hardest tests, then, were still to come.
Before we turn to the next chapter of our story, I want to take a step back and tell you some more about our main characters. We’ve learned a lot about Blake the boyfriend, the convict, the husband. And about Sharlene the girlfriend, the fiancée, the mother. But who is Blake, the man, and Sharlene, the woman?
If you haven’t guessed it yet, Blake is a pretty easy-going guy, an old-school Southern gentleman content with life’s simple pleasures: a drink after work, a hug from his kids. He never really had any big plans for his future when he was young — always figured he’d find a job that paid decent money, somewhere not too far from his folks, and eventually settle down.
By comparison, Sharlene was a firecracker: She grew up tall and strong in New England, first a high school basketball star on a legendary team that won multiple state championships, and later a high school coach in Cambridge. At 26 she had a daughter with a man she doesn’t talk much about, but who she describes as the opposite of Blake. She was doing administrative work full time at a local university while raising her daughter and coaching when she met Blake.
But for years, Sharlene has been shouldering a secret. She does her best to keep it from her coworkers and students, but she can never fully hide it from her family: This is the height of the 90s crack epidemic, and Sharlene is addicted.
Sharlene: I was like a closet drug addict. So I still had like a full schedule, full life. And then getting up there to see him, I'm juggling all this.
Ivy: Before she knew it, she realized she couldn’t stop, even when she wanted to.
Somehow she’s able to keep up appearances as a successful working woman, pushing the cravings into the back of her mind until the dishes are washed and the kids are in bed. But on the inside, she feels broken, and desperate for help.
Sharlene: Addiction is a monkey on your back. It’s not something you choose to do. You're caught up in it. So I spent a lot of time with him. That's why I was there breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Because when I went back to the real world, it was the addiction was waiting for me. That was another piece of why I wanted to marry him. Because I felt safe when I was with him. I thought when he came home that I would be able to stop the drug addiction and, you know, he would be there to be not only inspiration of that, but to support me in that.
Ivy: In 1997, Sharlene’s dream comes true: Blake gets paroled. After serving 16 years in prison, he’s finally coming home.
Blake: It was, like, unbelievable. You know, I remember her coming to pick me up in the car with the kids in the car.
Sharlene: Denzel was in school; it was just Sharmane.
Blake: Oh, yeah, yeah, Denzel was in school. I remember him telling his friends, “My father’s here, my father's home.” I remember him telling the kids in his class.
Ivy: Just like Blake had been upfront about his case, Sharlene had been clear with him from the beginning about her struggles with addiction. But no matter how much they talk, no matter how much time they spend together, it’s impossible for Blake to know how bad things really are until he can see for himself.
What Blake comes home to is worse than he expects. But looking back now, he almost glosses over some of the hardest parts.
Blake: Of course, I was like worried, "Is she getting high?" But I just had to, I can't worry about it, you know what I'm saying? Because I know there's nothing I could do anyway. You know, I seen it firsthand, seeing what it did, how it changed prison, how crack came along and changed the whole dynamics of prison to this day. But that's another story. But she seemed to have a hold on it.
Ivy: Sharlene, on the other hand, spares no details, and speaks candidly about how Blake pretty much forced her to get clean.
Blake: Yeah. I threatened to leave.
Sharlene: Tell them that part.
Blake: Yeah, I did.
Sharlene: That's why I got clean. So he might as well say it because that's what motivated me.
Blake: Yeah. I was going to take the babies and just do one of them — they didn't have Amber Alerts then so they probably wouldn't have found me. I was just going to make a mad dash with the two babies to my mother’s, to Georgia.
Ivy: The threat ends up being exactly what Sharlene needs. Blake, just like she’d always hoped, ends up being exactly who she needs.
Sharlene: And then it hit me and I called it NA hotline. And then it's just been, Narcotics Anonymous saved my life. He supported me then, you know, I couldn't go to meetings all the time. I had to play tapes in the house. I had to get my medicine at home sometimes and play stuff that he didn't want to hear, the kids didn’t want to hear. But I needed to hear it because this is what I was doing to stop using drugs.
Ivy: Rather than being torn apart, the two stay bound together, tied by the strength and grace they’ve shown one another again and again over the years.
Sharlene: It was a swap. Like I had tolerated a lot. And he came home to a lot. And I guess that's the way he saw it. Like, look when I just brought her into. Why would I abandon her now? I don't know. I don't want to speak for him. But that those were his actions.
Ivy: Did you feel that way?
Blake: Yeah. Most definitely. She saw me at my worst, you know. So when she, like I said, she did what she had to do. I mean, she came through.
Sharlene: He could have came home and be like, forget her. I'm leaving with my son. She's a crackhead and just leave. He could have did that. He didn't do that. He tolerated. We were really close to eviction, really close to car repossession when he walked home, when he walked out of that prison, that's what he was walking into. And he stayed.
Ivy: Slowly but surely, Sharlene and Blake learn to walk through everyday life together outside the prison walls. Blake supports Sharlene through her recovery. Sharlene helps Blake find work. Blake gets used to the routine of fatherhood. Sharlene grows more comfortable sharing her space.
Sharlene: I had to relieve some of my power, too, and let him be the lead. And that was a struggle in of itself.
Ivy: There are plenty of highs, like family games of 2-on-2 basketball.
And definite lows — like the times Sharlene threatens divorce if Blake doesn’t quit drinking after work and pull his weight around the house. But the couple overcomes every obstacle life throws their way. Each time one partner falters, the other is there to lift them up.
What makes Sharlene and Blake’s story different from the others you’ll hear in this series is that, in a way, we already know the ending: Blake comes home, and the two have the chance to try and live a normal life together. But one thing I quickly realized as I heard their story is that, even post-release, prison continues to cast its shadow over Blake’s life, creating new challenges for their relationship.
From the day he first tasted freedom, Blake was determined not to squander it, not to make the same mistakes he had when he was 21. But adjusting to life on the outside, for someone who’s been in prison for years, is anything but easy. There would be bumps in the road, stumbling blocks, and parole violations for little things, like having a beer, which the Parole Board can prohibit as a condition of an inmate's release.
Over the years, he’s grown accustomed to the do’s and don’ts, and hasn’t had a parole violation in over a decade. But there are still traces of the system in their day-to-day, like a stain that won’t come out no matter how many times you wash it.
Blake: When's enough going to be enough? I mean, how long should I have to be on parole before they say, OK, you did something in your 20s, now you're in your 60s and you're still on parole.
Sharlene: It's always been like that, waiting for the other shoe to drop or, you know, waiting for them to, you know, implement some new stipulation or threaten him with something or, so that's the pressure we learned I guess, to live under. We made some mistakes. We've fallen off track. But we've always come back. Revamped, reevaluated and just readjusted. You know, and have never thrown in the towel.
Ivy: And the thing they’re most proud of? The example they’ve set for their children.
Sharlene: He always told my son, getting into trouble is easy. Getting out of it's hard. Right? That's always been his advice. How many African-American homes you know that the father is a lifer serving a life, natural life sentence. You've got a mother that's coming out of drug addiction, right? And so here you are being raised in such a pressure, and you still have a father that stands his course, does what he's supposed to do because from the beginning he said he wanted to take care of his family, raise his family, be there for his family. He's done everything that he's supposed to do for this family. And that is the example he has left for his son, who's now 30, with no interactions with the Department of Justice. No drugs, no gang involvement, no nothing. We just decided that we were going to do what we felt was right, despite how other people felt or saw about it. And we made the right choice, I think.
Blake: Of course.
Ivy: I wish I could end their story here, with a cliched “and then they lived happily ever after.” But the couple has recently found themselves in another fight — this one for Blake’s life.
In June, Blake, who is now 64, was diagnosed with cancer. And while they’ve had some promising results since then — a successful surgery, the start to chemo — they know a long battle lies ahead.
Blake: Once you get a scare, somebody tell you you got cancer, that changes everything.
Ivy: But they won’t abandon hope, because Blake and Sharlene know they have what it takes to pull through, just like they’ve done their entire 32 years together.
Sharlene: We're used to putting on gloves and battling in situations where we've got to fight. So this is just another fight. That’s the way I look at it. He had always said from the first time we decided to date, we're going to ride this car to the wheels fall off, and even then we're going to get out and push. And right now we're at the get out and push.
Ivy: As I listened to Blake and Sharlene’s story, I was struck by how the wisdom they’ve collected over the years has not only helped them, but could also be pretty helpful to me.
While I currently don’t have any plans to fall in love with someone serving a life sentence, there’s something resonant about how distance can strengthen love. I find myself returning to this as I consider my own long-distance relationship. And as someone of marrying age who is often wondering about what it’ll be like — what parts will go well, and which ones won’t — I also took notes on how two people can put in the work to make love last, even when life throws up its thickest walls.
Yeah, I could learn from that.
Sharlene: There are going to be times, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. And those are real issues. And those could be long-lasting. They could be short. And you don't know. So the thing I'm trying to say about that is really look at what you're signing up for, for the vows. You know what I mean? Not just something that sounds pretty at the wedding, and it's going to match the lyrics of a song, but something that you're really going to live by and understand what that really means.
Blake: People ask me the question, OK, I have a wife and kids. But if I can go back and change the events of that night, where I don't get incarcerated for 17 years of my life. Would I change that? I couldn't. I'd have to do the time again. I'd have to go through the process of meeting her. Other than just coming up here during looking at Boston like I thought and then go back home. I’d do the time again. Yes, I would do the time again to meet her.
Meredith: You might be wondering what other couples have had experiences like this and what do experts say about having healthy relationships, in and outside of prison. Over two more episodes coming out over the next two weeks, Love Letters will explore these questions. Join us for the next installment of this special series, “We Found Love.”
Blake: OK, It's been one year. Two years. They still together? Three years? Five years? They still hanging in there? Did he leave her yet? No, sir.
Meredith: I’m Meredith Goldstein. Thanks for listening.
‘We Found Love’ Pt. 2 - TRANSCRIPT
Audio: This is a prepaid collect call from an incarcerated individual at Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
Ivy: You only get 20 minutes. And every call begins with a reminder.
Audio: This call is not private. It will be recorded and may be monitored. To accept charges, press 1. You may start the conversation now.
Cornelius: Hello.
Venus: Hello.
Cornelius: What’s up?
Ivy: Meet Venus Friend and Cornelius Brown. They've been together for more than six years and engaged for five.
Cornelius: Hello everybody. Peace.
Ivy: If you listened to the first episode in our series, you heard the story of Sharlene and Blake, two people who met and got married while Blake was in prison.
The story of Venus and Cornelius is similar in some ways. For example, Venus first met Cornelius rather unexpectedly, too, at a time when love was the last thing on her mind.
But unlike Sharlene and Blake, Venus and Cornelius are still separated by the walls of the state prison where Cornelius is serving a life sentence. Their relationship exists largely on the phone.
Venus: I know that he’s calling. If he’s not calling sometimes I get a little scared because I can’t call him.
Ivy: I’m Ivy Scott, a criminal justice reporter at the Boston Globe. I recently went to meet Venus, who just turned 49, at her home in Weymouth, Massachusetts — about a 30-minute drive south of Boston.
Cornelius calls Venus at least three times a day, every day, and this day was no exception. Their conversations are pretty short, and always recorded, available for law enforcement to access at any time.
But one thing I noticed about them is that, despite the limitations, Venus and Cornelius have the ease of a couple who have been dating for a long time. They switch comfortably between a teasing joke one moment, and words of sincere affection the next.
Venus: We talk, we laugh. He tells me he loves me. I’ll be like whatever. But you know, I know it’s the truth. But it's just, we just, I don't know. It's like sometimes I'm going through something and he just calls. It's like we just have this thing between us.
Ivy: Venus tries to visit monthly, or as often as she can — visiting room sessions can last for hours or be as short as five minutes.
Cornelius: Depending on what staff is out there, it could be a very pleasurable moment, or it could be a time of aggravation
Ivy: There are no conjugal visits — on a good day, Cornelius might get to hold her hand. And there’s also no clear timeline for when, or if, he’ll get out.
Even so, the couple cling tightly to the possibility of a future together on the outside, and plan to make their marriage official if and when Cornelius is released.
Venus: Everybody's like, Oh, as soon as he comes home, he's going to leave you and walk away from it. So it's like that you have all these thoughts inside your mind, inside your head, and it’s that you really don't know what is true. But he's like my person. He really is my person. So, like, I don't think I could walk away.
Meredith: From The Boston Globe and PRX, this is Love Letters. I’m Meredith Goldstein.
Ivy: And I’m Ivy Scott.
Meredith: We’re back with Episode Two in a special Love Letters series we’re calling “We Found Love,” where criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott brings us three stories about how romantic love and partnership run up against — and sometimes transcend — the justice system.
You know, Ivy, something you said in the first episode really struck me: this idea that prison, quite literally, puts a relationship in a box. It makes me wonder if, in addition to the obvious really hard things about being separated, there’s a way that Venus and Cornelius’s situation also protects their relationship.
Ivy: I wonder the exact same things. And one of the things that I really respect about this couple is their willingness to wrestle with those hard, uncertain questions.
Meredith: Can you tell me a little bit about how they got together?
Ivy: So Venus isn’t expecting to fall in love when she meets Cornelius in August of 2017 — in fact, she isn’t expecting to meet him at all.
Meredith: Wait did they meet by accident then?
Ivy: Sort of, yeah. All Venus has agreed to is an occasional phone call with a different inmate as a favor to her cousin. It’s purely an act of good Samaritanism for a man she’s been told is serving a life sentence at MCI-Norfolk, a medium-security prison southwest of Boston.
But then at the last minute, some things get switched around and, when Venus picks up the phone, she hears Cornelius’s voice.
Venus: I didn't really know anything about him, but he made me laugh and I was like, Oh goodness. I think I liked him from the beginning, but I was trying to hold out because I just got my own stuff. You know, I have trust issues and a lot of other things.
Ivy: On the other end of the phone that day, Cornelius also feels an immediate connection.
Cornelius: Unfortunately, you know, growing up, hanging on the streets and stuff, you meet a lot of characters and you better learn fast to read people. And from day one, she was just trustworthy to me. But I guess it's odd, like, you know, just literally day one.
Ivy: Cornelius, who is 49 years old, grew up in Boston. He’s 14 years into a life sentence for first-degree murder.
He was convicted in 2009 of shooting 22-year-old Michael Wiggins after a fight broke out at a 4th of July family barbecue two years earlier. Cornelius contends there were multiple flaws in his case, including that his attorney failed to advocate effectively on his behalf. His motion for a new trial was denied in 2022, but Cornelius says he plans to keep fighting.
Before meeting Venus, Cornelius had a few brief relationships with other women — pen-pals he met online and ex-girlfriends from before his conviction. But with Venus, Cornelius discovers, for the first time, a woman who doesn’t balk at the length of his sentence, or seem frightened by the details of his case.
Venus: I walked in eyes wide open. He kind of told me everything basically the first two phone calls. And it was like, oh, shit. Like, this is a whole thing. Because it was no, “OK, I'm going to be in here for five years. I'm going to be in here for 10 years.” It was nothing like that. It was like, this is life.
Cornelius: She showed me her patience because she never asked when I'm coming home. I've had a past relationship where every two weeks, when you coming home, what’s your lawyer say? It doesn't work that way. You know, I'm not going back to court for nine months. “Nine months? Oh, my goodness.” You know, so, you know, it takes patience, you know? And she has it.
Ivy: But at this point, Venus is 43, and her life is already pretty full. She’s dealing with a slew of health issues, and caring for her 20-year-old son, Antoine, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and Type 1 diabetes — all while she’s working as a teacher’s aide at his special-needs school. Falling in love is definitely not part of the plan.
Venus: When he came along, it was like, I had the full plate. And then he came it was like, Oh, wow, can I make some space?
Ivy: And so, despite early signs of attraction, she does her best to push Cornelius away.
Venus: I lied about stuff. I told him I had, like, six kids. I think I told him I was a stripper. I told him a whole bunch of stuff, and he still didn’t leave. So I was like, I guess, heh, it's like he's a persistent fucker.
Ivy: She even tries telling him she already has a boyfriend. But Cornelius is no fool. The more they talk, the more easily he can see past her defenses.
Venus: I so-called had a boyfriend, but I always picked up. So that kind of gave me, like, away. Because if you have someone, how are you always picking up? You're picking up on holidays and you're just picking up and it's like, Oh God. So yeah, he caught me lying.
Ivy: But even as she admits to herself that feelings are developing, Venus is determined to take things slow. She knows the responsible thing to do is to keep the guardrails around her heart up, at least for the time being.
Venus: You know, I've been through a lot of things in my life and emotionally. It's kind of like my mind is like a wall and there's cracks in it. And some of them cracks still haven't healed.
Ivy: Cornelius keeps calling, and Venus keeps answering. But for months, she shows no interest in making the trip to visit him in prison. It’s a place that reminds her of her dad, who passed away in 1999, and the near decade of his life that he spent incarcerated.
Venus: I had a lot of anxiety about that whole jail thing because of my father. You know, I would go see my father in and out of jail since I was like probably five to maybe 14.
Ivy: Still, the longer they talk, the more Venus and Cornelius realize they have in common, from sense of humor to mutual friends. And ironically, what really seals the deal is when Cornelius happens to call Venus on her dad’s birthday.
Venus: It's December 21st, and he happened to call. And I was sitting, like, right there on that couch. I was watching something and at first I looked at the phone, I was like, Oh, God. Like that you know, because I was just into my own emotions at that time. And you know, him and me just started talking and talking about stuff. And it was like, how do you know that person? I was like, Oh, that's my cousin. He’s like, really? And you know what I mean? And we were just talking and just laughing and it was like, wow, he just made me feel like way better.
Ivy: And then, a few months later, Cornelius does it again. He calls at the very moment Venus needs someone to talk to. This time, just minutes after a storm knocks out the power in her apartment.
Venus: All the lights had gone out and I remember he was like, I feel so bad. He said, because I can't help you. He's like, It makes me feel less than a man because I can't help you, especially someone that I care about. And it was like I said, that you like me? He is like, Yeah. And I was like I’m in strong like of you, too.
Ivy: Do you have, like, memories of your favorite phone calls with her or just like, particularly memorable conversations that you guys had?
Cornelius: Early on in the beginning, one of my uncles passed away and we wasn't an item or anything, and she was really trying to ghost me, I guess. Is that the term? But I was persistent, you know, and she didn't want to pick up. But she happened to pick up, and I told her about my uncle, and she just sat there and listened, you know, and she didn't have to and she didn't want to. That's what kind of propelled everything as well.
Ivy: Roughly eight months in, around the spring of 2018, Venus decides she’s waited long enough. She has to find out whether this voice on the phone she’s grown so attached to matches up with someone real.
Venus: When I first went, I like, I probably changed my clothes like five or six times. Part of me didn't really want to go, but I was like, I got to go because it was like all this talking on the phone I gotta kind of see him face to face.
Ivy: One thing Venus doesn’t realize is that the Massachusetts Department of Correction has a policy barring visitors from wearing any kind of makeup or nail polish with glitter in it. And so as she’s being searched, she is informed that her sparkly acrylic nails are a no-go.
Venus: So I had to sit in there and peel all his off. And by the time I got in there, he was like sitting and waiting for me for probably 45 minutes.
Ivy: When she finally sees him, Venus is relieved to discover that Cornelius is a little nervous, too. But even with some initial jitters, they both consider the first encounter to be a success.
Venus: And his hands was all wet and clammy. I was a little clammy and then we’re like sitting there, we’re talking and it was just like, happened to be OK.
Ivy: What was your first impression of him? Was he different than you expected him to be from over the phone?
Venus: No, not at all. He's the same person. And that's the part about him that I truly love is because he doesn't change. At all. He is just who he is.
Ivy: Cornelius asks Venus if she’ll come back up to see him; happily, she agrees. And those first date nerves turn out to be nothing compared with the somersaults her stomach starts doing as her feelings intensify.
Venus: I would go up there and have to eat salt packets because my stomach was just all over the place. It was crazy. For a long time. Probably the first like year. But I was like I guess I like him. And I remember saying to him right before I went up there, I was like, If I don't feel no kind of butterflies or anything or sparks flying we gonna be all done. So once I that happened in us, I go, oh shit, I shouldn't say nothing.
Ivy: But that first visit is also a huge reality check — coming up to see Cornelius in person marks a new level of commitment to their relationship that Venus is still figuring out if she’s ready for. She knows if she decides to stay, she needs to root out any last uncertainties about who this man is — she knows she needs to read his case, every single page of it.
Venus: I kind of felt bad. I was like, am I, like, invading his privacy? Because I, like, read the whole thing. I read it twice.
Ivy: Far from offended, Cornelius is surprised and grateful that someone — especially a woman who’s never done time herself — would take such an interest in the most complicated parts of his story. This only deepens his appreciation for her.
Cornelius: She was able to break the case down more than some lawyers I’ve had. A lot of the things that didn't make sense, you know, like how the two eyewitnesses from the night of the crime never seen my photo array. So, you know, there's just a lot of things down those lines that made her read the case, you know, and stick it through because she realizes that there's a shot.
Ivy: Venus soon feels comfortable enough to introduce her son, Antoine, to Cornelius on a phone call. From there, the relationship picks up speed. And in the fall of 2018, a little more than a year after their first phone call, Cornelius takes Venus by the hand in the visiting room and asks her to marry him. Well, sort of.
Venus: He didn't even ask me. He just told me. He just gave me a ring and was like, I take you and all of your crazy. I was like I take you and all your crazy, too. And that's what it was.
Cornelius: It's just good to know that someone has your back and you know it's authentic. It's not — it’s not false. It's nothing, no pretext to it. It's just, she has me.
Ivy: OK, we’re back. Here’s where our familiar, albeit slightly unconventional, girl-meets-boy story takes a bit of a turn. Because even for the most unorthodox couples, the presentation of a ring often signals the launch of wedding planning.
There is the search for a gown or a suit, the careful selection of bridesmaids and groomsmen, the passionate scribbling of vows, and the psychological preparation for all that is to follow — for what is hopefully a joy-filled, lifelong marriage.
For some, the shiny excitement of the word bride overtakes the sturdier implications of the word wife; I’m sure we all know a couple or two who got so carried away with perfecting every detail of the so-called best day of their lives, that they didn’t stop to think nearly hard enough about all the days after that, and the person they’d committed to spending them with. Not so for Venus and Cornelius.
On the contrary, even with a ring on her finger, Venus’s life’s circumstances remain more or less unchanged. She stays out here, caring for her son, and Cornelius stays in there, working on his case. There’s nothing for either of them to rush into, no future to go hurtling towards.
Instead, what they get is what they had before: phone calls, video chats, and the prison visiting room. It’s definitely not the most romantic setting to begin a life partnership. Which I can tell you firsthand, because I’ve been there.
Audio: Car door, walking.
Ivy: When I interviewed Cornelius in prison, I had to go through all the same steps Venus does each time she just wants to see her partner. The paperwork. The multiple security checkpoints. The walk through the prison courtyard, under the shadow of the high walls, to the heavily bolted doors of the visiting room.
Audio: Prison sounds.
Ivy: Inside is a large, circular room full of blue plastic chairs, like the ones you’d see in elementary school, but for adults. Cornelius shows me the corner he and Venus like to sit in, when it’s not too full. On busy days, they don’t have much of a choice.
Cornelius: So I don't really like having my back to the doors. I kind of like to see both doors. It's just, I don't know. It's just, it's a prison thing, I guess.
Ivy: Correctional officers stand watch at either end of the room, using mirrors hanging from the ceiling for a full view of each entrance. A large sign reads: “Video monitoring in use,” which, as Venus told me before, is pretty hard to ignore.
Venus: There's like a camera right there, then there's a camera right there. There's a camera right there.
Ivy: The walls are lined with vending machines, which are only accessible to visitors — inmates must sit and wait for the food to come to them. There’s soda, candy, chips. There’s an ice cream machine, too, but it’s out of order. There are even pre-packaged burgers and sandwiches wrapped in shiny clear plastic, ready to throw into the microwave. I can’t say they look particularly appetizing, but Venus told me you get used to it.
Venus: I can't lie, some of the food been all right.
Audio: Vending machines and microwave.
Cornelius: I don't eat a lot of the food that they have in there. But I do eat the Sour Patch Kids. Because we don't have those on canteens so I kind of binge eat that when I come out here
Ivy: What is your favorite part about the visit? And then what is most challenging?
Cornelius: The favorite part of the visit is just being around someone that you love and loves you, you know? Just a woman's touch, holding her hand and smelling the perfume is huge. The rough part about it is the limited amount of touching you can do and the fact that when they say visit's over, you’re going separate ways. You know, I mean, so you never get used to that because you want to leave. You know, you don't want to walk this way. You want to go that way.
Ivy: What went into the thinking and the decision behind like deciding this is somebody that I want to be my life partner. This is somebody that I want to propose to?
Cornelius: In the beginning, you don't want to scare anybody off, you know, But I was just more concerned about her being patient. You know, you can have a visit scheduled for Wednesday and then something happens in here that's really bad. She can't get in now. So now she waits for her day. Stuff like that. You know, it takes patience for this. Like I said it's a tough assignment. She's never once lied to me. Like she whatever it is, she tells me, you know, and I honor that. Because for some people, for some reason, a lot of people feel as though they have to lie to you while you're in prison thinking that, you know, they didn't want to upset your day or anything. But, you know, we wake up in here and it's a bad day every day. You have to make your day better. You know, you can ask guys in my unit, they get mad at me, but every morning I wake up, I go up and down the T and I say, “It's a beautiful morning.”
Venus: When the both of us found each other, I was in a bad space, You know, I was in a spot where I didn't even care about me. I was just going off fumes. It’s like my gas tank was empty and it was just I think it was God that just put him there. I was not a vulnerable person at all. I wasn't affectionate. But it was something about him that I could not put my mask on. I could be me.
Ivy: Despite Venus’s growing confidence in Cornelius, her family did have some reservations at the start.
Venus: And I get it, you know, because it's like, oh, who would want that for their kid? Like, if I had a girl, I would probably feel the same way. But it would be like if I seen him and I met him and I talked to him on the phone and I felt how he is and he treated my baby girl like that, I would be all right.
Ivy: It helped that Venus had already met many of Cornelius’s family members through mutual childhood friends. When she introduces herself to his mother for the first time, she is received with a warmth she never expected.
Venus: I made out so good. I got into a very good family. Some folks they can't say that, like his mom is wonderful. Even if him and me don't happen, you know, become one. I’d still call her. I still go see her, you know, because it's like she's been there and she's here for me. And my son. Like I said, I won the lottery on that.
Ivy: Another pleasant surprise for Venus, perhaps the sweetest of all, is how Cornelius and her son Antoine turn out to be two peas in a pod. This makes it even easier for the couple to see themselves as a family.
Venus: Antoine's very like him. He's very unselfish. He's very affectionate. He's very sweet. You would think that he was his son because they act so much alike.
Ivy: One thing I was really curious about was, with so much distance and so much surveillance, what their relationship looks like on a day-to-day basis.
Ivy: For you guys, of course, like dating doesn't look quite like dinner and a movie. But how do you replicate that? Like the feeling of dating? Is that something you even think about?
Cornelius: I'm living vicariously through the video visits. I'm getting to see things. I've gone a few places. I've been to the club, I've been, you know, I’ve been to cookouts. I've been to Juneteenth, you know, So she'll schedule visits, certain events. She knows she's going to be at. I’ll be like make sure you schedule a visit so I can see it. So that's a date for me. And any time she comes here that's a date for me.
Ivy: For both Venus and Cornelius, this is the first time either of them has been in a relationship where sex isn’t involved. At best, it’s something to look forward to. But they also know there are far more important qualities to a successful partnership.
Venus: We still can hang out. We still can do other things. But some folks are so, oh, sex, sex, sex. When the sex is over, what's going to happen? What can y'all do? Y'all can’t do shit. Because there is no foundation.
Cornelius: It's like losing one of your senses. The other one enhances. So you lose your sight. You smell better. You have a better sense of touch. So with having the sex taken away, everything else becomes better. You become more emotional towards one another. You become mentally stronger. Everything else becomes your nucleus.
Venus: I can put my head on his shoulder over the phone. I can feel him hugging me over the phone.
Ivy: Do you ever find yourself just like, frustrated by the situation and like, wishing that, you know, you could be together without the restrictions? Or are there like other challenges about sort of what the situation is?
Cornelius: From 9:30 pm to 8:30 a.m., it's the loneliness. Can't make phone calls. There's no visits. That's what's difficult. Like this state here alone used to have furloughs where you can go to your house for a weekend or for a day. You know, and you come back, you take yourself back into prison. You know. Why has that stopped? States like Connecticut, New York, you know, California, they have conjugal visits for those that are married, you know. That's, that's big. that keeps men calm. You have a whole lot of testosterone running around here and a whole lot of alpha males. What do you think is going to happen?
Ivy: In our interview at the prison, Cornelius added that a justice system that’s more hospitable to love would benefit more than just individual prisoners. It would also benefit society.
Cornelius: People who have support systems, you know, if you notice a lot of those guys, when they do get a chance to go home, they don't come back. You know they say you need a village to raise a family, but sometimes an inmate, convict when he goes home. He needs that village as well. He needs a support system. He needs someone to tell you it's going to be okay, a job, you know, just just as moral support in general. You know, if you can't have that or if your family ties have been ruined through your incarceration then what are you going home to? So that's why it’s big to visit a room, furloughs, free phone calls. I could just keep going on and on.
Ivy: The couple are the type to focus on what they have, not what they’re missing. But one of the biggest things that gives them hope is the possibility of Cornelius’s freedom — the idea that he could one day come home and they could finally have a chance at a normal life together.
Venus: I do want to go to Hawaii. So I'm trying to wait for him because I really don't want to go with somebody else.
Cornelius: I just want to be happy, you know? Maybe a white fence, who knows? Pool in the back.
Venus: I can't wait for those days and he's watching football, I'm cooking, like, stuff like that.
Ivy: And while Cornelius has been constant and steady in his commitment to Venus, she admits that she still worries sometimes that things might be different if he was on the outside. On the one hand, she would do anything to help Cornelius get his freedom. But on the other? She and Cornelius have worked hard to find a way for their relationship to thrive amid the existing challenges. So the idea of facing new ones? It’s a little scary.
Venus: He had said he had to peel that onion, but it was more, too, I had to kind of peel his, because I didn't know anything. So I would do certain things just so I can see him jump. Or, you know, things was going to make him jump because I didn't know that part about him. I only know the part about him in there. I don't know the part about him outside. It’s the same as me. He don't know the part about me outside. He knows the part about me in there.
Venus: I've never cohabitated with no man besides my son. So I really don't know how to do that.
Ivy: What happens if he snores?
Venus: Oh, Lord, I wouldn't be shocked because I tend to get guys who do snore. So I try to go to sleep first.
Ivy: It’s not easy, staring down a future of holding hands over vending machine sandwiches. A future that could last years, or even forever. Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a new bill, which you’ll hear more about in the last episode, that could give Cornelius another way to get home. But in the meantime, however long Cornelius remains behind the wall, he and Venus have committed to sticking it out, together. To keep building on the foundation that’s gotten them this far, day after day, year after year.
Cornelius: Throughout my years, I believe I met a, you know, a few good women and I wasn't ready. And, you know, when you're not ready. You might lose somebody that you should have held onto. So I always said the next time I meet someone of that caliber, I'm going to hold on. And I realized she was of that caliber, so I wasn't going to let her go.
Venus: He gave me a choice and I made my choice. And I walked in and closed the door and I locked it. Honestly, I didn't think I was gonna make it past two years. He said he didn't think I was gonna make it past a year and a half, but it's going on six. Who knew?
Meredith: Next week, the final episode in our series “We Found Love.” We explore the psychology behind prison relationships, a proposed law in Massachusetts that would eliminate life sentences without parole, and the story of a man in prison who’s wrestling with the pressures of a new relationship.
Ivy: I asked her this question, but what happens if she snores?
Cornelius: I mean, I’m in a cell with men who are 260, 6-2. Snoring is not an issue. That's not, that's not a problem. We will get one of those Navage, the new commercial, the nasal thing, to help that out.
Meredith: I’m Meredith Goldstein. Thanks for listening.
‘We Found Love’ Pt.3
Meredith: How often does someone on the outside find a partner in prison, fall in love, and then it all works out? It has to be pretty rare, right?
Ivy: Yeah you would think so. And yet, one of the most popular support groups for prison wives, as they call themselves, has more than 60,000 members from all over the world. That includes women who already knew their partner before they went to prison, but still — that’s just one group, among dozens that exist as organized nonprofits, or more casual networks online.
Meredith: This is Boston Globe criminal justice reporter Ivy Scott, who has spent the past few months learning about how romantic love and partnership run up against — and sometimes transcend — the justice system. It’s all part of a three-part series we’re calling “We Found Love.” Ivy, I know we met two couples in previous episodes who told us how they got together. But I want to know: Are their origin stories typical? How do people in these circumstances usually wind up meeting and falling in love?
Ivy: I’ve realized it can happen in so many ways. Tens of thousands of women are meeting incarcerated men on Facebook or pen-pal programs, through mutual friends, or while spending time on the inside, either as volunteers or activists.
Meredith: I have to say, I think a lot of people probably assume things about the kind of women who would start a relationship with an inmate — like there must be something wrong with them. But based on the last two episodes, it seems like no one should be generalizing about anything.
Ivy: Yeah I do think the stereotype is that women who choose to get with guys convicted of a serious crime must either be desperate, lonely, or quote-unquote crazy. But that’s reductive, and pretty unfair. The more that I researched, the more I came to see how many different kinds of women choose relationships like this. These women are army veterans, politicians, even a longtime journalist at the New York Times — busy people with jobs, friends, kids, and hobbies.
Meredith: What do you think makes some people open to this kind of love? Because they’re starting these relationships that have so many limitations right off the bat.
Ivy: No, that’s such a real question and has honestly been the big one for me, too.
Ami Rokach: Aside from air and food, we need love. All of us need love. And when we don't get it, we seek it. We go after it. There's nothing wrong with that.
Ivy: This is Ami Rokach, a clinical psychologist, professor, and a specialist on relationships, loneliness, trauma, and intimacy.
Ami Rokach: And I worked for 28 years in a jail near Toronto.
Ivy: Over the course of his career, Ami has seen and worked with a number of couples like the ones we’ve been talking to. He told me that women may fall in love with men in prison for a number of reasons. Past trauma, family baggage, or childhood experiences can all play a role. But that’s not always the case.
Ami Rokach: Sometimes it's none of the above. It's just the fact that they got to know another human being. And something clicked.
Ivy: For the first two women in our series, Sharlene and Venus, it seemed to be a mix of both their personal histories and the natural connections they formed with their partners. Attraction is one thing, but Ami Rokach acknowledges that he doesn’t always understand what leads women to commit to relationships with such constraints.
Ami Rokach: I say I don't understand, but personally, I don't judge. It comes from something that the person needs, and neither you nor I know what she really needs.
Ami Rokach: I just don't believe that it can last under those conditions because you fall in love with part of a person. And then when he comes out, there's a whole person, and it's quite possible that the whole person is not what you thought he was.
Meredith: If you listened to the first two episodes in this series, then you heard about how some of these couples get engaged, even married, while one person is still in prison. But, as Ivy has learned, it takes a lot to make it work. Relationships are hard. So is navigating the justice system. Doing both at the same time… is a massive challenge. Today, for the third and final episode of “We Found Love” Ivy brings us a story about two people in a relationship as they consider, in real time, the questions that all couples inevitably face: What are we? And, where are we going?
Meredith: From The Boston Globe and PRX, this is Love Letters.
Ivy: And I’m Ivy Scott. It turns out, making a relationship with an inmate last is exactly as hard as you would think. And finding a couple who exemplifies those struggles in the early stages of dating proved to be a challenge. It seemed like every time I’d meet one, they’d break up! I talked to three couples, none of whom are together anymore, before I finally met Leanne and Jesus, who have been dating for just about two years.
Ivy: OK, I just was going to ask if you could tell me a little bit about, like, how you two got together.
Jesus: All right. So it was kind of like, weird, right? OK, so I’ll tell you from the beginning.
Ivy: Unlike the other couples in this series, Leanne and Jesus are countries, not cities, apart. Jesus is serving a life sentence for murder at MCI-Norfolk, the same Massachusetts state prison where we met Cornelius in the last episode.
Leanne lives in England, in a city a few hours north of London. They met through a prison pen-pal program on Facebook. They’ve never seen each other in person, but they talk by phone or video chat almost every day.
Leanne: If he calls me and I'm down and I'm sad, by the end of that 15 minute call, I'm laughing. And he makes you smile. He makes you feel better about yourself.
Ivy: I should say that I’ve also never met either of them in person — I spoke to Leanne and Jesus over the phone at different times and in various places, which explains the background noise you’ll hear from time to time. I didn’t know much about these pen-pal programs before — I’d assumed they were sort of a low-stakes community service opportunity for people looking to get more involved in the social justice world. Like donating to your local bail fund. But Jesus told me that lots of women use the service almost like a dating app, specifically to look for a man in prison — and the inmates know that, too.
Jesus: It’s supposed to be meeting people, to gain a friendship and stuff like that. But obviously we know that there's more to that, right? Your intention is really to meet somebody that you like so therefore you can be boyfriend girlfriend, hopefully in the near future.
Jesus: I was introduced by a friend of mine. So he's like, I assumed, I was like, No, there's probably some crazy girls on there. Some like weirdos. That’s probably how they look at us. Like, why don't you take a chance, you know, try it out?
Jesus: I was like, waiting, waiting, waiting. And when it finally happened, I was like, wow. So many females. Just all types, from every walk of life and from different countries. And it was, it was a lot. And then for a while, I was just getting like weird females, like some had like, really bad issues. Like, I'm like, they've been through some real horrible things. And it's understandable. Like, I'm not perfect, you know what I'm saying. I have my own issues, but like some of them were so overwhelming that a lot for a long time, I'm like, damn, when am I gonna get like a female that that I like that I'm compatible with?
Ivy: Jesus is about 40 years old when he first starts using the service in 2021. After several weeks of dead ends, he finally hits it off with a woman from the Netherlands, but he quickly grows skeptical. The more they talk, the more he wonders if she’s interested in a relationship for the right reasons — or whether she’s looking for a kind of internal validation that he can’t provide. Before he can break things off, she comes to him with an unexpected offer.
Jesus: She was like, look, I don't feel like I'm good enough for you, so I'm going to introduce you to another woman. Do you mind? And I'm like, What? Like how what are you talking about? She's like, there’s a dating website on Facebook that you can go on there and put up the profile. And other females that might be interested in you; they might like hit you up, write to you. So I’m like, if you want.
Ivy: Jesus is wary of the whole Facebook thing, but at his ex’s advice, reluctantly asks his 19-year-old son to help him make a post on the page, with instructions on how to use the prison’s email service to contact him. But Jesus’s guard is now up even higher than before. At his stage in life, he isn’t looking for a passing fling — he wants someone he can go deep with. He begins to feel the frustration shared by many of us after one too many failed connections on a dating app: This can’t really be how guys meet confident, mature women, can it? It’s with these doubts at the front of his mind that, in the fall of 2021, Jesus receives an email from Leanne.
Leanne: It was really boring stuff. I’m really bad at that sort of thing. So it was like, my name is LeAnn. I have three children and they're all grown up.. How old I am. It was very basic, you know, just kind of like a little introduction.
Ivy: For the record, Leanne, who’s 41 at this point, has no expectations of romance. The only reason she writes at all is because she’s struggling with insomnia, which started after a bad breakup. She knows she can’t expect her usual support system to stay up with her at all hours of the night. And after moving to a new place in the middle of the pandemic, new community isn’t exactly easy to come by.
Leanne: I was talking to one of my friends and he said, why don't you just get yourself a penpal? You know, if you find someone in a different country, then they're probably going to be awake at the same time as you because of the time difference. So I just went on Facebook and I typed in pen pal and one of the prison pen pal sites came up.
Ivy: Leanne doesn’t remember exactly what it was about Jesus’s profile that first struck her.
Leanne: But something about how he spoke just caught my attention. I only wrote to him. He was the first person I actually wrote to, and honestly, I didn't think anything would happen. I didn't think that I would get a reply, to be honest. So I was quite shocked when I did. I wasn't expecting this. I was expecting a pen pal.
Ivy: And at first, that’s exactly what she gets: Jesus writes her back about a week later, to introduce himself. He asks what England is like, how her children are doing. By the way, he says: I also have kids who are all grown up now. As their emails become more regular, with a new message every four or five days, Leanne finds that writing to a prisoner isn’t at all what she had expected. Far from being gruff or stilted, Jesus’s emails are playful and introspective, a surprisingly comforting presence from 3,000 miles away.
Leanne: I was kind of expecting him to be a little bit more rough around the edges, if you get what I mean. But it turned out that, you know, you kind of have, I don't know, preconceived misconceptions about people in prison. Leanne does Google Jesus to read about his case, but she doesn’t bring it up and she’s not particularly bothered that he doesn’t, either. She imagines that he probably doesn’t want to talk to a near-total stranger about the worst moment of his life.
Ivy: Jesus was convicted in 2006 of fatally shooting Jaya Desai, a woman who operated a motel in Western Massachusetts with her family, during a robbery three years earlier. Like every person convicted of first-degree murder in Massachusetts, Jesus was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In appeals to both state and federal courts, Jesus challenged the fingerprint and shoe print evidence used to convict him. But his conviction was upheld by the highest court in the state in 2010. Two years later, a U.S. District Court judge denied his federal appeal. The crime is horrific, but reading his case doesn’t make Leanne want to stop writing to Jesus. If anything, she wonders whether his time in prison has changed him.
Leanne: I mean, he's been in there, what, nearly 20 years? You know, if someone hasn't learned their lesson or is remorseful or tried to improve themselves in 20 years. I know what he did was a very bad thing, but he's never, he doesn't come across as a bad person.
Ivy: Despite the buzz of a slight connection, Leanne is still under the impression that Jesus is just a pen-pal. Their emails seem to reflect a casual friendship, for the most part.
Leanne: Silly things. I almost used my letters like a diary to him, if you get what I mean. Like it was my way of getting out what I'd done in the day. My, my emotions, my feelings.
Ivy: But after a few weeks of back and forth, the wait between emails starts to feel frustrating. It can take days just to have one meaningful conversation, and Leanne and Jesus both find they have a lot to talk about. So, with Leanne’s permission, Jesus begins to call — at first, every few days, and then, daily. They support one another through hard times, bonding over him losing his mother, and her losing her stepmother, during the pandemic. For Jesus, Leanne’s attentiveness, and ability to not just listen but really understand what he is going through, slowly allows him to get past his initial reservations and open up. She’s still one of several pen-pals he keeps up with, and yet, there’s no one that makes him feel quite like she does, and no one he feels like calling quite as often.
Jesus: She kind of helped me through that hard time. So I kind of like I fell in love with the idea of, wow, she's, she's a loving, caring person. I seen that in her, and the more I started learning about her, I started noticing that she's really a down-to-earth female that didn't have it necessarily good, struggled. But she made it and you know, she's doing good for herself as much as she can and supporting those that are around her.
Ivy: Leanne is, at this point, living with her dad and daughter, who’s about the same age as Jesus’s son. She used to work as a caretaker in a nursing home, but is in the process of recovering from the insomnia and some other health issues. She keeps herself busy helping her dad renovate the house, and drafting the business plan for the family antique shop the two hope to start together soon. All of which she updates Jesus on pretty much daily. In time, Leanne even feels comfortable enough to tell Jesus about her last dating experience: a long, painful relationship marked by physical and emotional abuse.
Leanne: Sometimes when you tell people that you've had experiences with domestic violence and how bad they were, people tend to look at you and pity you and treat you differently. So that was a massive concern. But he never treated me any different. He made me feel so comfortable about coming to him and talking about these things. I felt like I could talk to him about anything and I knew that he wouldn't judge me for it.
Ivy: The shift from friendship to something more happens gradually: an accumulation of silly jokes and whispered condolences and heated debates and patient silences. With the addition of video calls a few months in, their connection deepens. Facial expressions and tears and laughter, all brought to life. And then one day, Leanne says, she just stops seeing Jesus as a prisoner.
Leanne: I don't even think about that part of it, to be honest anymore. It's, you know, it is hard, but I don't know. I don't know what it is. He has a way with words. He's really cheeky. And even before I knew what happened, I was falling in love.
Ivy: About six months after that first email, they decide to make things official. When Jesus first asks Leanne to be his girlfriend, she’s so surprised she doesn’t answer.
Leanne: It was what I wanted, but I didn't realize that it was what he wanted as well. So it kind of knocked me back a little bit because I hadn't thought about like he might feel the same way.
Ivy: When he asks again a few days later? She's ready with a resounding yes. As you might imagine, going public with the news that you’re dating someone you’ve never met, who’s also an inmate, doesn’t exactly draw the warmest reactions. While some of Leanne’s friends and family support her decision to date whoever she wants, others are definitely skeptical.
Leanne: My son seems to think I'm having a midlife crisis. My dad's not very happy about it. You know, from a parent's point of view, I can understand that he wouldn't be happy. You know, someone in prison for what he's done, the other side of the world. I think he's just very overprotective because of how badly the last relationship went.
Ivy: Jesus and Leanne only discuss his case every so often, but sharing her relationship forces Leanne to reckon with the fact that her boyfriend is in prison for an extremely serious crime. And yet, she feels confident that if her family and friends could meet him, they would see what she sees.
Leanne: I mean, if someone asks me, do you have a partner? I'm like, yeah. Where is he? He's in America. He's in prison. Um, it doesn't bother me, people's reactions. But some people do have reactions, yeah obviously.
Ivy: And what do people usually say? I mean, I'm guessing the biggest reaction is probably just surprise.
Leanne: I don't think a lot of people don’t understand at all. If you haven't experienced something like that yourself, then you're not going to understand. And unfortunately, when it comes to crimes like Jesus’s, and the fact that he is in prison and has been in prison for a long time, people tend to look down on people like that without even knowing their story.
Ivy: At no point does Leanne deny that Jesus’s conviction is serious, or suggest that he shouldn’t have to face the consequences of his actions. But the horrific events of that night 20 years ago do not make him a monster, she insists. Nor do they mean he is unworthy of love.
Leanne: Obviously what he did is a very big deal, especially for the, you know, the victim’s family. But it didn't put me off because I think I got to know him as a person. I feel like sometimes people are judged way too quickly, whether they be in prison for a mistake or outside for a mistake. So I've always tried to not judge people on what they've done. I try to judge them on who they are now.
Ivy: Jesus is grateful to have found a woman who seems sure of herself, willing to look beyond his conviction to see the man he is today. But he also recognizes that love is deeper than those early butterflies, or that first emotional connection.
Jesus: Just being realistic, you can't fall, completely fall in love with someone that you don't know everything about, you know what I mean? I've been in love before. I know what it is. And there's different levels of love, right? If I can say I'm in love with her mentally? Yeah. I'm in love with her in the mental department, right. Emotional department as well. To say I'm completely in love? Absolutely not. And whoever says that, they're just lying, and they're using that word loosely. But I will say that I have, like, real genuine feelings for her that it's adding up to love.
Ivy: OK, we’re back. Like any couple, Jesus and Leanne have their challenges. Some are unique to their situation, but they also wrestle with many of the same questions that couples in traditional partnerships do: Are we compatible? Is this relationship good for us? And, of course, what about the future? For Jesus and Leanne, a proposed change to state law is adding some urgency to those questions. In 2023, Massachusetts lawmakers debated a bill that would end mandatory life without parole, giving every inmate an opportunity to go before a parole board after serving 25 years. In July, state legislators heard testimony from supporters of the bill.
Testimony: Incarcerating myself and others for life after 25 years is not just a waste of the human aspect but also of the energy that this planet needs right now, that this community needs right now.
Ivy: If passed, this policy change would directly impact Jesus, who has already served nearly two decades of his life sentence. With the prospect of release comes the ability to dream of a future beyond the prison walls, but also some hard conversations about, practically speaking, what that future would look like.
Jesus: I don't like living in a fantasy world, right? I like reality. And, and some people be like, well, how does that work? She lives in a different country. And you live over here and okay, you love each other and you want to make this happen. How's that? Like, how does that work?
Ivy: I know plenty of couples do long distance, some even for decades, but this feels different. Don’t you need to meet your partner, even just once, to know that what you think you have is real? Sure, Jesus and Leanne spend plenty of time dreaming of a world where Jesus is granted parole, Leanne moves to the US, and the two buy a home in the countryside. And yet, it’s impossible to predict what it would really look like to blend their two lives into one. The couple are open about the fact that, up until now, the biggest obstacle to that dream — and the subject of their most serious fight — has actually been religion: Leanne is a staunch atheist; Jesus a practicing Muslim who wants to be with a woman that, at the very least, believes in some idea of God.
Jesus: I don't care what religion. I told her, look, I’ll be honest with you, I can't be with a woman that doesn't believe in God, I just can't. I'm sorry, but I can't.
Ivy: At first, it didn’t seem to matter too much. After all, they make each other happy, and offer a kind of steady support that neither of them had really known before from a partner. But the prospect of Jesus’s release is prompting entirely new conversations for the couple about exactly how serious their relationship is, and how much someone should be willing to sacrifice for love.
Jesus: I have people in my ear like, you sure that's what you want, bro? Don't lock yourself down and then you been down for 21 years and you get out and you finally realize that it's not what you want. I'm like, yo bro I know what I want. I really want this. But at the same time, I'm looking at reality as far as like, she's way over there. And I keep asking. I'm like, are you sure you're going to leave your kids and your family? You're just going to up and leave them behind? And me personally, I know that they don't want that. And I feel bad for like, I'm doing something wrong, and I don't want to keep you in prison because I'm in prison.
Ivy: And though she doesn’t mention them to him often, Leanne also has insecurities.
Leanne: I'm worried that he will get out and I was just someone to pass the time with while he was in there. And then obviously, once he's out, that's not our only barrier. I also need to get a visa. I need to come over. Do you know what I mean? And what if he gets out and I can't come over because I'm waiting for a visa and he finds someone else or one of his other penpals is a better fit for him?
Ivy: Despite her own doubts, Leanne is taken aback that Jesus would falter now, at the very moment when everything they said they wanted finally seems possible. But she’s not ready to give up yet.
Leanne: I'm getting on. My kids are fully grown. I've got grandchildren. Yes, there's a massive risk. It could be way too quick, way too soon. But. I want to find out. I want to know. You wake up in the morning and you smile because the last person you spoke to, the last voice that you heard was his before you fell asleep. And that makes you feel good. So your first initial wake up is I fell asleep and he was the last person I heard. And he told me he loved me. And then reality hits and you realize you're waking up alone.
Leanne: Of course part of loving someone is that you want to have them physically there. You want to be able to reach out and touch them and smell them and kiss them and hug them and have them hold you when you're crying. It can be so frustrating sometimes, but, you know, I love him, so you make that sacrifice one day, we won't be in this situation. And that's what we try to keep our head on.
Ivy: Jesus hopes it’ll get better, too, but doesn’t hide the fact that the distance can make it hard to see a way forward.
Jesus: I'll be honest with you. You know how that feels when guys are in here and they getting visits from they girls and they wifies and they baby mamas, and they coming up here to visit and having that physical contact with them and coming back all glistening and glowing? And, and you feel like, damn, I'm getting video visits. I'm, I'm thankful it's not that I'm not thankful for that. But like I want that other half of me, you know what I mean? And the only way to get that and it be the real thing is to build on that. And how can you build on something where you can't even hug the person that you with? You can't kiss them, can't hug them, you can't touch them, you can't smell them, You can't hold them and look in their eyes and tell them, like what you’re feeling in your heart. Like these are things that I want.
Ivy: For me, hearing Leanne and Jesus work through these issues in real time was like a crash course in conflict resolution. I’ll admit, there were definitely times I talked with one or the other when I was sure they were on the verge of breaking up, or quiet periods when I didn’t hear from them, and assumed they’d called it quits. And maybe that will be their fate. But I do know that Jesus and Leanne never hid their hard moments from me. And I know they’ve made it through rocky stretches before. Their argument about religion is a prime example of how talking seriously about Jesus’s freedom has wiped the rosy glow off of their dreams of the future, brought old fights back into the spotlight, and made both partners realize that for any relationship to work, even compatible people have to compromise.
Leanne: He said to me, would you convert? And I'm like, well, no, because I don't believe. And at some point I felt like maybe he wanted me to convert anyway. I don't think that's what he did want in the end, but I just explained to him that, yeah, I could convert. I could go and do it tomorrow, but it would all be a lie.
Jesus: A few months ago, I brought it up, and that's what almost ended the whole relationship. I ain't gonna lie and put everything on her; I kind of was stubborn and I was like, no, no, no. This is what it is. You don't like it then, okay, We'll go our separate ways. So I felt bad after. And I was like, You know what? I'm going to call her and make amends and see if we can fix this. Because at the end of the day, it's her choice, right? I'm not trying to tell her what to do or how to do it.
Leanne: We both know where each other stands and what each other wants, but unfortunately, when it comes to religion, that's where we are very different. But it’s just the way it is, isn’t it? And you have to make compromises when you're in a relationship.
Ivy: I’ve tried to approach Jesus and Leanne’s story, like the others in this series, with an open mind, and with a lot of empathy — empathy not just for the couples trying to make these unconventional relationships work, but also for the dozens of people tangentially involved: their friends, families, and of course, the victims of these three crimes, and the people who loved them. These love stories do not, and can never, excuse what happened, but they do give me hope that, decades after the fact, these men are capable of also doing good in the world. In some ways, they have already proven this: Blake came home and got a job, raised a family. Cornelius is a vocal advocate for social justice and reform. And Jesus remains as present as he can be in the lives of his children, instructing them not to make the same mistakes he did when he was young.
Ivy: Each, in his own way, has also longed for love: to belong, and to be fully known by someone who reveals their full self to you. Seeking that love is a fundamental human impulse, one that propels both partners forward. I have truly marveled to watch these couples build intimacy despite the barriers, despite the surveillance and the security restrictions and the stigma. I learned that it requires an immense amount of sacrifice — far more than I think I’d be willing to make. It also requires patience, and a reordering of life’s priorities that puts the things that really matter in sharpest focus, and encourages us to release the rest. To the people who either seek out or stumble into this kind of relationship, it seems to be worth it, this strange and uncertain love built in a hopeless place.
Leanne: I'm not one to hold a grudge, so if we had an argument today, tomorrow I would pick up the phone like nothing even happened. We get such a short time together, if you argue, 15 minutes is not a lot of time to be able to resolve all the problems that you may have, you know. I cherish the time that I get with him, no matter what it is, even when we're bickering.
Jesus: When a female don't run and she stays there and she confronts the situation upfront and doesn't run away from the situation. That to me is big. And she stood around and she didn't run away. And that’s when I knew right there. Because there's more to that. But we will need a whole another half an hour and it’s going to hang up. [00:29:02][40.2]
Audio: Thank you for using Securus. Goodbye.
Meredith: If you have questions or thoughts about the We Found Love project, please email them to loveletters@boston.com. Love Letters is a production of The Boston Globe and PRX. Today’s episode was reported by Ivy Scott and produced by Jesse Remedios. Our editor is Scott Helman. Ned Porter does our audio mixing, sound design and mastering. Maddie Mortel does our audience engagement. Love Letters illustrations by Ally Rzesa. Our marketing coordinator is Maggie Taylor. Special thanks to Linda Henry. Our music is from APM. We’re online at loveletters.show. I’m Meredith Goldstein. Thanks for listening.
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.