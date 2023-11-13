Can’t think, can’t remember: More Americans say they’re in a cognitive fog

About as many adults ages 18-64 now report severe cognitive issues as report trouble walking or taking the stairs, for the first time since the bureau started asking the questions each month in the 2000s.

The increase started with the pandemic: The number of working-age adults reporting “serious difficulty” thinking has climbed by an estimated 1 million people.

There are more Americans who say they have serious cognitive problems — with remembering, concentrating, or making decisions — than at any time in the past 15 years, data from the Census Bureau shows.

And younger adults are driving the trend.

The sharp increase captures the effects of long COVID for a small but significant portion of younger adults, researchers say, most likely in addition to other effects of the pandemic, including psychological distress. But they also say it’s not yet possible to fully dissect all the reasons behind the increase.

Richard Deitz, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, analyzed the data and attributed much of the increase to long COVID. “These numbers don’t do this — they don’t just start suddenly increasing sharply like this,” he said.

In its monthly Current Population Survey, the census asks a sample of Americans whether they have serious problems with their memory and concentration. It defines them as disabled if they answer yes to that question or one of five others about limitations on their daily activities. The questions are unrelated to disability applications, so respondents don’t have a financial incentive to answer one way or another.

At the start of 2020, the survey estimated there were fewer than 15 million Americans ages 18-64 with any kind of disability. That rose to about 16.5 million by September 2023.

Nearly two-thirds of that increase was made up of people who had newly reported limitations on their thinking. There were also increases in census estimates of the number of adults with a vision disability or serious difficulty doing basic errands. For older working-age Americans, the pandemic ended a yearslong decline in reported rates of disability.

The rise in cognitive issues aligns with a common symptom that plagues many COVID long-haulers: “brain fog.”

Emmanuel Aguirre, a 30-year-old software engineer in the Bay Area, had COVID at the end of 2020. Within a month, he said, his life was transformed: “I felt like I was permanently hung over, drunk, high and in a brain freeze all at once.”

He stopped dating, playing video games, and reading novels, although he managed to keep his job, working remotely. Some of his physical symptoms eventually abated, but the brain fog has lingered, disappearing at times only to steamroll him days later.

Cognitive impairment is a “hallmark of long COVID,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and a clinical public health researcher at Washington University in St. Louis.

Studies estimate some 20 percent to 30 percent of people who get COVID have some cognitive impairment several months later, including people with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. Research has also shown clear biological changes from the virus related to cognition, including, in some long COVID patients, lower levels of serotonin.

“It’s not just fog, it’s a brain injury, basically,” said Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. “There are neurovascular changes. There’s inflammation. There are changes on MRIs.”

Younger adults appeared to experience significantly more psychological distress than older adults, and poor mental health has been linked to cognitive issues. Polling from Gallup found that depression rates for different age groups, which were relatively similar pre-pandemic, shot up for adults younger than 45 during the pandemic, while remaining flat for older adults.

The stressors of the pandemic could have worsened existing conditions such as ADHD, said Dr. Margaret Sibley, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington.

“If that person’s under extreme duress or strain, those symptoms might be temporarily exacerbated,” she said.

Because the census relies entirely on self-reporting, experts say the data could also be capturing a shift in how people perceive their own cognition, even absent changes to their health.

People with disabilities might have taken note of rising disability acceptance and become more likely to answer the census questions honestly, researchers say. Some young people may have been influenced by what disability researchers describe as increased awareness and acceptance of neurodiversity during the pandemic, as videos about mental illness and developmental disorders proliferated online, often encouraging people to self-diagnose.

But those changes in perception are likely to have a relatively small influence on the numbers, said Monika Mitra, who directs the Lurie Institute for Disability Policy at Brandeis University. Most of the increase is probably capturing real changes in people’s health, she said.

“We need to take this very seriously as a society,” she said. “We need to understand who these people are, how they’re being impacted and what we can do about it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.